Highlights Forson has been offered a new contract by Manchester United, but reports suggest he might not sign it.

United confirmed the retention list, including Forson's offer, leaving the decision in the young star's hands.

Forson, deemed 'exceptional,' is rumoured to reject the proposal, seeking a fresh challenge and first-team opportunities elsewhere.

Manchester United have officially offered a new contract to young star Omari Forson as the Red Devils release their retained list ahead of the summer transfer window.

The young talent has been given limited opportunities at Old Trafford under Erik ten Hag, and with his current deal expiring in the summer, he and the club have decisions to make. It appears United have made the choice to try and tie him down, but it's now up to Forson as to whether he signs on the dotted line.

Forson Offered New Man Utd Deal

Reports suggest he might not sign it

Manchester United have now officially released which players will be let go at the end of their contracts this summer, and they've also confirmed that Forson has been offered a new contract to stay at the club. The Red Devils haven't suggested that the youngster will be extending his stay, with the decision likely to be in Forson's hands now.

According to the Manchester Evening News earlier this week, Forson is set to reject the proposal from United in search of a fresh challenge this summer. Forson, labelled 'exceptional' by academy director Nick Cox, might be looking for a new opportunity where he can see a pathway to the first team.

Omari Forson's Man Utd stats Appearances Goals Assists Man Utd 7 0 1 Man Utd Under-23s 38 15 8 Man Utd Under-18s 43 9 9

Forson has been given a few chances to showcase his ability in the first team, and at the age of 19, United are looking to tie him down to a new deal. It remains to be seen whether Forson has made a final decision on where his future will lie, but it certainly seems like he could be heading through the exit door.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Omari Forson joined Manchester United from Tottenham Hotspur back in 2019, before later receiving a contract extension in 2021.

Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton in Talks With Man Utd

Erik ten Hag might lean on their experience

Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton were both brought to the club over the last few years to provide experience within the United squad. They both plied their trade at Old Trafford during their prime years, returning in the latter stages of their careers.

United have also confirmed that the duo are in talks with the Red Devils over a potential new deal at the Manchester club. It's unconfirmed whether the experienced stars have been officially offered new contracts, but there are certainly discussions ongoing as to whether they are going to extend their stays at the club.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt