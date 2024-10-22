The 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs kick off on Tuesday night, and by Thursday morning, the starting field of 18 will be trimmed down to 16. By the evening of December 7, there will be one team left standing.

As we kick off the postseason, what’s one big question for all 18 teams? Ordered in reverse order of Supporters’ Shield finish.

Atlanta United & CF Montréal

Is there one shining postseason moment, plus the financial boost of a Miami home playoff game?

Both sections here would have been the same. Making the playoffs is a nice boost for both clubs, a fun story for each amid a transition. The wild card game represents a chance for a fun playoff moment for the victor, potentially better for CF Montreal as they host so could celebrate with fans.

On the business side of things, the winner of this game guarantees one home playoff game against Inter Miami in Round One. That is as significant a financial boost one single game can provide.

There are plenty of questions to ask about each team — Can Aleksey Miranchuk dominate for Atlanta United ? Can Montréal defend? — but it’s an exercise in time-wasting. The winner gets the privilege of losing to Miami in Round One.

New York Red Bulls

Can Emil Forsberg make the difference?

Back in May, the NY Red Bulls seemed the likeliest challenger to the top three in the Eastern Conference. The club’s typically strong foundation boosted by the arrival of star attacker Emil Forsberg and a new head coach, RBNY were ready to take the next step.

Except that step was a big one backwards. Forsberg got injured in June and missed a few months. Frankie Amaya was transferred to Toluca and no center forward was signed this summer. The team won three of their final 18 games, as even the “typically strong foundation” softened.

The Red Bulls bothered Round One opponents Columbus Crew on Decision Day, still ultimately losing 3-2. Can they slow down their attack and hope Forsberg is the difference?

Portland Timbers

Can the defense hold up for a few playoff games or is it one-and-done?

The Portland Timbers attack is elite and multi-dimensional. Revolving around MVP candidate Evander, the club had three players score 14 or more goals. They had five players combine for 10 goal contributions. They will create chances and are likely to score.

Defensively? They will concede chances and are likely to give up goals. They also come into the playoffs winless in five games, including a 1-1 draw against wild card opponents Vancouver Whitecaps. The good news for them is the Whitecaps are winless in seven.

If Portland gets out of the wild card round, don’t put it past the Timbers to really push top seed LAFC in Round one.

Vancouver Whitecaps

Is there any Vanni magic left?

The Vancouver Whitecaps pushed to take the next step in 2024, but stumbled at the end of the season. This team had goals for a top-four finish in the West and an extended playoff stay. Instead, it’s the wild card game with a potential trip to LAFC in Round One, a team that has owned them in recent times.

Vanni Sartini originally earned the Whitecaps coaching job with a memorable run as interim manager to lead the team from bottom of the West into the playoffs. They need more Vanni-magic in the playoffs.

New York City FC

Can NYCFC control games?

With the emergence of Alonso Martinez as a legitimate, consistent center forward, New York City FC solved their biggest question from earlier in the year of where the goals would come from.

Lately, they’ve struggled defensively. Their last clean sheet was July 14 against the Chicago Fire FC .

NYCFC face FC Cincinnati in Round One. The way they advance is by dictating the terms of the game and exerting control of the midfield.

Colorado Rapids

Who steps up without Djordje Mihailovic?

If the star attacking midfielder is out injured (nothing has been announced yet, but on Sunday he was carried off the field on a stretcher), who steps up?

Mihailovic has had an excellent debut season with the Rapids and the attack has hummed all year. Who will they run the game through? Will Cole Bassett get more attacking burden or will it be Omir Fernandez?

Zack Steffen missed last game injured, with highly-rated young goalkeeper Adam Beaudry made his MLS debut. If Steffen can’t go in Round One, it’s a huge spot for the 18-year-old U.S. youth international. Cole Bassett did too. No word on what happened there.

Charlotte FC

What is their Best XI?

Charlotte FC have been one of the league’s most pleasant surprises in 2024, a fun, gritty group under Dean Smith that added big pieces (Liel Abada, Tim Ream, Pep Biel) along the way.

Mixing the early success with trying to be more expansive has led to an evolving lineup: What is this team’s go-to, best XI?

The defense is settled with Ream at left back and Andrew Privett back in central defense. But what about the attack? Patrick Agyemang or Karol Swiderski? Pep Biel as a No. 10 or as a wide playmaker?

Minnesota United

Are Minnesota United for real?

Speaking of pleasant surprises— Your 2024 Loons!

Minnesota United finished the season in top form, winning seven of their final 10 matches to not only make the playoffs, but skip the wild card game entirely. They play a talented but flawed Real Salt Lake team.

I think they’re for real, behind Robin Lod, Kelvin Yeboah and a balanced group from back to front. This is one of the Round One series I’m most excited to watch.

