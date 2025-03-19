Manchester United starlet Chido Obi has been named in GOAL’s latest NXGN list of the 50 best young footballers in the world, making him the only Red Devils player to feature.

The 17-year-old forward was named 50th in the annual ranking of the most promising teenage wonderkids, whose previous winners include Rodrygo, Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham.

This year's list features the top 50 players born on or after 1 January 2006, with Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal taking the top spot, followed by Chelsea forward Estevao Willian.

Last year, two current Man United players made the list, as Kobbie Mainoo ranked 7th, while Leny Yoro, then still at Lille, placed 10th.

Chido Obi Named Among Best Wonderkids

Ranked 50th on the NXGN list

Obi has emerged as one of England’s most promising young forwards after a remarkable year at Arsenal, where he scored 38 goals in just 18 league matches for the U18s.

Man United managed to lure the 17-year-old away from North London last summer, and within months of his arrival in October, he was promoted to the senior squad amid the club’s struggles up front.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Obi has scored 12 goals in just nine appearances for Man United U18s.

Obi made his senior debut in United’s 1-0 loss to Tottenham in February and has featured in three more games since, including their 3-0 win at Leicester last weekend.

The teenager has yet to score or assist for Ruben Amorim’s side but has shown glimpses of promise and impressive physicality when facing much older opposition.

Man United are 13th in the Premier League and next face Nottingham Forest away after the international break.

Chido Obi's Man Utd Stats (2024/25) Games 4 Starts 0 Goals 0 Assists 0 Minutes played 78

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Exclusive: Man Utd Star 'Desperate' to Stay Amid Talk He Could Leave This Summer Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund is determined to remain at Old Trafford instead of being sold when the transfer window reopens

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-03-25.