Highlights The average NFL career lasts around three years, and it's even shorter when you look strictly at running backs, who take more damage than arguably any other position.

Some running backs who didn't make it past that average but were still able to put up historic single-season performances.

Guys like Robert Edwards, Ickey Woods, and Barry Foster all had one remarkable season in the NFL that raised expectations which were never met.

In the NFL, legends are made over long periods of several years. But another group of players burst onto the scene, captured our hearts, and disappeared from the spotlight just as quickly. They are the one-hit wonder running backs of the NFL, the players who achieved extraordinary fame for one shining moment only to fade into obscurity.

10 Robert Edwards, New England Patriots (1998)

Robert Edwards burst onto the NFL scene in 1998 with the New England Patriots, showcasing his exceptional talent as a running back. His rookie season was spectacular, as he rushed for 1,115 yards and recorded nine touchdowns. Edwards was also a reliable receiver out of the backfield, catching 35 passes for 331 yards and three scores during his inaugural NFL campaign.

However, Edwards's promising career took an unfortunate turn during the week of the Pro Bowl. In a devastating incident, he suffered a severe knee injury while participating in a flag football game that nearly forced him to amputate his lower leg. While he escaped that worst-case scenario, the injury sidelined him for two full seasons.

This debilitating injury and extended absence from the field marked the beginning of the end of his NFL career, as he missed a third straight season with a major groin injury in 2001. Although he did return to play 12 games with the Miami Dolphins in 2002, it was clear that Edwards' time had passed him by.

9 Rashaan Salaam, Chicago Bears (1995)

The 1994 Heisman Trophy winner, Rashaan Salaam, entered the NFL with sky-high expectations. His rookie season with the Chicago Bears seemed to justify the hype as he rushed for 1,074 yards and 10 touchdowns, displaying immense potential.

Unfortunately, Salaam's career took a tragic turn, marred by injuries, off-field issues, and fumbles (he had nine in his rookie year) that limited his playing time and overall impact on the league. He managed just 610 yards over the next three years and was out of the league before the turn of the century.

In a heartbreaking end, Salaam was found dead in a park in Boulder, Colorado in 2016, reportedly having taken his own life with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. It was a tragic conclusion to a career with so much promise, making Salaam's story one of the most poignant tales.

8 Olandis Gary, Denver Broncos (1999)

In Mike Shanahan's renowned run-heavy system, Olandis Gary emerged as a diamond in the rough during his 1999 rookie season with the Denver Broncos. With minimal expectations as a fourth-round pick, Gary stepped into the spotlight, showcasing his potential with over 1,300 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns in just 12 games. It was a sensational start to what seemed like a promising career.

However, a devastating knee injury in the early stages of his sophomore season disrupted his upward trajectory. Unfortunately, he never recaptured the explosive form he displayed during his standout rookie year. Gary's NFL journey was limited to four more seasons, none of which saw him surpass the 400-yard rushing mark.

7 Steve Slaton , Houston Texans (2008)

The 2008 NFL Draft introduced several promising running backs, many of whom would achieve significant success in the league. However, Steve Slaton emerged as an unexpected rookie sensation amidst that talented group. The Houston Texans had taken Slaton as a relatively unheralded third-round pick, yet he defied expectations by leading all rookies in rushing with an impressive 1,282 yards.

His versatility was also on full display, as he contributed 50 receptions and nearly 400 receiving yards, marking him as a potential standout in the making. Slaton's electrifying playmaking abilities solidified his status as one of the NFL's most promising young running backs heading into his second season. The league anticipated big things from this emerging star.

However, instead of taking that anticipated leap forward, Slaton regressed significantly. Slaton decided to bulk up by nearly 20 pounds to add more power to his game. This adjustment, though well-intentioned, quickly backfired. It resulted in the loss of the signature burst and agility that had defined his standout rookie year.

This decline in performance and his inability to replicate his initial success took a toll on his career. Slaton's time with the Texans ended, and in the end, his remarkable 2008 season accounted for over 60% of his career scrimmage yards.

6 Justin Forsett , Baltimore Ravens (2014)

Justin Forsett was overlooked and underestimated as a seventh-round pick in that incredible 2008 running back class. However, he patiently bided his time. At 29, the 2014 season was his moment to shine. The Baltimore Ravens initially saw him as a backup, but fate had other plans.

When Ray Rice was released after it was revealed that he was a terrible person, Forsett stepped into the starting lineup and exploded onto the scene, rushing for over 1,200 yards and earning a well-deserved Pro Bowl nod.

However, despite this remarkable season, injuries and the steep physical decline that usually hits running backs around the age of 30 meant Forsett couldn't sustain that success, and he retired two years later. His journey serves as a reminder that, sometimes, brilliance in the football world can be as fleeting as it is extraordinary.

