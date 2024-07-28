Highlights South Korea were mistakenly announced as North Korea at the Paris Olympics and the IOC have apologised.

South Korea requests measures to prevent future mix-ups and they request to meet with the IOC President.

Fans are shocked by the blunder as South Korea and North Korea are technically still at war.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) have publicly apologised for a gaffe heard during the opening ceremony in Paris when the South Korean team were introduced as North Koreans. On a boat across the River Seine, all athletes from all competing nations were welcomed by the French capital and its residents as everyone geared up for the all-important Games.

As the vessel for the South Korea delegation floated down the river, they were introduced as the “Democratic People’s Republic of Korea” - the official name for North Korea, leaving fans and people of South Korea in disgust. According to Reuters, via the Independent, the announcer then introduced North Korea in the same manner.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: North Korea have sent athletes to the Olympics for the first time since Rio 2016, fielding a team of just 16, whereas South Korea’s team boasts a whopping 143 athletes, who will be competing across 21 events.

IOC Issue Apology to South Korea

President of IOC set to meet with South Korean President

Understandably, the blunder sparked unrest with the South Korean team, the fans that had travelled and those watching from home given that the two are technically still at war. Taking to X on its official Korean-speaking account, the IOC ‘deeply apologised’ for its gaffe.

“We deeply apologise for the mistake that occurred when introducing the South Korean team during the broadcast of the opening ceremony.”

South Korea have requested measures to prevent such a mistake happening again at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris and their second vice sports minister Jang Mi-ran, a former weightlifting champion, requested a meeting with IOC President, Thomas Bach.

Bach, who has been President of the IOC since 10 September 2013, is also set to speak with the South Korean President, Yoon Suk Yeol, to offer his deepest apologies, while the South Korean ministry of culture, sports and tourism was planning to file “a strong government-level complaint” with the French government.

South Korea's National Olympic Committee (NOC) now have plans to meet with the Paris Olympics Organising Committee and the IOC to get their feelings about the mix-up clear. They want to voice their protest, request measures to prevent a recurrence, and send an official letter of protest under the name of the head of its delegation, the sports ministry said.

Elsewhere, a statement from the South Korea team read: “We express regret that the country was introduced as North Korea at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games when the athletes of the Republic of Korea were entering.”

Opening Ceremony Embarrassment Continued

Olympic flag hoisted upside down

On a night of embarrassments, the Olympic flag - comprising the five colourful rings - was also raised upside down in a moment that made your toes curl at the very start of Paris 2024, following the opening ceremony on the Seine. Images showed that the rings on the iconic emblem were in the wrong positions and had been hoisted incorrectly.

But the worst of them all was getting confused between the two Korean-based countries. A similar incident happened back in 2012 when the Olympics were held in London, England. South Korea’s flag appeared when introducing the North Korean women’s football team as they came out to warm up. The competition organisers there apologised and blamed human error.