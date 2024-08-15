Highlights Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus could be seen a smart move after a good pre-season.

Kevin De Bruyne's price drop makes him a tantalising prospect.

Alejandro Garnacho and Christopher Nkunku could represent big points makers in 2024-25.

Following a long summer of international football, this weekend marks the long-awaited return of the new Premier League season. As a result, there's a new Fantasy Premier League (FPL) campaign, where fans can build their 15-man squads from a budget of £100m and compete against friends or other online users.

In the 2024/25 edition of FPL, we witnessed the meteoric rise of 22-year-old Chelsea star Cole Palmer following his £42.5 million transfer from Manchester City, claiming the most amount of points despite being valued at a mere £5.0 million at the beginning of the season, scoring a total of 244 points from 22 goals and 13 assists.

As a result of this, here's a a look at every Premier League club and their most valuable asset that should be considered for selection ahead of the new campaign.

Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus

While not lighting it up at the Emirates like was expected after his £45 million move from Manchester City in 2022 largely due to injuries, Gabriel Jesus finally looks back to his best for Arsenal during pre-season, scoring two goals against Manchester United and Bayer Leverkusen, with the amount of chances that the Gunners' create and at a relatively low price of £7 million, Jesus could be a great value for money option.

Gabriel Jesus' FPL Statistics Position Forward Price (24/25) £7 million Total Points (23/24) 85 Points Per Match (23/24) 3.1

Aston Villa

Leon Bailey

Scoring 148 points in his previous campaign, Aston Villa's Leon Bailey was one of the most electric wingers in the division, gliding down the right-hand side, possessing frightening pace and scintillating footwork, notching 11 goals and 10 assists. At the price of £6.5 million, the Jamaican is a sure bet to return on the investment.

Leon Bailey's FPL Statistics Position Midfielder Price (24/25) £6.5 million Total Points (23/24) 148 Points Per Match (23/24) 4.2

Bournemouth

Justin Kluivert

Bournemouth's high-profile summer signing last season, Justin Kluivert, struggled to get up and running in the fashion that maybe he had hoped, playing just over half of the season, though despite not getting the minutes he desired, still managed to be 'the Cherries' second top scorer of the season, netting on eight occasions in the league. Due to the departure of Dominic Solanke, they will be needing the Dutchman to step up, and will more than likely play more minutes this campaign.

Justin Kluivert's FPL Statistics Position Midfielder Price (24/25) £5.5 million Total Points (23/24) 100 Points Per Match (23/24) 3.1

Brentford

Ivan Toney

It seems the majority of the talk about Brentford these days is encompassed around Ivan Toney; however, for this list, it is difficult to look beyond the 28-year-old, as after spending the majority of the last season out injured, he will be looking to prove a point. Scoring 20 in his first full campaign beforehand, at the price of £7.5 million, Toney could be a great option for this season.

Ivan Toney's FPL Statistics Position Forward Price (24/25) £7.5 million Total Points (23/24) 57 Points Per Match (23/24) 3.4

Brighton & Hove Albion

Karou Mitoma

Another player who struggled to get up and running last season due to missing 27 games via injuries, Kaoru Mitoma, was flying for Brighton & Hove Albion in the 2022/23 season, scoring 138 points. This season, the Japanese winger, who became known for his wonderful control and dribbling abilities, will be looking to remind Premier League fans of his quality, and for £6.5 million, would be a good pick-up.

Mitoma Kaoru's FPL Statistics Position Midfielder Price (24/25) £6.5 million Total Points (23/24) 74 Points Per Match (23/24) 3.9

Chelsea

Christopher Nkunku

Highly rated as one of the most exciting forwards in Europe when signing for Chelsea for £52 million in 2023, Christopher Nkunku's career at the club has been unfortunately plagued with injuries, missing 39 games for the Blues last season. Scoring three goals in pre-season so far, if the Frenchman can keep fit, at the price of $6.5 million, this is a no-brainer.

