West Ham United, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Crystal Palace are all interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush in 2025, according to TEAMtalk.

Marmoush moved to Eintracht Frankfurt from VfL Wolfsburg in the summer of 2023, but he could already be on the move once again after an impressive 2023/2024 campaign. With Premier League clubs starting to show an interest, the Egyptian international could be keen on testing himself in England.

The 25-year-old is capable of playing all across the forward line, making him a useful versatile option. The Hammers are one of the sides reportedly interested, and it could be an opportunity for Frankfurt to make an easy profit after securing his signature on a free transfer last summer.

West Ham Keen on Marmoush

They face plenty of competition

According to a report from TEAMtalk, West Ham are among the sides who are keen on Marmoush, with Arsenal, Liverpool, and Crystal Palace also interested. The article claims that his representatives are hoping to find him a new club in 2025, whether that be in January or the summer transfer window.

Omar Marmoush - 2023/2024 stats Marmoush Starts 27 Goals 12 Assists 6 Key passes per game 1.56 Successful take-ons per game 1.52

The Hammers brought in Niclas Fullkrug during the summer window, but he's failed to hit the ground running so far. The German international certainly isn't the long-term answer at the age of 31, so West Ham will need to find a replacement for the future.

Marmoush, described as being 'lethal' in front of goal, will also provide cover and competition out wide, but it could be an expensive deal to get over the line if West Ham decide to push ahead with a move. According to TEAMtalk, it would take a fee of around £40m to convince Frankfurt to part ways with their attacker. Competition from Crystal Palace, Liverpool, and Arsenal could make it difficult, but Marmoush will certainly want a guarantee of game time.

Palace recently brought in Eddie Nketiah to boost their numbers, Liverpool's Darwin Nunez is struggling to break into the starting XI due to competition, and Arsenal have the likes of Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus as options.

Danny Ings came off the bench to score a late equaliser for the capital club in their previous Premier League fixture against Fulham, so the need for a new striker may not be that important. If a £40m fee is required to prise Marmoush away from the Bundesliga outfit, then it might not be a justifiable transfer for West Ham.

Danny Ings Wants to Stay at West Ham

He could save them millions

Sources have recently confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that experienced striker Ings has no intention of leaving the London Stadium in January. Ings' stance could save West Ham millions with the need for a new backup striker lessening, but the English forward will need to continue proving his fitness.

In terms of a long-term solution, West Ham will need to find a replacement for Ings due to his £125k-a-week contract expiring next summer. At the age of 32, it might not make financial sense for the Hammers to extend his stay at the club, so moving him on and finding a replacement will be the likely solution.

All statistics via FBref - correct as of 17/09/2024