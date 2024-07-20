Highlights Raul Rosas Jr. aims to break Jon Jones' record as the youngest UFC champion, eyeing UFC 306 for a return.

His managent, Iridium Sports Agency then posted on X that Rosas would be fighting Aoriqileng at The Sphere.

The prospect will hope to secure UFC victory No.4 in his fledgling career.

There have been a handful of young UFC fighters that have stated their claim about one day breaking Jon Jones’ record as the youngest champion in UFC history (23 years, 242 days). So far, Jones’ accomplishment, which dates back to March 2011, has remained intact. But, one young bantamweight named Raul Rosas Jr. is hellbent on setting this record and fighting in the UFC’s biggest events along the way.

The 19-year-old bantamweight is coming off a dominant victory in the toughest test he has faced so far. RRJ faced a well-rounded Ricky Turcios, who won season 29 of the Ultimate Fighter reality show. Rosas Jr utilized his excellent grappling skill set to snatch up a rear-naked choke in the fight. Now, the young fighter is aiming to compete at UFC 306, which is shaping up to be one of the most hyped events in UFC history.

Raul Rosas Jr.s Next Fight Lands on UFC 306

MMA record: 9-1 (2 KOs, 6 SUBs), UFC wins: 3, Best win: Ricky Turcios

Rosas Jr.'s management Iridium Sports Agency posted Friday on X that their client was "ready to rack up his fourth UFC victory and fourth Performance bonus vs Aoriqileng at UFC Noche."

UFC 306 is becoming one of the hottest topics not only from an organizational perspective, as the UFC CEO Dana White has stated that it will be the best produced sporting event in history, but also because it falls adjacent to Mexican Independence Day and fans and media members have assumed that Mexican MMA stars will fill up the card.

If that is the direction the company decides to go, then it’d make sense for Mexican heritage fighters to compete on the show. When speaking with MMAFighting.com recently, Rosas enthusiastically threw his hat in the cage for what is expected to be one of the biggest spectacles in sports:

“I’m waiting for a fight at the Sphere. That’s what I’m pushing for, because I want to be able to fight in an event that’s going to be the first time. It’s history in the books, I want to be a part of history and to be able to make history.”

UFC 306 Potential Fights

What fights are possible to headline UFC 306 on 14 September in The Sphere?

There have been many rumors surrounding UFC 306 and what champions or big-named fighters will fight on the card. People assumed that with Conor McGregor needing more time to recover from his broken toe that pulled him from competing at UFC 303 that September at The Sphere would be a perfect time frame and event for the former two-division champion to make his grand return, but the busy Irishman seems less than enthusiastic about that schedule.

Others have clung onto Sean O’Malley returning to defend his bantamweight title against top contender Merab Dvalishvili, but ‘Suga Sean’ has been adamant about not having anything finalized. And the other fight that has been floated around this massive event has been BMF champion Max Holloway returning to feather weight to challenge UFC champion Ilia Topuria, but the momentum behind that fight has slowed to a crawl. We’re officially under two months from the event, and in the worst case scenario, the UFC could always call upon light-heavyweight champ Alex Pereira to once again save a pay-per-view event.