For the first time in franchise history, the Pittsburgh Steelers are on the cutting edge.

After a string of years of not meeting expectations, the Steelers have been doing things drastically differently in an important offseason for the franchise. The team released quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, punter Pressley Harvin III, center Mason Cole, safety Keanu Neal, and right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor (among others) ahead of free agency, and they've been unusually active on the acquisition side of things as well.

The team completely overhauled its QB room in March, trading Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles, signing Russell Wilson to a one-year deal, and trading for Justin Fields. They've also signed linebacker Patrick Queen and wide receiver Van Jefferson in free agency, as well as swapping Diontae Johnson for Donte Jackson.

The man to thank for Pittsburgh's sudden interest in improving the roster with outside additions is general manager Omar Khan, who took over for longtime GM Kevin Colbert in 2022. The "Khan Artist" has been putting on an entertaining show for one of the NFL's dullest teams, completely changing the culture of the "Steeler Way."

With their new leader ushering in a new era of football operations, the Steelers are finally changing an archaic culture that's been holding them back for over a decade.

Despite Reputation, the Steelers Have Become a Postseason Punching Bag

The team has lost each of its last three playoff games by double-digits

Mike Tomlin joined the Steelers in 2007 after spending one year as the Minnesota Vikings' defensive coordinator. Since then, Tomlin has spent 17 consecutive seasons with the organization.

17 consecutive winning seasons, mind you, in which he's gone 173-100-2 overall. In the playoffs, however, he's gone just 8-10, leading the team to the Super Bowl twice. He beat the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl 43 (with a roster that was primarily accrued under coach Bill Cowher) and then lost to the Green Bay Packers in 45 a few years later.

Most recently, the Steelers have been completely non-competitive on football's biggest stage. They've lost each of their past three postseason games by a double-digit margin, and the team is currently mired in its longest playoff victory drought of the Super Bowl era.

Steelers' Recent Playoff Performances Year Round Opponent Result 2017 Divisional Jaguars Loss (42-45) 2020 Wild Card Browns Loss (37-48) 2021 Wild Card Chiefs Loss (21-42) 2023 Wild Card Bills Loss (17-31)

The futility the Steelers have been experiencing over the last decade is practically foreign to the organization. It's gotten so bad that owner Art Rooney II explicitly admonished the team for their failures during his end-of-season media availability:

We've had enough of this [the team's playoff struggles]; it's embarrassing. It's time to get some wins; it's time to take these next steps.

Henceforth, the Steelers are currently stuck on the dreaded treadmill of mediocrity, and they have been for many years. It's a wildly frustrating place to be, especially for a franchise that's so used to winning. For all the stability the Steelers have at the top of the organization, from owner to head coach, the team had seemingly got stuck in its old ways.

That's what makes Khan, and his willingness to do more than the bare minimum on the free agent and trade markets, so refreshing for fans.

The Steeler Way is a Relic of the Past

Being active in free agency is a necessary component of roster construction in the modern NFL

It is with all of the above context in mind that speaks volumes as to what Khan's doing. Last offseason, the team brought in a number of valuable reinforcements in free agency, including starting guard Isaac Seumalo, before completely crushing the 2023 NFL Draft.

The team got a trio of starters in the first two rounds - left tackle Broderick Jones, cornerback Joey Porter Jr., and defensive tackle Keanu Benton - as well as some valuable depth players in tight end Darnell Washington and edge rusher Nick Herbig.

This offseason has been even more lucrative, as the team has significantly upgraded at quarterback and inside linebacker while remaining cap-compliant.

Steelers' Key Acquisitions Player Position Contract Length (Years) Patrick Queen Linebacker 3 DeShon Elliot Safety 2 Russell Wilson Quarterback 1 Justin Fields Quarterback 1* Kyle Allen Quarterback 1 Dean Lowry Defensive Tackle 1 Cordarelle Patterson WR/RB/KR 1 *Justin Fields has a fifth-year option the Steelers are likely to decline.

The team has a mantra of "taking care of its own," which often creates an enviable clubhouse culture, but also prevents Pittsburgh from dipping its toes in the deep end of the trade market or free agent waters. They're usually pressed against the cap restrictions due to in-house re-signings, which has long been an excuse for the team's unwillingness to sign outside players.

Khan has changed that and then some over the last few years, though he's still done excellent work in retaining the franchise's key guys, like outside linebacker Alex Highsmith, whom Khan re-signed on a four-year, $68 million contract last offseason.

In 2022, the general manager turned disgruntled wide receiver Chase Claypool into a second-round pick that ended up conveying as the No. 32 overall selection. The Steelers used that pick on Porter Jr., who ascended to CB1 status by the end of his rookie season.

Those are the kinds of shrewd moves that were once foreign to the Steelers. Now, with Khan in place, the team is mixing its usual brand of intelligent decision-making with some modern aggression. It's made the team deeper than ever, and it should finally return Pittsburgh to its rightful place among the NFL's elites.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Stat: The Steelers' current playoff victory drought of eight seasons is its longest of the Super Bowl era, and is only topped by the franchise's 27-year stretch of futility from 1945-1972 (its first 27 years of existence as the Steelers).

If you want further evidence that things are changing in the Steel City, just look at the QB position. Even if Wilson and Fields don't pan out as the team's quarterbacks, it's reassuring to know Khan will be aggressive in finding the next franchise signal caller.

Pickett clearly proved he wasn't the guy, so Khan traded him away, making him Pittsburgh's first first-round pick to be let go after less than three full seasons since Jamain Stephens (selected in 1996).

Rather than have Pickett toil away as the third-stringer until his rookie contract expired, Khan recouped some value on a swing-and-miss draft selection. It may not sound like a trailblazing move, but in Pittsburgh, it is.

The Steelers are likely still a few years away from genuinely competing for the Lombardi trophy again, and it could be even longer if the team has to draft and develop another quarterback. Still, Pittsburgh has its leadership in place, spearheaded by a general manager who's finally taking the franchise out of the dark ages.

