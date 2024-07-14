Highlights On July 15, 2018, Mbappe became the second teenager to score in a World Cup final after Pele in 1958.

In 2023, Lionel Messi signed for Inter Miami on a free transfer.

In 2020, Cristiano Ronaldo hit an unprecedented scoring milestone in England, Spain, and Italy.

This week in football history has seen some big moments for the game’s current crop of superstars: Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. It was the week that a teenage Mbappe marked a perfect debut tournament in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Ronaldo setting yet another goal-scoring record, having become the first player to score 50 league goals in the English Premier League, Spain’s La Liga and Italy’s Serie A, while Lionel Messi made a fresh start, joining five-year-old Major Soccer League franchise Inter Miami on a free transfer from Paris St-Germain, where unsurprisingly, he’s continued doing outstanding things, as GIVEMESPORT reveals.

Teenage Kylian Mbappe Lights up World Cup Final

July 15th, 2018: France 4-2 Croatia

Having scored 21 goals in 46 games for Paris St-Germain across all competitions in the 2017/18 season, which saw PSG win the Ligue 1 title, 19-year-old Kylian Mbappe was selected in Didier Deschamps’ France squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Having already scored the only goal of the game in the group game with Peru, Mbappe put on a dazzling display against Argentina in the second round in a 4-3 win.

Then in the final, he put France 4-1 up in Moscow with little more than 20 minutes left. Having received the ball from Lucas Hernandez on the left, Mbappe took a touch to get the ball out of his feet, another to work it onto his right foot, before drilling in low from 25 yards past Croatia goalkeeper Danijel Subasic, who at this stage appeared injured, hampering his movement. Yet this did little to detract from Mbappe’s strike, who in scoring became only the second teenager, after Pele in 1958, to score in a World Cup final. Somehow, he managed to supercede this performance, with a stunning hat-trick for France in the 2022 World Cup final against Argentina, but it was his World Cup debut that put his name on the map and on the path to global stardom.

Messi Joins Inter Miami

July 15th, 2023: The Argentine left PSG on a free transfer

Aged 36 at the time, and seven months after winning the World Cup for Argentina in Qatar, Lionel Messi made his first club move outside of Europe by joining Inter Miami. Joining his former Barcelona team mate Sergio Busquets at the club, in his first season, he led them to their first piece of silverware, the League Cup, in which he was top scorer in with 10 goals. Having scored in the quarter and semi-finals, Messi inevitably scored in the final in Nashville, and in the penalty shoot-out which Inter Miami eventually won by 10 goals to nine.

As reported on Sky Sports, for Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham, the Messi move to the MLS was a dream come true. "Ten years ago, when I started my journey to build a new team in Miami, I said that I dreamed of bringing the greatest players in the world to this amazing city," said Beckham. As of 11 July 2024, Messi has 25 Inter Miami goals in just 29 games. Messi has since stated he will end his career with Miami. While that end is not too far away, the Argentine still has plenty to offer the MLS outfit.

Ronaldo Breaks Another Record

July 20th, 2020: CR7 becomes first player to score 50 league goals in Spain, England & Italy

Cristiano Ronaldo has all number of goal-scoring records, but by scoring a brace for Juventus against Lazio, then 35-year-old Ronaldo put Juve on the brink of the Serie A title. The goals also meant the Portuguese superstar became the first player to score 50 league goals in England, Spain and Italy. Ronaldo would finish the season with 37 goals in 46 games, with 31 of his goals being scored in Serie A.

Not bad for a player some were whispering was a little bit over the hill after his move away from Real Madrid. The goal tally for Juve would be enough for Ronaldo to win his second consecutive Serie A title, which was the club's ninth successive title win. Ronaldo's three years with Juventus saw him score an impressive 101 goals in 134 games, which served as reminder, if necessary, that Ronaldo was far from ready to hang up his boots and call it a day.

These included two goals scored away against Lionel Messi's Barcelona, along with a hat-trick in a three nil win back in Madrid, this time against his old inter-city rivals, Atletico Madrid, who were probably sick of the sight of him given his performances for Real against them in previous seasons in the Champions League.

