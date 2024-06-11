Highlights Tee Higgins is absent from mandatory minicamp amid contract disputes.

Ja'Marr Chase reported to minicamp with two years left on his current deal, but he is seeking an extension sooner rather than later.

Future contract negotiations for Higgins and Chase complicate the Bengals' WR situation.

Cincinnati Bengals mandatory minicamp started Tuesday with a notable absence from wide receiver Tee Higgins. The Bengals applied their $21.8 million franchise tag to Higgins in March despite his request for a trade or contract extension.

Higgins has not signed the franchise tag, and therefore cannot be fined for missing camp. Star receiver Ja'Marr Chase reported to minicamp as he has two years left on his rookie deal.

The Higgins contract situation in Cincinnati only gets more complicated when considering the team's future with Chase. The Bengals top receiver will finish his rookie contract in 2025 after the team picked up Chase's fifth-year option in April.

Chase will likely fight to get a massive contract given his production and the state of the current wide receiver market. Chase's former LSU teammate, Justin Jefferson, recently signed a four-year, $140 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings. It would not be surprising to see Chase pursue a similar figure once his contract expires.

What This Means for Cincinnati Going Forward

2024 could be the last time the Bengals will have their one-two punch at WR

Higgins' desire for an extension doesn't come unwarranted. Higgins racked up 1000-yard receiving seasons in 2021 and 2022 and put up respectable numbers in 2023 despite a hamstring injury forcing him to miss five games.

Tee Higgins Career Statistics Year Receptions Receiving Yards Yards per Reception TDs 2020 67 908 13.6 6 2021 74 1,091 14.7 6 2022 74 1,029 13.9 7 2023 42 656 15.6 5

Higgins played an integral role in the Bengals' playoff run in the 2021 season, posting 100-yard games in the AFC Championship and Super Bowl 56, so it doesn't come as a shock that he wants to be paid.

Reports early in the offseason claim Higgins wants a deal similar to Michael Pittman's three-year, $70 million extension with the Indianapolis Colts, but a long-term agreement from Cincinnati hasn't materialized.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: There have only been six instances over the last three seasons in which a team has employed three wideouts with 650+ yards in the same year. Three of those came courtesy of Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, and Ja'Marr Chase.

Higgins would likely be the top receiving threat on most NFL rosters, but sharing the spotlight with Chase makes him arguably the best WR2 in the NFL. Players like Higgins don't come cheap. Wide receiver deals grow more absurd every year, and it's doubtful any team would book two such contracts.

To throw another money variable into the equation, Joe Burrow is set to make over $45 million a year starting in 2025. Cincinnati likely cannot pay everyone (not to mention looming contract discussions for Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard), and this could be a factor in Higgins' request for a trade.

Even if Higgins wants out, the Bengals' front office understands the importance of Higgins to the team, and would rather tag than trade him. Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin spoke about the Higgins situation at the 2024 Scouting Combine:

He's a good player, we want to keep him, and we have resources to do that, so we decided early to do it. And that's where we are. We like Tee. We're a better team with Tee.

For the immediate future in 2024, it looks like Higgins will play for the Bengals as they try to make it back into the playoffs with Burrow returning from injury. Despite his absence from camp, Higgins stated in an April interview with WLWT News that he plans on being with the team in 2024:

I do anticipate it [Playing for Cincinnati in 2024]. I've grown a love for Cincy that I didn't think I would, but, you know, man, looking forward to it.

The Bengals have a lot on their plate heading into 2024, a season which could be the last time we see Higgins and Chase both donning the orange and black.

