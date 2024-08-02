Highlights Shara Magomedov hints at a potential US breakthrough, and may soon be eligible to fight in certain states.

The rising UFC star only has one eye, after suffering complications with the other following a training session.

The 30-year-old middleweight is unbeaten, with a knockout streak, and may well be set to take the 185-pound division by storm.

One of the UFC's brightest and most popular fighters, Shara 'Bullet' Magomedov returns to the Octagon on Saturday at UFC Abu Dhabi.

Despite recent talk from UFC president Dana White claiming that the Russian will never be able to fight in the United States given that he only has one eye, in a new interview with Red Corner MMA, Magomedov provided an update on his eligibility of fighting in the States, and hinted at a potential breakthrough.

Shara Magomedov May be Able to Fight in the United States Soon

Magomedov has revealed he could be eligible to fight in certain US states

A big update has emerged on the fighting future of rising UFC middleweight fighter Shara Magomedov. The Russian, who went viral upon signing with the UFC last year, is talked about as he only has one eye, but he does not let it hinder his fighting style or abilities.

Magomedov last fought just over one month ago at the huge UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia event, where he had a significant position on the card for the UFC's first-ever visit to Saudi Arabia, and he returns to the Octagon this weekend and faces a step-up in competition against Michal Oleksiejczuk at UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi. As you have probably noticed, in his three UFC fights so far, the Russian has only fought in Middle Eastern territory and up until very recently, it was believed by many people in MMA as well as UFC president Dana White, that Magomedov would only be able to fight in the Middle East as he probably wouldn't be able to get a license to fight in the United States given his eye issue.

In a new, big update, Magomedov has revealed in an interview with Red Corner MMA that he will, in fact, be able to compete in the United States in the future.

“I was told that I might no be able to fight in some states. As it would take some special agreements. But I can still take part in many events in the United States."

This is fantastic news for the Russian as well as all of his fans as if he kept being restricted to only being able to compete at the UFC's events in the Middle East it would keep him incredibly inactive and that could potentially hurt his star power.

What Happened to Shara Magomedov's Eye

Magomedov faced a three-year hiatus from MMA following the removal of his eye

The appearance of Shara Magomedov's eye is unique but somewhat terrifying to some. Despite his unique look, not many people actually know what happened to the Russian's eye which led to it being removed.

In an interview with Athletistic, from 2022, Magomedov revealed what had to happen to his eye after complications with it following a training session.

"Before the operation, I was mainly afraid of an injection in the eye. I watched this video. Very unpleasant. I thought that was the most boring thing ever. And there were such operations when an injection in the eye had to be made, where it was removed, one might say. At this time, local anesthesia is administered, but you feel everything."

Prior to making the decision to actually have the eye removed, Magomedov underwent a staggering eight operations on the eye to try and save it but in the end, he and his doctors felt a full removal of the eye was the best thing to do.

The Russian also went into detail about the procedures he went through on his eye and claimed that his eyes "were tortured specifically."

"They pierce it from two or three sides. It seems that a puncture is a camera, and the other two are something to pump, upload something there. I had many different stages, my eyes were tortured specifically."

The only other fighter in UFC history to have fought with one eye is former UFC middleweight champion, Michael Bisping, but knowledge of how bad his eye was only became public and truthful shortly after he retired from the sport. Despite competing in numerous fights with just one eye, Bisping managed to become the first British champion in UFC history, defeating Luke Rockhold at UFC 199.

Despite fighting with one eye, Magomedov has adapted his fighting style and if you have watched him fight, you will notice he adopts a kick-heavy approach as he struggles to properly find range with his hands due to him only fighting with one eye. Magomedov has a flashy style which fans love and it is why he has shot to stardom so quickly in the UFC.