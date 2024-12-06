Massimiliano Allegri is interested in becoming West Ham United manager, with the pressure on current boss Julen Lopetegui growing, according to TBR Football.

The Hammers are in dire form in the Premier League, losing 3-1 to relegation-threatened Leicester City on Tuesday night, and they subsequently sit 14th in the table. Lopetegui is said to be facing a 'must-win' game against Wolves on Monday, with a defeat potentially resulting in the Spaniard being given his marching orders.

Given Lopetegui's seeming perilous position, the Irons' hierarchy are already succession planning for the possible departure, with Allegri said to be in the frame. The Italian is understood to be learning English, and is keen on making the Premier League his next destination, with the imminent vacancy at the London Stadium intriguing him.

Allegri Interested in West Ham Job

He's learning English

Winning five Serie A titles across two separate spells at Juventus, Allegri parted ways with the Italian giants in the summer. Out of a job since then, United reportedly made contact with him about replacing Erik ten Hag back in September, but the move ultimately didn't come to fruition.

However, his return to the dugout could now be on the cards, with TBR Football suggesting that the tactician is intent on managing in the Premier League. The outlet report that he's working hard on his English and is in London on a monthly basis taking lessons.

Understood to be enticed by the potential of West Ham, Allegri is open to the idea of taking charge of the East London outfit. The Hammers have regressed under Lopetegui, attempting to play a possession-oriented style, conflicting with David Moyes' more off the ball system, and Allegri's style of play is certainly more closely aligned to the former.

Thus, the appointment of the veteran Italian could be a logical decision, and reports indicate that he's been sounded out as a candidate.

However, it's rumoured that Allegri would demand a hefty £6.6 million a year to become West Ham head coach. This, on top of the compensation package needed to part company with Lopetegui, would make it a costly appointment for the Irons.

Allegeri's Record as Juventus Manager Matches Managed 420 Wins 271 Draws 75 Losses 74 Win Percentage 64.5%

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 06/12/2024