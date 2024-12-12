Former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is not interested in taking charge of Wolverhampton Wanderers, The Athletic has reported.

The Italian tactician, along with ex-Chelsea coach Graham Potter, reportedly has no interest in the Molineux role, despite being recently named among potential replacements for Gary O’Neil.

According to The Athletic, Wolves’ owner Fosun’s focus on making the club’s football operations self-sustainable makes the job less appealing to top-tier coaches.

The likes of former Porto boss Sergio Conceicao and ex-Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac have also been ruled out.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Allegri won 80 of 149 games in his second spell at Juventus, averaging 1.84 points per game.

Allegri, who remains out of work after leaving Juventus last season, is reportedly open to taking over at West Ham United at the end of the season.

According to talkSPORT, the Italian tactician, labelled 'one of the best' in Europe, has held discussions about replacing Julen Lopetegui at the London Stadium and would consider taking on the role next summer.

West Ham are performing slightly better than Wolves this season, having collected 18 points from their first 15 games and sitting 14th in the league table.

O’Neil’s side, by contrast, are second-bottom with just two wins and nine points, while conceding 38 goals – more than any other Premier League club.

Despite another loss at West Ham on Monday, Wolves are reportedly in no rush to sack O’Neil ahead of their clash with Ipswich Town this weekend.

According to The Athletic, the Molineux boss retains the backing of the club’s hierarchy, who are not placing full blame on the 41-year-old for the team’s poor start.

Wolves are instead looking to address underlying issues in January, including their shaky defence, which lost captain Max Kilman to West Ham last summer.

Having struggled to find a clear upgrade for O’Neil despite approaching multiple potential replacements, Wolves are expected to be active in early 2025.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the club are prioritising signing a new centre-back, with Nico Elvedi and Max Wober among their potential targets.

Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus Record (2014-2024) Matches 420 Wins 271 Draws 75 Losses 74 Goals scored / conceded 747 / 348 Points per match 2.11

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-12-24.