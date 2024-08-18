Highlights In 2008, Lionel Messi won a gold medal at the Olympic Games in Beijing.

On this week in football history, some famous last words from Alan Hansen, who doubted Manchester United's title-winning credentials when they had so many young players dotted around the side, including David Beckham as they kicked off the 1995/96 season.

While it was long said Lionel Messi had not won a major honour for Argentina until the 2021 Copa America, it is often overlooked that 13 years earlier, he, alongside Sergio Aguero, Juan Roman Riquelme and Angel di Maria, won the gold medal at the 2008 football Olympic final. While having newly moved to London, German superstar Jurgen Klinsmann marked his debut goal for Tottenham Hotspur with a celebration that is still remembered, as he made fun of his public image, by diving after he'd scored against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

You Can't win Anything With Kids

August 19th, 1995: Alan Hansen writes off Manchester United

Dwight Yorke's penalty after 36 minutes put Aston Villa 3-0 up at Villa Park against Manchester United in August 1995, the opening game of the Premier League season, which drew BBC Match of the Day pundit and former Liverpool centre back Alan Hansen to say you can't win anything with kids. It seemed reasonable to think that Hansen knew what he was talking about, having been a driving force behind Liverpool's dominance of the 1980s.

The irony is, the United team that lost to Villa that day weren't so inexperienced. Denis Irwin, Paul Parker, Roy Keane, Gary Pallister and Brian McClair all played that day. Although so did Gary and Phil Neville, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt, and after coming on as a half-time substitute, so did David Beckham, scoring United's consolation goal with nine minutes left.

Here's how the conversation between Hansen and Match of the Day presenter Des Lynam went:

LYNAM: "Well, United were scarcely recognisable from the team we've known over the last couple of seasons. What's going on, do you feel?

HANSEN: "I think they've got problems. I wouldn't say they've got major problems. Obviously, three players have departed. The trick is always buy when you're strong, so he needs to buy players. You can't win anything with kids. You look at that line-up at Manchester United today and Aston Villa, at quarter-past two, when they get the teamsheet, it's just going to give them a lift, and it'll happen every time he plays the kids. He's got to buy players, simple as that."

LYNAM: "But they have, as Alex Ferguson pointed out, they have got star names to come in, they've got Cole and Giggs and Cantona

HANSEN: "- and Cantona and Steve Bruce. Still not enough. The trick in winning the championship is having strength in depth. They just haven't got it."

As we all know, that season, Manchester United went on to the win the double for the first time in the club's history, winning the Premier League title and then beating their arch rivals Liverpool, with an Eric Cantona goal to nil in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

Klinsmann Takes a Dive

August 20th, 1994: German striker's memorable celebration

When German striker Jurgen Klinsmann moved from Monaco to Spurs in 1994, many in the English game were critical of him. While there was no denying his talent, some found his theatrics when it came to trying to win free-kicks most distasteful. In the end, both English supporters and Klinsmann himself had a great time in England and that time started right off the bat, in Spurs's opening game of the 1994/95 season.

That first game was away at Sheffield Wednesday, where with less than 10 minutes left, the German headed home a Darren Anderton cross. He marked the moment by poking fun at himself, by diving as his celebration. That goal put Spurs 4-2 up in a game they would end up winning 4-3. It was a good season for Klinsmann, who went on to score 29 goals for Spurs in 50 appearances that season.

Jurgen Klinsmann's Spurs' Career Statistics Appearances 68 Goals 38 Assists 15 Footballer of the Year 1995

Messi Strikes Gold

August 23rd, 2008: Argentina win at the Beijing Olympics

Just under 90,000 were in attendance at the Beijing Workers' Stadium for the encounter between Argentina and Nigeria in the gold medal match in the 2008 Olympics. Messi had been among the goals, scoring against Ivory Coast in a 2-1 win. Fourteen years later, Messi and di Maria would score in the World Cup final. They were both on the score-sheet in Olympic quarter-final win over the Netherlands, but only after extra time.

The semi-finals was a more straightforward affair, with a 3-0 win over rivals Brazil, who featured Marcelo, Diego and Ronaldinho among their starting line-up. In the final, Argentina legend Diego Maradona was among the spectators. It was a spectacularly hot day, whereby the referee stopped the game several times for both teams to take a drinks break.

Featuring a mostly under 23 team, Argentina were skippered by the mercurial play-maker Juan Roman Riquelme, Argentina had famously lost the 1996 Olympic final to Nigeria. It was Messi who created the only goal of the game for di Maria. It now leaves Messi with a full international suite of honours, adding to his Olympic gold medal, with two Copa Americas, and of course, the 2022 World Cup, when, after the fifth time of trying, he finally fulfilled his destiny and won the World Cup.

Lionel Messi's International Honours Trophy Year(s) Won World Cup 2022 Copa America 2021, 2024 Olympics 2008 Finalissima 2022