5 Ladell Betts , Washington Redskins (2006)

Ladell Betts, chosen in the second round by the Washington Redskins in 2002, spent his initial four NFL seasons in a backup role. However, a pivotal moment in 2006 transformed his career. With starter Clinton Portis sidelined due to injury, Washington adjusted its offensive approach to align with Betts' skill set, a decision that reaped significant rewards.

Betts demonstrated his prowess by amassing over 1,500 total yards during the season. Notably, his 1,154 rushing yards from that year constituted a substantial portion of his career rushing total, outshining his second-best season by a remarkable 800 yards.

His impressive average of 4.7 yards per carry with the increased workload makes his performance all the more impressive, especially considering he fell below the 4.0 yards-per-carry mark in six other seasons. In much the same way as Justin Forsett, Betts showcased that even late bloomers can seize their opportunities in the NFL.

4 Jay Ajayi, Miami Dolphins (2016)

Jay Ajayi's NFL journey is a tale of highs and lows that has kept fans and analysts debating whether he's a one-hit wonder. In 2016, he burst onto the scene with the Miami Dolphins, rushing for over 1,200 yards on his way to Pro Bowl honors. However, instead of maintaining that meteoric rise, Ajayi's career took some unexpected turns.

Jay Ajayi became the fourth player in NFL history to achieve over 200 rushing yards in back-to-back weeks. He finished the season with nearly 1,300 yards, defying low expectations based on his rookie performance.

While his breakout season stirred hopes of a bright future, Ajayi's path took an unexpected turn as Miami traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles the very next year. Unfortunately, his decline was swift, and he only played two more years in the NFL before his release, though he did win a ring with Philly. Ajayi's breakout season accounted for nearly half of his career rushing yardage.

3 Peyton Hillis, Cleveland Browns (2010)

Peyton Hillis joined the Cleveland Browns in 2010, and he quickly became a sensation as he developed an aura of unstoppability. He bulldozed his way through defenses, rushing for an impressive 1,177 yards while scoring 11 touchdowns. His ability to catch passes out of the backfield made him a versatile weapon for the Browns, as he added 61 receptions for 477 yards.

Hill's remarkable performance earned him the nickname "The White Rhino" and a spot on the cover of the "Madden NFL 12" video game. However, the "Madden Curse" seemed to rear its head as Hillis struggled to replicate his 2010 success thereafter. Injuries plagued his career, limiting his availability and effectiveness.

The following seasons saw a sharp decline in his production, with only 587 rushing yards in 2011. He eventually hopped between teams, searching for a consistent starting role but never quite recapturing his 2010 success. Hillis will forever be remembered for that magical 2010 season, but his inability to maintain that level of play left him with the label of a one-hit wonder in the NFL.

2 Ickey Woods, Cincinnati Bengals (1988)

Ickey Woods became an instant sensation in the NFL with one of the most remarkable rookie seasons in league history. The year was 1988, and Woods was crucial in the Cincinnati Bengals' journey to the Super Bowl. He rushed for an impressive 1,066 yards and found the end zone an astonishing 15 times, leaving Bengals fans in awe of his talent.

Woods' signature celebration, the "Ickey Shuffle," became a symbol of his incredible season, and football enthusiasts still imitate the dance decades later. However, it was the beginning of a career that didn't live up to the promise of that incredible first season.

Despite his electrifying debut, knee issues would plague Woods, limiting him to just 23 more regular-season and playoff games before his NFL career ended in 1991. However, the "Ickey Shuffle" and the All-Pro season Woods had in 1988 will live on, especially in Southwestern Ohio.

1 Barry Foster , Pittsburgh Steelers (1992)

Barry Foster's name became synonymous with NFL greatness in the 1992 season when he ran into the record books as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. In his third year in the league, Foster racked up a whopping 1,690 rushing yards, obliterating the franchise's single-season record.

His powerful running style and consistency led him to record 12 games with at least 100 yards on the ground that year. He also led the league in rushing attempts with 390 while also putting up over 2,000 yards from scrimmage on his way to a First-Team All-Pro selection.

However, Foster's meteoric rise to NFL stardom quickly led to a string of injuries hindering his future in the league. The following seasons were marred by physical setbacks, and after the 1994 season he was cut and the Steelers traded for another power running back: Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis.

Rank Player (Team) Year Rushes Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TDs 10 Robert Edwards (NE) 1998 291 1,115 9 35 331 3 9 Rashaan Salaam (CHI) 1995 296 1,074 10 7 56 0 8 Olandis Gary (DEN) 1999 276 1,159 7 21 159 0 7 Steve Slaton (HOU) 2008 268 1,282 9 50 377 1 6 Justin Forsett (BAL) 2014 235 1,266 8 44 263 0 5 Ladell Betts (WAS) 2006 245 1,154 4 53 445 1 4 Jay Ajayi (MIA) 2016 260 1,272 8 27 151 0 3 Peyton Hillis (CLE) 2010 270 1,177 11 61 477 2 2 Ickey Woods (CIN) 1988 203 1,066 15 21 199 0 1 Barry Foster (PIT) 1992 390 1,690 11 36 344 0

