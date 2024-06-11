Highlights Frazer Clarke has offered Daniel Dubois some advice ahead of his potential showdown with Anthony Joshua

Dubois is fresh off his stunning victory over Filip Hrgovic earlier this month in Saudi Arabia.

There have been rumours that both Joshua and Dubois could fight for the vacant IBF title.

British boxing heavyweight sensation Frazer Clarke has offered Daniel Dubois some advice ahead of his potential showdown with Anthony Joshua in September.

The Saudi Arabian boxing chief Turki Alalshikh is once again teaming up with Eddie Hearn, promoter of Joshua, to break ground in a new territory for a Riyadh Season event. The card will be in the United Kingdom and is scheduled to take place on September 21 inside Wembley Stadium.

Since joining forces with Fury's former trainer Ben Davison late last year in preparation for his win over Otto Wallin, 'AJ' has looked better than ever as he eyes another crack at a world title.

The 34-year-old is fresh off his sensational victory over former UFC star Francis Ngannou back in March. He landed a devastating right hand to topple the MMA heavyweight, putting him out cold in a terrifying scene.

Joshua has stepped up training over the last few weeks and looks set to fight Dubois later this year following the latter's win over Filip Hrgovic earlier this month.

Frazer Clarke Offers Dubois Advice Ahead of Potential Joshua Fight

The heavyweight still believes Joshua is the favourite

Ahead of the potential showdown at the iconic Wembley Stadium, fans have been left torn as to who will come out on top. Following 'Dynamite's' victory over Hrgovic, the Brit won the interim IBF title, and it could be upgraded to full world champion if Oleksandr Usyk is forced to vacate the belt after his rematch with Tyson Fury was confirmed for the 21st of December.

However, IBF president Daryl Peoples confirmed to Lance Pugmire that Usyk has requested to keep the belt in a major blow to Hrgovic, Dubois and AJ's title hopes.

Recently speaking to SecondsOut, Clarke has admitted that Joshua will be the favourite heading into a potential showdown with Dubois, but has offered 'Dynamite' some advice.

"Anthony was always that little further ahead but yeah, father time happen and Daniel has matured and grown as a fighter and it makes the fight intriguing. "I still have AJ as a favourite just because of the experience and I feel like if Daniel took the same 30 shots off AJ as he did off Hrgovic we'd be having a different conversation right now. "He'll have to tighten up in his defences but him and the team are not naive they'll know that but he's shown a different side to him. I look forward to it."

Clarke Talks Being Dropped by Dubois in Sparring

'Dynamite' has also already shared the ring with 'AJ'

With Joshua and Dubois expecting to go head-to-head in September, it won't be the first time they have shared the ring following several sparring rounds back in the day in Team GB's Sheffield HQ.

Also involved in those sessions was Clarke - who wasn't afraid to admit that Dubois dropped him: "I have no shame in saying it, Daniel Dubois put me on my a**e with a left hook years ago. And he was young.

"I thought, 'Oh my God, this f***ing kid is something else.' Obviously, got back up and carried on sparring it happens in our division. But yeah, I've been on the side of the ring where these two have really had good exchanges and stuff."