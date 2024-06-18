Highlights From Weeks 1-6 in 2023, Samuel was the WR24 while playing for the Washington Commanders.

Samuel displayed strong early-season value in 2023 and shows promise as a starting outside wide receiver for Buffalo.

Samuel is the perfect candidate to have early-season success or to include in a trade package.

Don't look now, but we're moving through June and fantasy football drafts will be revving up before we know it. Numerous fantasy football drafts are happening between now and opening day, including dynasty, keeper, and redraft leagues.

Regardless of the league type, there's one wide receiver on the Buffalo Bills you must consider drafting, and no, it's not Keon Coleman or Khalil Shakir.

Instead, we'll make the case for Curtis Samuel.

Why You Must Take Samuel (With a Twist)

Samuel played for the Washington Commanders in 2023

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Finding late-round value is of the utmost importance in fantasy football drafts. These players can be used as trade bait or as weekly plug-and-play guys in a pinch. There are even players that are worth taking and waiting a week or two, before letting them go for a top waiver wire pickup.

Samuel is a player that will have early-season value that can serve as an excellent piece in a mid-season trade package. According to FantasyPros, Samuel is going as the WR51 or No. 93 overall in PPR leagues.

In a 12-team PPR league, No. 93 overall equates to the 8.09 selection. This is right around the time when the "dead zone" for running backs begins. Also, we'd expect that to drop even further as we approach the season and the hype around the rookie Coleman intensifies. More than likely, you'll be able to get Samuel closer to the 10th round in drafts.

So, with Shakir's emergence in the playoffs and Coleman's draft pedigree at the top of the second round, why should you take Samuel?

Samuel will line up as one of the outside receivers and be in a primary position to see plenty of targets early in the season. At the same time, Coleman gets further acquainted and comfortable with the offense.

In 2023, Samuel played for the Washington Commanders and had a ton of early-season value.

On a team with Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, and various other receiving options for quarterback Sam Howell, Samuel was the WR24 through the first six weeks, including four double-digit PPR performances. Also, from Weeks 4-6, he was the WR9 and averaged 17 points per game, showcasing his potential for high-scoring, consistent output.

Over those first six weeks, Samuel caught 27 passes for 285 yards and two touchdowns.

Curtis Samuel 2023 Stats: Weeks 1-6 Week Samuel Stats Week 1 5 Tgt, 5 Rec, 54 Yards, 0 TDs Week 2 3 Tgt, 3 Rec, 19 Yards, 0 TDs Week 3 4 Tgt, 2 Rec, 54 Yards, 0 TDs Week 4 8 Tgt, 7 Rec, 51 Yards, 0 TDs Week 5 7 Tgt, 6 Rec, 65 Yards, 1 TD Week 6 4 Tgt, 4 Rec, 42 Yards, 1 TD

It's worth noting that Samuel is set to benefit from a significant quarterback upgrade, transitioning from Howell to Josh Allen. This change is poised to enhance Samuel's performance, a factor that should not be overlooked.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: During Week 1-6, Samuel finished with a yards per target average of 10+ yards three times.

The Bills wide receiver cupboard is as empty as it's been in the Allen era, with Gabe Davis signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Stefon Diggs getting traded to the Houston Texans.

Samuel showed in 2023 that he could have early-season value, so you can draft him with the confidence that after he has a few good games, he can immediately be packaged with another position player to upgrade a weak point on your roster.

Sure, you'll need the other owner to also be on board with the trade, but the optics of the situation will be that the Bills wide receiver depth is poor, and Samuel is emerging as a go-to target with a perennial MVP candidate at quarterback.

While there's a possibility that Samuel could maintain his success throughout the season, it's important to consider his post-Week 6 performances. From Week 7 onwards, Samuel ranked as the WR60 in PPR leagues last year, with only two more double-digit point performances. He also missed time late in the season due to a toe injury.

Also, over the past three seasons, here were Samuel's PPR finishes at the wide receiver position:

2021: WR178 (Missed all but five games due to hamstring and groin injuries).

2022: WR33 (Averaged 10.4 points per game, which was 49th at the position).

2023: WR42 (Averaged 9.8 points per game, which was 48th at the position).

He's a candidate for some splash games, but the overall consistency as shown by the average points isn't there for him to be a reliable weekly starter.

I expect Shakir to be involved often out of the slot and Samuel to receive the bulk of the targets for the outside wide receivers, but with Coleman going so high, they'll work to get him more involved with the offense as the season progresses, which will put a cap on Samuel's value.

Be prepared to draft Samuel and ship him out via trade within the first six weeks of your season. He's the perfect candidate for an early-season move.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference. All ADP and fantasy data courtesy of FantasyPros.