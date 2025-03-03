Manchester United shot-stopper Andre Onana would like to remain at the club next season, though the Red Devils may still search for a new goalkeeper, according to Manchester Evening News’ chief Man United writer Samuel Luckhurst.

By the lofty standards they have set themselves as a club, particularly in the Premier League, it has been a turgid season for Manchester United. The Mancunian giants are 14th in the English top flight table at the time of writing and have been eliminated from both of the domestic cup competitions.

There have been slight improvements under new manager Ruben Amorim, who was brought in as a replacement for Erik ten Hag early in the campaign. It is apparent, however, that the Portuguese will need a large number of reinforcements to better implement his tactical philosophy.

It would seem that Amorim and Man United are not overly convinced on goalkeeper Andre Onana, but the former Champions League finalist has no intention of departing just yet.

Onana Wants To Stay At Old Trafford

Does not mean Amorim won’t look at new options

According to MEN, the expectation is that Man United will explore a deal for a new goalkeeper. Altay Bayindir may look to move for more first-team football while reserve shot-stopper Tom Heaton is expected to retire at the conclusion of the campaign, when his contract expires.

As such, Onana would remain as the only senior goalkeeping option for the Red Devils, meaning they would want to bolster their ranks there anyway. Onana, however, has committed multiple blunders during his time with the club since joining them from Inter Milan back in 2023.

Andre Onana 24/25 Season Stats So Far Competition Appearances Clean Sheets Goals Conceded Minutes Played Premier League 27 7 39 2,430' Europa League 6 1 8 540' FA Cup 2 0 2 210' Community Shield 1 1 0 90'

Should Bayindir and Heaton not be with the club next season, then a new goalkeeper is imperative, given that the Africa Cup of Nations, slated to take place between December 2025 and January 2026, would see Onana miss a sizable chunk of the Premier League campaign were he called up by Cameroon.

Onana, however, is reportedly determined to remain at Old Trafford. The goalkeeper is under contract until 2028 and is set on showing that he can be one of the best in Europe, having reached the Champions League final with Inter in the year of his departure from the club as a key player in the team.

Amorim is a promising manager and if he can finally get a consistent tune out of Onana, then Man United could reap the rewards for years to come.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 03/03/2025)