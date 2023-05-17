One punter placed a bet on every outfield player to commit a foul during Inter Milan vs AC Milan - and it came in.

The two Milan sides met for the second time at the San Siro as Inter took a 2-0 first leg advantage into the second leg.

It was always going to be a feisty affair between the two rivals.

Inter knew that a clean sheet would see them progress to the Champions League final to face either Real Madrid or Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Milan knew they had to attack from the first whistle as they looked to overturn the two-goal deficit.

And it was Inter who achieved their objective; keeping Milan at bay and killing the tie once and for all in the 74th minute through Lautaro Martinez.

It wasn't the greatest match for the neutral with Inter doing their very best to disrupt the match, while Milan struggled for any sort of momentum.

It resulted in referee Clement Turpin blowing for a free kick seemingly every few seconds.

While many football supporters may have groaned at every free kick awarded, one fan was cheering each and every one.

Why?

One fan bet on every player to make a foul

Because one fan cleverly predicted a very stop-start match and put his money where his mouth is.

They placed a £6 bet on all 20 outfield starting players to commit a foul during the match.

And guess what... they did just that.

At odds of 157/1, the gambler turned £6 into £943!

In total, there were 37 fouls in the match with Inter committing 15 and Milan 22.

And those fouls were certainly shared around as Matteo Darmian (Inter Milan), Francesco Acerbi (Inter Milan), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan), Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan), Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan), Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter Milan), Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Inter Milan), Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan), Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Davide Calabria (AC Milan), Malick Thiaw (AC Milan), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Rade Krunic (AC Milan), Sandro Tonali (AC Milan), Junior Messias (AC Milan), Brahim Diaz (AC Milan), Rafael Leao (AC Milan) and Olivier Giroud (AC Milan) all committed fouls during the 90 minutes.

What a bet.

Inzaghi: It's a dream that Inter have reached the final

After the match, Inter boss Simone Inzaghi admits reaching the Champions League final is a 'dream.'

"In the next few days we will realise what we did," manager Inzaghi said.

"For us it was a dream but we have always believed in it.

"It was an extraordinary path and winning a derby in the semi-final like this brings great satisfaction. Madrid and City are two of the best teams in Europe."