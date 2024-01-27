Highlights Manchester United made an impressive move by poaching Omar Berrada from rival club Manchester City as their new CEO.

The appointment of Berrada is seen as a positive step for United, as he brings a wealth of experience from working with successful clubs like Barcelona.

Berrada's arrival is expected to result in changes to policies at Old Trafford, including giving new signings a one or two-year timeframe to prove themselves before potentially being sold.

Manchester United recently appointed Omar Berrada as their new CEO, poaching him from Manchester City, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has explained to GIVEMESPORT why he found it impossible to say no to joining the Red Devils.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe recently acquiring a 25% stake in the club, subject to approval from the Premier League, the INEOS chief is looking to make some major behind-the-scenes changes at Old Trafford. The Manchester outfit have been underperforming on and off the pitch in recent years, so it's understandable that Ratcliffe is hoping to make some alterations to how the club is run.

While some of the supporters at Old Trafford will be hoping to see new signings arrive through the door in terms of playing staff, bringing in the right people in the backroom team will be just as important. Berrada has a host of experience working with one of the most successful clubs in recent years, so it looks set to be a positive step for United.

United persuaded Berrada to leave Man City

On 20th January, United released a statement confirming that Berrada had been appointed as their new CEO. The first line of the statement was powerful, reiterating the club's desire to change how things are run in order to bring success back to the red side of Manchester...

"The Club is determined to put football and performance on the pitch back at the heart of everything we do. Omar’s appointment represents the first step on this journey."

According to The Athletic, United considered the appointment of a new chief executive as the most important decision the club could make in order to help change their fortunes. Berrada previously worked with Barcelona, and his role with the Catalan giants prompted Man City to bring him to the Premier League back in 2011, where he has been ever since. Former United defender Rio Ferdinand recently revealed that after speaking to sources at Man City, they are shocked that the Red Devils have managed to convince him to make the switch across Manchester.

It's understood that Berrada is set to change some of the policies currently in place at Old Trafford, with new signings now to be given one or two years to prove their worth at the club. If any new additions fail to deliver in that time frame, then they are likely to be sold. It's been a major issue for the club in recent years, with new signings struggling to perform but picking up a healthy wage.

Dharmesh Sheth - Berrada found it 'impossible' to say no

Sheth has suggested that once United made their interest known to Berrada, it was impossible for him to say no, despite Man City being levels above their rivals in every single metric from a footballing perspective. The Sky Sports reporter adds that it will be a step up for Berrada in terms of his role. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said...

"The impressive thing about this deal is it was done so quickly, so quietly, and very collaboratively and all the noises I'm hearing is that once Manchester United made their interest known to Omar Berrada, it was impossible for him to say no. For him, some people will look at it in one way and say City to United is a step-down, in that Manchester City can argue that on every single metric footballing-wise, they are above Manchester United, and you could argue that. For the role itself, this is a step up for Omar Berrada, because he was the Chief Operating Officer for the City Football group and now he's the chief executive for Manchester United. The next step now, with him being consulted every step of the way, will be the next layer. That next layer, you would think, would probably be sporting director."

Man Utd hold talks for striker signing

According to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Erik ten Hag is keen to sign Ajax striker Brian Brobbey. However, the Dutch outfit aren't willing to offload him during the January transfer window. It certainly won't be the first time ten Hag has looked to bring in a player from his former club having signed Andre Onana, Antony, and Lisandro Martinez.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Brobbey is a player that ten Hag knows well and he's one of the names who have been discussed internally. As of now, the respected reporter isn't aware of any negotiations or discussions with Ajax.