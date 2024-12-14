One-armed MMA fighter Marney Maxx secured an incredible first-round knockout in Shooto on Friday night. The Brazilian has just one fully developed arm, but that didn't prevent him from delivering a highlight reel knockout that quickly went viral.

Maxx overcomes incredible challenges simply to make it into the cage, but hasn't let that stand in his way. With his most recent win over Esterferson Da Silva, he taken his record to 6-4. All of his victories have come inside the distance, too. Highlights include a head kick finish of Deivid Costa in January 2022 and a heel hook submission of Javier Mercado two months later.

However, none were quite as spectacular as his demolition of Da Silva. Setting the finish up with a left high kick, before pouncing to drop his opponent with strikes, Maxx understandably looked thrilled with his work after the referee waved the fight off.

Marney Maxx's professional MMA record (as of 14/12/24) 10 fights 6 wins 4 losses By knockout 4 1 By submission 2 3 By decision 0 0

One Armed-MMA Fighter Marney Maxx Dropped His Opponent With Vicious Strikes

The referee had to jump in to prevent further damage being done

Despite being born with a congenital amputation of his left arm, Maxx always hoped to enter the world of combat sports while growing up in his hometown of Fortaleza. However, perhaps unsurprisingly, he was initially urged to give up on his dream.

"I started in kung fu and didn’t do well," Maxx told MMA Fighting in 2022. "I was knocked out, people would drop me, and I had a hard time breathing. Then I began training Muay Thai and won everything, but still wanted more."

His transition to MMA came after being inspired by fellow one-armed fighter, Nick Newell. The American, who has a 16-4 record, has competed in World Series Of Fighting and Bellator and even fought on Dana White's Contender Series for a chance at a UFC contract.

After being targeted by his opponents because he was easy to submit, Marney trained jiu-jitsu because he "wanted to be just like Nick." Maxx now carries the nickname 'Brazilian Nick Newell' and does so with pride, especially after all the challenges he has faced in his career.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Marney Maxx is currently on a three-fight win streak.

"I’ve been fighting for an opportunity in society since I was a kid, and it’s hard," admitted Maxx. While his age isn't listed on Tapology, estimates place Marney at 36 years old. If he is to get his big break, it's likely now or never. Going viral in the manner that he has this weekend, though, certainly won't hurt his star power.