Christopher Nkunku's FPL Statistics Position Midfielder Price (24/25) £6.5 million Total Points (23/24) 29 Points Per Match (23/24) 2.6

Crystal Palace

Daniel Munoz

While Eberechi Eze is a strong option for this selection, since signing for £8.5 million in January, Daniel Munoz has been one of Crystal Palace's best assets at right wingback. Recording five clean sheets and four assists across 16 starts, if the Colombian can replicate his form this campaign, at £5 million, he could be one of the best value defenders heading into the season.

Daniel Munoz's FPL Statistics Position Defender Price (24/25) £5 million Total Points (23/24) 56 Points Per Match (23/24) 3.5

Everton

Jordan Pickford

Since the arrival of Sean Dyche at Goodison Park, Everton have been one of the most defensively disciplined sides in the division, holding the fourth-best defensive record behind only Manchester City, Arsenal, and Liverpool last season. Due to having a compact back four and strong defensive unit infront of him, Jordan Pickford is a great value goalkeeper for £5 million.

Jordan Pickford's FPL Statistics Position Goalkeeper Price (24/25) £5 million Total Points (23/24) 153 Points Per Match (23/24) 4.0

Fulham

Emile Smith-Rowe

Joining Fulham from Arsenal for a fee of £34 million, Emile Smith-Rowe has shown glimpses at the Emirates of being a youngster with supreme talent, scoring 10 goals in the 2021/22 campaign despite starting no games. This season, he will finally get a run of games to display his abilities at Craven Cottage, and at a price of £5.5 million, Smith-Rowe is a bargain for the upcoming campaign.

Emile Smith-Rowe's FPL Statistics Position Midfielder Price (24/25) £5.5 million Total Points (23/24) 25 Points Per Match (23/24) 1.9

Ipswich Town

Leif Davis

It is difficult to know exactly how many of the Ipswich Town players will adapt to the level in the Premier League after their fairytale back-to-back promotions. However, if there is one man that is a solid bet to be a good pick-up for The Tractor Boys, Leif Davis is that man. Registering 18 assists in the Championship, and 14 the year before in League One, Davis' ability to provide service to the forward line will be a key aspect to their potential survival, and will also get points for clean sheets.

Leif Davis' FPL Statistics Position Defender Price (24/25) £4.5 million Total Points (20/21) 2 Points Per Match (20/21) 1.0

Leicester City

Wout Faes

It is difficult to accurately predict how Leicester City's campaign will unfold this season due to the financial situation at the club and the loss of their manager who got them promoted to Chelsea. However, with Steve Cooper in the dugout now, it is likely that the Welshman will set up the team to be defensively resolute to try and keep games as tight as possible, and for that reason, at £4 million, Wout Faes could be a cheap option that has the potential to score a few points this season.

Wout Faes' FPL Statistics Position Defender Price (24/25) £4 million Total Points (22/23) 78 Points Per Match (22/23) 2.5

Liverpool

Luis Diaz

A player that has shown many times that he is clearly a wonderfully talented footballer, but sometimes a bit scruffy with his end product, Luis Diaz is now entering the prime years of his career, and under new boss Arne Slot, will be looking to cement his place off Liverpool's left flank. Despite poor finishing at times last season, Diaz still scored 142 points, and if he can improve on his composure in front of goal, this could be the year he explodes.

Luis Diaz's FPL Statistics Position Midfielder Price (24/25) £7.5 million Total Points (23/24) 142 Points Per Match (23/24) 3.8

Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne

Lowered down by a million at the beginning of gameweek one, £9.5 million for a player with the record of Kevin De Bruyne is almost a must-pick-up for this season. Scoring 98 points while only playing 1,219 minutes in the previous campaign, if the Belgian can stay fit for the majority of the season, it is almost inevitable that he will end up with the most assists in the Premier League.

