The NBA Draft offers an opportunity for the worst teams in the league to look towards a brighter future. After the best teams fight it out for the NBA championship, the first major date of the NBA offseason calendar shifts the focus to the next crop of young talents who could potentially put these bad teams in the position to be winners again.

In 2006, the Toronto Raptors were one of those bad teams that were dreaming of a brighter tomorrow. The Raptors went 27-55 during the 2005-06 regular season, good enough for the fifth-worst record in the league that season. When the NBA Draft rolled around, they wound up with the No. 1 overall pick.

The bad news for the Raptors was that the 2006 NBA Draft was not that impressive as far as the prospects available. The Raptors ended up selecting Andrea Bargani with the first overall pick in the draft. The selection was a disaster.

Bargani had an incredibly disappointing career with the Raptors. He is often looked back on as arguably the worst draft pick that the organization has ever made. The best thing anyone will hear about Bargani, in connection to the Raptors, is that the team somehow managed to salvage a first-round pick for him when they traded the international big man to the New York Knicks .

The 2006 NBA Draft failed to move the needle in any significant way for the Raptors, ultimately being chalked up as a failure. However, there is one important factor to consider when addressing why that turned out to be the case: the one-and-done rule.

The Introduction Of The One-And-Done Rule

The Raptors were in the wrong place, at the wrong time

There was a monumental shift that had just taken place in the NBA that would change the landscape of the league for the foreseeable future. NBA Commissioner David Stern and the league introduced the one-and-done rule.

Up until that point in NBA history, players were allowed to make the leap straight from high school to the NBA without any quarrel about it. That would no longer be the case.

In accordance with the one-and-done rule, young basketball players needed at least one year to have passed since they were in high school and for them to be at least nineteen years old or be turning nineteen by the end of the calendar year in which they entered the draft.

For most players at the time, that meant spending a year playing college basketball in the NCAA before declaring themselves for the NBA Draft. At the very least, this would be the case for most of the top players.

The 2005 NBA Draft was the last time, to this day, that players could make the leap straight from high school to the NBA.

Stern would tell the New York Times, at a later date, that the decision to implement the one-and-done rule was focused around business. He believed it would be better for teams to have an opportunity to pull scouts out of high schools and guarantee a year to watch these young prospects on a stage like the NCAA.

The History Of High School Players Making The Leap To The NBA

There have been some phenomenal talents to go directly from high school to the NBA

Despite Stern's statements, there was certainly a good history of some extraordinary talent coming straight from high school to the NBA. That list even includes a couple of the best players to ever play the game of basketball.

Best Players To Go From High School to the NBA Player Round Pick Selected By Year LeBron James 1 1 Cleveland Cavaliers 2006 Kobe Bryant 1 13 Charlotte Hornets 1996 Kevin Garnett 1 5 Minnesota Timberwolves 1995 Dwight Howard 1 1 Orlando Magic 2004 Tracy McGrady 1 9 Toronto Raptors 1997 Amar'e Stoudemire 1 9 Phoenix Suns 2002 Tyson Chandler 1 2 Los Angeles Clippers 2001

Using a lottery pick on a high school player certainly was not out of the norm. A lot of those players who did have a lottery selection invested in them actually had a solid track record when it came to the NBA. At the very least, the stars in that equation certainly shined brightly.

Even in the 2005 NBA Draft, that last one to allow high school players to make that leap, Lou Williams was picked straight out of high school. Sweet Lou wound up being one of the best players in that draft class.

Why The Raptors Would Have Chosen Kevin Durant

Connecting the dots here is not all too difficult

Greg Oden and Kevin Durant wound up being the headliners of the 2007 NBA Draft. Those two were considered head and shoulders over the rest of the class. However, with the benefit of hindsight, it is abundantly clear that the latter should have been the definitive No. 1 overall pick.

Their inclusion in the 2007 NBA Draft was due to installment of the one-and-done rule. Considering the lackluster talent in the 2006 NBA Draft, there should be little reason to believe they would not have headlined the class.

Kevin Durant – Stats with the Texas Longhorns Category Stat PPG 25.8 RPG 11.1 SPG 1.9 BPG 1.9 FG% 47.3 3P% 40.4

Considering the hype around both players, one would imagine they would both have opted to declare for the NBA Draft right away and not lose time in college. Durant's lone season with Texas showcased a player who was far too great to waste a season in the collegiate ranks.

With both players hypothetically available in the 2006 class, where the Raptors held the number one pick, the conversation would then shift to whether Toronto would have made the right call between the two. The Portland Trail Blazers certainly did not do so in 2007.

Oden was perceived to be a generational big man prospect. Durant was believed to be a unicorn who would go first in almost any other draft class.

This next part may seem like a bit of a logical leap, but it is not completely unfounded. In 2006, the Raptors' wound of getting burned by Vince Carter would still have been fresh. Perhaps, with that in mind, the Raptors would have preferred to take the guy they could ensure wanted to be there.

The Raptors were Durant's favorite childhood team. In theory, this could have been a match made in heaven for both sides if Durant was available in the 2006 NBA Draft. Unfortunately, the world will never know what a team of The Slim Reaper, Chris Bosh, and reinforcements may have been able to accomplish.

