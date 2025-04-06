Summary Jon Flanagan, once hailed as the 'Scouse Cafu' in 2014, had a promising start with Liverpool.

A series of off-field troubles and severe injuries led to a drastic decline in Flanagan's career.

At just 29, Flanagan retired with unfulfilled potential and a career marred by setbacks, knee injuries, and legal issues.

During the 2013/14 Premier League season, Liverpool were convinced they were finally about to end their long, agonising wait for a league title under Brendan Rodgers. With the lethal duo of Daniel Sturridge and Luis Suárez leading the charge, and cult icons like Philippe Coutinho, Lucas Leiva, and Martin Skrtel filling the ranks, it was almost impossible not to get swept up in the euphoria.

But, as football often reminds us, dreams can crumble just as quickly as they’re built. A late-season collapse against Chelsea and Crystal Palace meant the Reds' parade was put on hold a little longer. However, among the innumerable highlights of an outstanding campaign for Liverpool was the sudden rise to prominence of young local lad Jon Flanagan.

At just 20 years old, the homegrown full-back was Liverpool’s early-to-mid-2010s answer to Trent Alexander-Arnold - an academy talent seemingly destined for greatness and who wore the Liverbird with as much pride as his glorious Scouse predecessors. However, like so many in that final squad of the Rodgers era, his promise faded as quickly as it appeared, and the hype around his name barely outlasted his lone England cap.