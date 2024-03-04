Highlights Ravens: Vying for Tyler Boyd as voids need filling after 2023 heartbreak.

Bengals: Dalton Schultz is a viable target after a successful 2023 surprise season.

Browns: Eyeing Calvin Ridley as a weapon for Deshaun Watson in season upgrades.

Steelers: Bolster the defense that could use a veteran presence like Bobby Wagner.

The AFC North has been no stranger to offseason rumors, as each team will look to get the upper hand on their competition with roster upgrades before the 2024 season kicks off.

Being one of the toughest divisions in the NFL requires the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Baltimore Ravens to maintain competitive rosters and remain competitive in a division featuring a winning record from each team in 2023.

Playing in a division featuring three playoff teams last season makes game planning within the division and scouting talent for the offseason that much more crucial. Let's take a look at one free agent that could fit with each AFC North team heading into the 2024 season.

Baltimore Ravens: Tyler Boyd, WR

Ravens' 2023 Record: 13-4 (3-3)

The 2023 season ended in heartbreak for a Ravens team that many had picked to advance to the Super Bowl prior to a 17-10 loss in the AFC Championship game to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Headed into the offseason, Baltimore will have a number of voids to fill with players like Odell Beckham Jr. and Patrick Queen set to hit free agency.

Keeping Lamar Jackson surrounded with offensive weapons will be key for the Ravens next season. Surrounding Jackson with talented playmakers helped the reigning MVP lead one of the most dynamic offenses in the NFL to a 13-4 record in 2023 and the team's first AFC Championship game since the days of Joe Flacco.

Filling the shoes of a guy like Beckham Jr. will be tough, but the Ravens could look to a cheaper option in the form of veteran wide receiver, Tyler Boyd.

Boyd, 29, is set to hit the open market after years of anchoring the wide receiver room in Cincinnati, totaling over 6,000 yards in his eight seasons as a Bengal.

The market on Boyd could be on the cheaper side and the Ravens could pair their star quarterback with a savvy veteran presence. Adding Boyd gives Baltimore a vet in their young wide receiver room as well as a solid third option behind Mark Andrews and Zay Flowers, a role he is familiar with being the third option in Cincinnati.

Fresh off of a 67-catch, 667-yard campaign in 2023, a move to Baltimore could give Boyd a fresh change of scenery entering the second half of his career, as well as allow the Ravens to use their cap space to fill other needs in free agency.

Cincinnati Bengals: Dalton Schultz, TE

Bengals' 2023 Record: 9-8 (1-5)

Cincinnati's 9-8 record in 2023 could be viewed as a surprise, given the uncertainty around the quarterback position in Joe Burrow's absence after going down with a season-ending injury in week 11. Despite this uncertainty, backup quarterback Jake Browning stepped in, and the Bengals didn't miss a beat, winning four of their seven games without Burrow.

Heading into the offseason, many would expect one of the best offensive teams in the NFL to look to the defensive side of the ball in free agency, but the loss of veteran receiver Boyd will likely be one the Bengals look to fill immediately to retain their offensive firepower.

Sticking with this offense-first mindset, the guy for Cincinnati could be tight end Dalton Schultz. The 2023 season saw Schultz used as a premier piece in the explosive Houston Texans' offense led by rookie sensation C.J. Stroud, a role he could fit right into with the Bengals paired with Burrow.

Schultz caught 59 passes for 635 yards and five touchdowns in 2023, despite missing two games and only starting in eight. A move to Cincinnati would open the door for Schultz to be Burrow's safety valve behind star wide receiver duo Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, who recently signed a franchise tag deal with the team.

Adding Schultz gives Cincinnati a third option at receiver while filling the tight end void left by C.J. Uzomah following the 2021 season.

Cleveland Browns: Calvin Ridley, WR

Browns' 2023 Record: 11-6 (3-3)

The 2023 season was one to remember for the Browns, highlighted by their playoff run led by veteran quarterback and Comback Player of the Year winner Joe Flacco.

With Flacco at the helm, Cleveland's offense was electric, leading the team to a 4-1 record in their final five games. During this stretch, Flacco completed over 60% of his passes for 1,616 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Unfortunately though, all good things must come to an end and the Flacco train stopped in the playoffs following Cleveland's 45-14 loss to the Texans in the wildcard round.

In terms of the offseason, the Browns will look ahead to the 2024 season and will likely attempt to bolster their offense through free agency and the NFL Draft in an effort to surround quarterback Deshaun Watson with weapons headed into next year.

Among these weapons could be receiver Calvin Ridley. In 17 games with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season, Ridley caught 76 passes for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns.

Adding Ridley gives the Browns a true second receiving option behind Amari Cooper, as well as a deep threat for Watson in the passing game. Deep shots in the passing attack were a staple for Kevin Stefanski and the Browns' offense last season with Flacco at the helm. Adding Ridley in free agency could help Watson see similar success on deep passes.

Looking to the offensive side of the ball this offseason should be a top priority for a Browns team that featured one of the best defenses in the NFL in 2023.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Bobby Wagner, LB

Steelers' 2023 Record: 10-7 (5-1)

The 2023 season was a strange one for a Steelers team that finished just 5-6 in non-division games while dominating one of the best divisions in the NFL with a 5-1 record against AFC North teams.

Despite yet another winning season for Mike Tomlin as well as a playoff run, the road for the Steelers came to an end against the Buffalo Bills in a 31-17 wildcard loss.

Heading into the offseason, many expect the Steelers to be offensive-minded when gauging free agency and the draft, but addressing the linebacker spot will be necessary for a Pittsburgh team that struggled with tackling down the stretch of the season following injuries to Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander.

With some pieces at linebacker set to hit the market in free agency, the Steelers could look to one of the best tacklers the NFL has ever seen in Bobby Wagner.

Though Wagner would be a short-term solution at linebacker, he would be a cheap, veteran option for a star-studded defense. In his 12th NFL season in 2023, Wagner racked up a league-leading 183 tackles at 36 years old, showing he still has plenty of gas in the tank.

Wagner is a name that has been linked to the Steelers for years and could finally join the team on a cap-friendly deal that would allow Pittsburgh to spread its money to the offensive side of the ball, while still gaining a true difference-maker and positive locker-room presence on the defensive side of the ball.

