Highlights Three teams went undefeated in the group stage: Team USA, Germany, and Canada. France and Serbia both finished 2-1.

Tuesday's quarterfinals schedule includes USA vs. Brazil and Germany vs Greece.

Possibility of a USA-Canada showdown in the final; Germany could face the USA in the gold medal game.

After a grueling set of group stage games, the men's basketball tournament of the 2024 Paris Olympics is now down to eight countries. The Olympic quarterfinals are set to take place in a day-long slate of games on Tuesday, August 6th, at the Accor Arena in Paris.

Now that the quarterfinals stage is set for the men's basketball Olympics, GIVEMESPORT is here to provide the schedule and an overview of how each team made it to the knockout rounds.

Men's Basketball Olympics Quarterfinals Bracket and Schedule

Matchups and times for Tuesday's loaded slate of games

Three teams went undefeated in the group stage — Team USA, Germany, and Canada. France and Serbia both finished with 2–1 slates. Australia, Greece, and Brazil all just won one game each, but managed to advance to the quarterfinals due to point differential.

With the cast of eight set, here is how Tuesday's quarterfinal games will play out.

Men's Basketball Olympics Quarterfinals Schedule - August 6, 2024 Game Time (ET) Germany vs. Greece 5:00 AM Serbia vs. Australia 8:30 AM Canada vs. France 12:00 PM USA vs. Brazil 3:30 PM

Germany-Greece and Canada-France are on one side of the bracket, while Serbia-Australia and USA-Brazil are on the other.

This bracket opens up the possibility for a Team USA showdown against Canada in the final, a rematch of the Bronze Medal game during the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Likewise, there is a possibility that the reigning World Champs Germany could take on the United States in the Gold Medal game, should they come out victorious in their bracket.

How Each Team Made the Olympics Quarterfinals

United States

Mandatory Credit: USA Basketball

Despite a rather underwhelming set of exhibition performances, Team USA has been the most dominant team in men's basketball so far in the Olympics.

Led by the Hall of Fame trio of LeBron James , Kevin Durant , and Stephen Curry , the Americans swept through Group C with relative ease and finished with a tournament-best +64 point differential, which earned them the top-seed in the medal round. They won each game by at least 17 points, including two by at least 20.

Team USA also eclipsed the century mark in all of their group stage games and is the only team to average over 100 points in the group stage (105.7). The team also finished first in field goal percentage and assists, and second in three-point efficiency.

Anthony Edwards led the United States in scoring during the group stage, averaging 16.7 points per game, while Kevin Durant is right behind at 16.0 points per outing.

As expected, Team USA is the heavy favorite to win the Gold Medal. Brazil will be their first opponents in the knockout rounds as they look to take home gold No. 17.

Germany

Germany has had a strong stint so far in the 2024 Paris Olympics and are poised to prove that their FIBA World Cup win was not a fluke. Their most impressive victory of the group stage came against host team France, whom they defeated 85-71.

Germany's star duo of Dennis Schroder and Franz Wagner both scored 26 points in the convincing win over Victor Wembanyama and company to sweep Group B and finish with a +47 point differential to land the No. 2 seed in the quarterfinals.

Germany finished with the third-highest scoring output during the group stage at 89.3 points per game. They were also the third-most efficient team, shooting at 50.5 percent through three outings.

Wagner averaged 21.7 points during the group stage and his 65 total points were second among all players. Schroder averaged 19.7 points and had 55-41-100 shooting splits in three games.

Germany is proving to be a well-oiled machine so far, but they will have a great first test when they take on Greece, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Canada

Canada went 3-0 in Group A and finished with a point differential of +20, which was the least among the three teams that have yet to taste defeat in the tournament. Nonetheless, the Canadians have looked impressive so far after sweeping through what was dubbed the "group of death."

Canada made their living at the foul line throughout the group stage, finishing with the most freethrows made and attempted among all teams. Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett led the Canadians in scoring at 21.7 points per game, while shooting a scorching 59.5 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from three.

