It was September 22, 2001, the second week of the NFL season. It appeared to be just like any other Sunday. But, then it happened. New England Patriots starting quarterback Drew Bledsoe was racing for a first down and trying to get out of bounds. On his way there, he was leveled by a big hit from New York Jets linebacker Mo Lewis.

Bledsoe went down hard, but it was worse than most anyone could have expected when the hit took place. When taken for evaluation, it was discovered that Bledsoe had a collapsed lung, and had suffered major internal bleeding. No one wants to see an injury like that, but in a strange twist of fate, it set the careers of Pats head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady on a track towards legendary status.

Super success

The Belichick-Brady Patriots went on to six Super Bowl titles

That pair of Pats went on to unprecedented success, winning six Super Bowl championships and dominated the AFC East like no division has ever been dominated, winning 17 division titles in 19 years. Thanks to that, Belichick is on the cusp of becoming the NFL's winningest coach ever. At 300 career wins, he needs just 29 more to break the record long held by Don Shula, who sits on the mountaintop with 328.

If he sticks around on the sidelines, he could pull off the feat in 2025 or thereabouts, given his long run of consistent success. Who could have guessed that it would be a random, innocuous hit that set things in motion for the greatest QB of all-time and arguably the greatest head coach of all-time to create greatest dynasty in NFL history?

Belichick or Brady?

The debate rages on about whether the coach or the QB was more responsible for the success

Let's not forget that people like to have the debate about whether it was Brady or Belichick responsible for all those wins and all those titles. The team is just 2-9 in 2023, mired in last place in the AFC East, a division the Pats had dominated for so long. His record since TB12's departure following the 2019 season is pretty substandard at 27-34 all told, while Brady went on to win another NFL championship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

Belichick is quite clearly as salty as he is successful. One could easily make the case that he's arrogant enough and stubborn enough to hang on for as long as it takes him to break the heralded career wins record, even if he continues to rack up only a few victories per year.

Rank Coach Wins Win Pct. Accolades As HC 1 Don Shula 328 .677 2x Super Bowl Champion 2 George Halas 318 .682 8x NFL Champion 3 Bill Belichick 300 .662 6x Super Bowl Champion 4 Andy Reid 255 .644 2x Super Bowl Champion 5 Tom Landry 250 .607 2x Super Bowl Champion

Would he move on to another franchise if New England owner Robert Kraft decides the 71-year-old doesn't have it anymore? The word around the NFL rumor mill is that not only would he move to another franchise to continue his chase of Shula, he might take the initiative to leave Foxboro himself, which would be quite a shock.

A dominant set of players

Belichick and Brady didn't do it all by themselves

Let's not forget that for a long time while in New England, it wasn't simply Brady making magic every weekend. The Patriots employed some stellar defensive players during Belichick's time in Foxboro, like Tedy Bruschi, Ty Law, and Willie McGinest, among others.

While the three most recent Patriots Super Bowls can be attributed largely to TB12, the first three were all about Bruschi, Law, and the rest of Belichick's stifling and suffocating defense. Belichick certainly contributed in a major way to all of those titles, though his 68-89 record without Brady is certainly not doing him any favors in that debate.

Whether Belichick or Brady would have found the same success without one another can never be answered, but there's no denying that the defensive-minded Belichick and Brady the quarterback were a pretty perfect match for each other.

What does the future hold?

Will Belichick remain in Foxboro to chase the all-time record?

Has the game passed him by? How much longer does he want to do this? Belichick is almost 72 years old, after all. Winters in Massachusetts are brutal. Has his success in the past garnered him a free pass from ownership and fans? Will he want to pick up and move to another team, should his recent contract be nixed?

These questions are just food for thought, conjecture about the future. We don't live in the past, but it's ironic that on one Sunday 22 years ago, fate swooped in and gave Tom Brady to coach Belichick. It's peculiar to realize that a fluky, serious injury to his-then QB allowed for the tides to turn in Belichick's favor.

When it's all said and done, he'll likely become the NFL's most prolific head coach. And it should be something to see when that wry smile of his creeps onto his face when he addresses the media after that record-breaking win.

