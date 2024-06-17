Highlights The Steelers declined Najee Harris' fifth-year option for 2024.

Harris was drafted No. 24 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The addition of Arthur Smith as offensive coordinator bodes well for Harris' 2024 outlook.

While the Pittsburgh Steelers decided to decline running back Najee Harris’ fifth-year option, which would have paid him $6.79 million in 2025, that doesn’t necessarily mean the team isn’t open to signing him to an extension.

Appearing on 93.7 The Fan, Steelers general manager Omar Khan confirmed that, per Pro Football Talk.

It was a business decision that we had to make by, I think, May 2. But Najee’s awesome to have around here. Love Najee as a player and a person. And just because we didn’t pick it up, that doesn’t exclude us from doing something with Najee for the long term. I’d love to say Najee was here and had a long career in Pittsburgh. He really represents us well on the field and off the field. But it was one of those things we had to make a decision on. We just felt right now it was the right decision for everyone. But I love Najee and I would love to have him here long term.

Reflecting on Harris’ Career

While appearing on 93.7 The Fan, Khan confirmed that he personally called Harris to tell him they weren’t picking up the option. While he didn’t go into specifics about how the conversation went, there’s room for optimism.

He knows that just because we’re going into this with one year left, that doesn’t prevent us from doing business with him long term.

With the decline of the option, is this more of the same stance that NFL teams are taking, where it’s not worth paying the bigger money deals to running backs, or has Harris been a bit of a letdown?

Harris was selected with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Alabama.

Through three seasons, Harris has rushed 834 times for 3,269 yards and 22 touchdowns with the Steelers. He’s also racked up 144 catches on 185 targets for 866 yards and six receiving touchdowns.

Najee Harris' Career Stats Year Team Rushing Yards Rushing TDs Receiving 2021 PIT 1,200 7 74 receptions, 467 yards, 3 TDs 2022 PIT 1,034 7 41 receptions, 229 yards, 3 TDs 2023 PIT 1,035 8 29 receptions, 170 yards, 0 TDs

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: As a rookie in 2021, Najee Harris finished with 307 carries, the second-most in the league and was just one of two players to have more than 300 carries that year.

However, Harris has been far from efficient. He finally topped four yards per carry in 2023, averaging 4.1. In 2021, he averaged 3.9 and then in 2022, 3.8.

He was a massive receiving threat in his rookie season, seeing 94 targets, but over the last two seasons, he’s caught 70 passes, which is less than his rookie season total of 74.

The emergence of Jaylen Warren has certainly provided the Steelers with a reason to pause on an extension and what likely led to them declining his option.

In 2023, Warren ran 149 times for 784 yards, averaging 5.3 yards per carry. He also caught 61 passes on 74 targets for 370 yards.

Fortunately for Harris, the Steelers have remained committed to giving him carries, topping 250 every year of his career. However, the numbers have gone down from 307 in 2021 to 272 in 2022 and then 255 in 2023.

Still, the good news for Harris is that the Steelers emphasized the offensive line in the draft, taking Troy Fautanu, and their new offensive coordinator, Arthur Smith, has always excelled at orchestrating a successful running game.

Smith was the head coach for the Atlanta Falcons from 2021 to 2023 and during those three seasons, the Falcons finished second in rushing yards per game in 2022 and eighth in 2023. He also served as the Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator in 2019 and 2020, where they finished third and second in rushing yards per game, respectively.

All that is to say that if Harris wants to excel this season in the efficiency department, the offense is set up perfectly for him to do just that.

We'll see what happens; will Harris be extended or let go?