Orlando City

Will Orlando stay expansive or drop in?

If history tells us anything, we know the answer to this question. Oscar Pareja teams focus on defensive solidity and minimizing risk in the playoffs. The problem is this team may not have the pieces to expertly do that. They might just be best letting it rip.

Orlando haven’t kept a clean sheet in their last six games, though that was against Round One opponents Charlotte FC. Winner likely sets up a match against Miami.

Houston Dynamo

Can Houston turn midfield control into putting games away?

Houston Dynamo held the most possession in MLS (59%), more than Wilfried Nancy’s Columbus Crew, Greg Vanney’s LA Galaxy and Tata Martino’s Inter Miami. It is the strength of the team and they, just as much as Columbus and LA, control games and dictate the terms on which it is played.

The elusive final evolution is consistently turning that control into comfortable wins. The summer signing of Ezequiel Ponce helps. He’s scored five goals in his last eight appearances. They need him to be the final piece this fall.

Seattle Sounders

Will defense lead the way for a long playoff run?

The Seattle Sounders had the best defense in MLS this year with 35 goals against. They also led MLS in xGA. That is the club’s identity, plus match-winning talent in attack around Albert Rusnak and Jordan Morris.

This is typically how teams advance in the playoffs: first and foremost, with defensive solidity and only minor errors. You have to earn everything you get against Seattle.

Round One between Houston and Seattle will be fascinating.

Real Salt Lake

Will the real Chicho Arango stand up?

This one could go any number of ways for Real Salt Lake , but for me, you need a star to lead the way in the playoffs. Chicho Arango was a favorite for MVP by summer, before a suspension and injury completely halted his season.

Since the suspension, Arango has zero goals and one assist in 479 minutes. They need more from their talisman.

FC Cincinnati

Strong defense + Lucho magic the route to success?

FC Cincinnati ’s attacking unit around Lucho Acosta (and Luca Orellano) has been makeshift all season. On Decision Day, Pat Noonan opted to leave both Kevin Kelsy and Niko Gioacchini on the bench.

Whether or not one of the forwards can step up is a question, but not the question for me because how special Acosta (and Orellano) are. This team can lean on Miles Robinson, Chidozie Awaziem and Obi Nwobodo to anchor the spine and keep games low-scoring for one of Acosta or Orellano to work their magic.

It wasn’t Plan A heading into 2024, but it’s the best they got. And it can work.

LA Galaxy

Can the LA Galaxy see out a playoff game?

The biggest fears around the LA Galaxy played out on Decision Day: See out the final minutes of stoppage time to preserve the top seed. Then they conceded in the 11th minute of stoppage time to lose to Houston and now if they face LAFC in the Western Conference final, it’ll be on the road instead of home.

Can the defensive unit expertly kill off the dying minutes of a playoff game against the likes of LAFC, Houston, Seattle or whoever they play?

For what it’s worth, the Galaxy dropped only nine points from leading positions in 2024, in the same group with other top contenders: Columbus (11), LAFC (8), Miami (8) and Cincy (3).

LAFC

Will Olivier Giroud have a playoff moment(s)?

Given Olivier Giroud ’s elite quality, even better soccer intelligence and the snug fit into LAFC ’s starting XI, I thought his transition to the league would be seamless and he’d be a star right away. It hasn’t quite happened.

Giroud scored in two finals (Leagues Cup and U.S. Open Cup) but is still searching for his first MLS goal. He has two goals and three assists in 821 minutes. Not awful, but not up to expectations.

What does Giroud have for the playoffs?

Columbus Crew

Can the Crew repeat and elevate their position in MLS lore?

If the Columbus Crew SC repeat as MLS Cup champions, this will be up there with the best two-year runs in league history. Particularly the path they would likely have to take this year: Home to FC Cincinnati, at Inter Miami, home to whoever in MLS Cup. That’s a gauntlet.

This team can do it. I simply cannot wait for the single-elimination games after Round One.

The Crew won MLS Cup last year, then this season got to the final of the CONCACAF Champions Cup and won the Leagues Cup, all while pushing Miami in the Shield race.

Inter Miami

Will the defensive errors catch up?

Inter Miami inexplicably went down 2-0 on Decision Day at home against the New England Revolution due to two shocking defensive lapses.

That has been a constant of Miami’s season. Miami had a league-best 31 points gained from losing positions, 11 more than any other team. That makes for a fun regular season. Is it repeatable in the playoffs?

Miami’s brute-force talent advantage in attack gives an argument it is indeed sustainable in the playoffs. But a couple of those errors against Cincy or Columbus in the Eastern Conference final? I’m not so sure. It needs to improve.