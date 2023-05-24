A recent compilation video of Ona Batlle’s domestic league highlights has perfectly showcased why the defender is in such high demand this summer.

Batlle, 23, is rumoured to be on the move, and reports say that the Spanish international is ready to sign on the dotted line for Barcelona Femení.

The alleged departure from Manchester United comes after a recent contract extension was apparently rejected, and Marc Skinner and co. being unable to find common ground with the star.

As Batlle becomes a free agent this summer, she’s already had the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Emma Hayes’ Chelsea and Olympique Lyonnais Féminin all register their interest in her.

However, recent reports say that she’s swapping northern England for the sunny shores of Barcelona to link up with Jonatan Giráldez’s side for the 2023/24 season.

The move is not particularly a surprise, considering Batlle was scouted by the club when she was 11 years old and formerly played for the B team.

The defender's decision-making and lightning-fast reflexes put her head-and-shoulders above the rest. Credit: Reuters

Ona Batlle's incredible highlights in a Manchester United shirt

If you’re unfamiliar with the Spanish star, you may wonder why some of the biggest European clubs are so keen to snap up the defender.

Well, one Batlle superfan has done the hard work for you, and compiled some of the baller's best bits in a four-minute-long YouTube video.

The star's highlights come from recent WSL matches against Manchester City and West Ham United, as well as against European giants such as Bayern Munich.

Goals aplenty, powerful on-target shots and lightning-fast reactions — Batlle is shown to be a creative player that the Red Devils will sorely miss next season if she does decide to depart.

The compilation video, which has garnered over 10,000 views and counting, has comments praising the 23-year-old’s vision and weighing up the chance of a Catalonian club transfer.

Alessia Russo's future at Manchester United in doubt

Russo is another player who could be departing United this summer, with the 24-year-old yet to sign a new contract with the Red Devils.

It has been reported that the offering of a six-year contract was an initial sticking point in negotiations, but there is now renewed confidence that Russo will stay.

The striker will likely be heading to the Women's World Cup with the Lionesses this summer, having played a crucial part in England's winning run at Euro 2022.