Kevin De Bruyne's FPL Statistics Position Midfielder Price (24/25) £9.5 million Total Points (23/24) 98 Points Per Match (23/24) 5.4

Manchester United

Alejandro Garnacho

Scoring 131 points last campaign while notching 14 goal contributions for a struggling Manchester United side, Alejandro Garnacho has seemed to nail down a place at the club and is once again likely to feature heavily for the Red Devils. Coming off the bench to score what he thought was to be the winner in the Community Shield against Manchester City last weekend, the Argentinian forward is coming into the season in scoring form, and at £6.5 million, could be one of the bargains of the year.

Alejandro Garnacho's FPL Statistics Position Midfielder Price (24/25) £6.5 million Total Points (23/24) 131 Points Per Match (23/24) 3.6

Newcastle United

Alexander Isak

Scoring 21 goals and finishing as the third top scorer in the Premier League last season, Alexander Isak has cemented himself as one of the division's best strikers, attracting interest from Chelsea and Arsenal. Likely now to stay at Newcastle United, due to the attacking style of play that Eddie Howe deploys and the Swede being responsible for penalty duties, as long as he can stay fit he is almost a guarantee for points.

Aleksander Isak's FPL Statistics Position Forward Price (24/25) £8.5 million Total Points (23/24) 172 Points Per Match (23/24) 5.7

Nottingham Forest

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Going slightly under the radar in the 2023/24 campaign for Nottingham Forest, Callum Hudson-Odoi finally managed to get his feet on the ground in the Premier League, scoring eight goals, seven of which came under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo in the second half of the season. Heading into this one now, it could finally be the moment that the 23-year-old realises the potential that brought about his reputation a few years back.

Callum Hudson-Odoi's FPL Statistics Position Midfielder Price (24/25) £5.5 million Total Points (23/24) 109 Points Per Match (23/24) 3.8

Southampton

Ross Stewart

To many fans, Southampton are already considered favourites to be relegated due to a distinct lack of quality. However, Ross Stewart is a striker who had quite a prolific record before a year plagued with injuries since joining the Saints from Sunderland. On Wearside, Stewart scored 24 goals in their promotion to the Championship, and despite having injury issues that meant he could only play 13 matches in the following campaign, he scored 10 times and assisted three. At £4.5 million, he's certainly worth a punt as a cheap option.

Ross Stewart's FPL Statistics Position Forward Price (24/25) £4.5 million

Tottenham Hotspur

Dejan Kulusevski

Under Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham Hotspur have once again developed a reputation for being an expansive and attacking side, and in the season coming up, it is highly unlikely that anything changes on that front. Having said that, Dejan Kulusevski is a player with a relatively cheap price for the ability that he has showcased in a Spurs shirt at only £6.5 million. If he can get into more consistent form, the Swede could be a great piece of business.

Dejan Kulusevski's FPL Statistics Position Midfielder Price (24/25) £6.5 million Total Points (23/24) 130 Points Per Match (23/24) 3.6

West Ham United

Jarrod Bowen

After West Ham United's busy transfer window, club captain Jarrod Bowen will be looked at as being a consistent performer for the Hammers as he aims to guide a team going through a transition period into a European place. Accumulating a record of 42 goals and 38 assists across the past four campaigns. At the price of £7.5 million, you almost can't go wrong on this one.

Jarrod Bowen's FPL Statistics Position Midfielder Price (24/25) £7.5 million Total Points (23/24) 182 Points Per Match (23/24) 5.4

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Hwang Hee-Chan

In a season where all of their forwards struggled to keep injury-free, moving into the 2024/25 season, Wolverhampton Wanderers will be hoping that South Korean forward Hwang Hee-Chan can stay fit for the majority of the campaign, as despite missing a large portion of the season prior, Hwang managed to hit the 12-goal mark. Coming into this one, if he can avoid injury, he could be an astute pickup in the midfield slots as a cheaper option.

Hwang Hee-Chan's FPL Statistics Position Midfielder Price (24/25) £6.5 million Total Points (23/24) 125 Points Per Match (23/24) 4.3

All statistics courtesy of Fantasy Premier League.