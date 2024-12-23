Manchester United will leave the decision over Marcus Rashford’s future completely in the hands of Ruben Amorim and will not interfere in any way, according to The Times journalist Ian Whittell.

The 27-year-old was left out of United’s matchday squad for a third consecutive game on Sunday as United lost 3-0 to Bournemouth at home in the Premier League.

While Amorim explained that the decision to leave out United’s academy graduate was entirely his own, he is expected to continue having full control over whether to reintroduce Rashford to his matchday squad.

According to Whittell, both United’s minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and chief executive Omar Berrada have made it clear that any football decisions impacting the England international will be left entirely in the hands of Amorim.

This is even considering the fact that Rashford’s absence may cause damage to his sale value, after the 27-year-old revealed last week he is ‘ready for a new challenge’ away from Old Trafford.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rashford has scored seven goals and provided three assists in 24 appearances for Man United this term.

Rashford has only started three times in nine games since Amorim took charge of United in November and has quickly fallen out of favour with the Portuguese tactician.

It is now becoming more likely that the 27-year-old could leave in January, though his departure after the season is now considered more likely.

According to recent reports, even a relatively low offer for Rashford could appeal to United in 2025, given their financial concerns ahead of Amorim’s first transfer window.

The Red Devils have remained 13th in the Premier League after their loss on Sunday and will face Wolves and Newcastle in their final games of 2024.

Amorim has insisted he has not ruled out Rashford returning to the matchday squad before the new year, with a trip to Molineux on Thursday awaiting next.

Marcus Rashford's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 15 Goals 4 Assists 1 Expected goals 1.7 Expected assisted goals 2.1 Shot-creating actions per 90 2.67 Minutes played 978

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 23-12-24.