Meanwhile, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 19.0 points per game and is also scoring efficiently at over 58 percent shooting.

Gilgeous-Alexander and company look to bring home the country's first medal in basketball since 1936. Canada won Bronze in the 2023 FIBA World Cup after defeating the United States and have perhaps the best chance to knockout off tournament favorites Team USA for the gold medal.

But they will be tested early as they will take on host France in the quarterfinal and potentially take on the reigning World Cup champs Germany in the semis, should they get past this upcoming round.

Serbia

Serbia's lone loss during the group stage came against Team USA. But Nikola Jokic and company took care of business by beating Puerto Rico by 41 points and South Sudan by 11.

Despite scoring just 84 points in their Olympic opener against Team USA, they managed to finish second in points per game (95.7). They were also second in field goal percentage at 52.6 percent.

Jokic averaged 18.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists in three games, while Bogdan Bogdanovic led the Serbians in scoring at 19.0 points per game. Bogdanovic has been torching the nets for Serbia, shooting 52.7 percent from beyond the arc on nearly six attempts per game.

Since Australia cannot play Canada in the quarterfinals as they were in the same group, the Serbians get the matchup against the Boomers.

France

Despite finishing with a 2-1 record, France had a rather tumultuous group stage journey. The French easily took care of business by beating Brazil, 78-66, in their Olympic tournament opener.

However, they almost suffered disaster when they were nearly beaten by Japan in their second outing. The Japanese, led by Rui Hachimura and the hot-shooting Yuki Kawamura (29 points and six three-pointers), had the host nation on the ropes. But Victor Wembanyama , Rudy Gobert , and company found a way to survive thanks to a miracle four-point play by guard Matthew Strazel that forced overtime, where France ended up taking the win.

France then lost its group stage finale to Germany, who won convincingly by 14 points. The French finished with a +2 point differential in three games.

They should have gotten Serbia in the quarterfinals, setting up an intriguing matchup between Jokic and Wembanyama. But since Australia and Canada cannot face off due to being in the same group, France will have a tougher task by facing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and company in the quarterfinal round.

Australia

Australia had one of the more disappointing runs during the group stage as the team is laden with NBA-level talent, led by Josh Giddey and Patty Mills .

The Boomers got off to a strong start, defeating Spain by a convincing 12-point margin in their first game of the tournament. But they folded against a more loaded Canadian squad and lost to a Greece team largely known for being a one-man show led by Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Australia finished as the sixth seed by virtue of having a -4 point differential, the highest among teams that went 1-2 in the group stage. But because they cannot face the No. 3 seed Canada since they were in the same group, they will take on Serbia in the quarterfinals.

Jock Landale led the Australians in scoring, averaging 17.7 points and grabbing 9.3 rebounds, while Giddey tallied averages of 15.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 6.7 assists through three outings.

Brazil

Brazil faced some stiff European competition in its first two games in the group stage. They lost by 12 points to France, then fell by 13 to Germany.

However, the Brazilians were able to recover and got a huge 102-84 win over Japan thanks to a monster 33-point, 17-rebound performance from former NBA forward Bruno Caboclo. Because of this win, Brazil booked a ticket to the quarterfinals by finishing with a -7 point differential, which was enough to get them through.

Unfortunately, because they were in the same group as Germany, they cannot take on the FIBA World Cup champs in the quarters. Instead, they get the consolation prize of being Team USA's first stepping stone on its way to gold.

Greece

Things looked bleak for Greece after it lost its first two games of the tournament to Canada and then to Spain. But Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo would not let his country go down without a fight as he powered them to a big win over Australia in their final group stage outing.

However, Greece needed to wait until the end of Serbia vs. South Sudan, the last game of the group stage, to confirm that they made it to the round of eight in the Olympics.

Antetokounmpo and company should thank Nikola Jokić and his countrymen for beating South Sudan by nine points. Serbia needed to win by at least three points for Greece to move on.

The two-time NBA MVP has led all scorers in the tournament, averaging 27.0 points per game, while shooting 68.9 percent from the field.