UFC 303 lost a large amount of star power with the news that Conor McGregor was forced to pull out of his return fight with Michael Chandler due to injury, but the world’s largest fight promotion had already stacked the card with a flock of young talent that could wear a belt one day. UFC 303 is like UFC 300, where Bo Nickal, Kayla Harrison and a few others executed perfectly on a massive platform.

One of those bright young stars lies in undefeated UFC bantamweight, Payton Talbott, who kept his perfect record intact with a flawless victory over Yanis Ghemmouri. Talbott enters a division full of talented killers, and he brings with him a cult following for his social media and personality.

Payton Talbott Scores Quick KO

One of the UFC’s brightest stars turns out great performance on big stage

In the clip you can see above, Talbott barely broke a sweat before finishing Yanis Ghemmouri at UFC 303, which took place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Talbott is a smooth striker and uses his length and footwork to control the dance. In his last fight against South African prospect, Cameron Saaiman, Talbott looked extremely comfortable and put on a clinic, but to his opponent’s credit, Saaiman hung tough, probably much longer than other fighters would be given the beating.

Stepping up the platform for Talbott from fighting in the UFC APEX center with a few hundred spectators to scoring a 19-second knockout on a pay-per-view card was a great move by the UFC to showcase the rising-star. Because of the quickness of the performance, fans will be clamoring for a quick return from the 25-year-old.

Talbott is One of UFC's Rising Stars

The young star has been on a rocket ship since he entered the UFC

After demolishing the regional competition, the Las Vegas native made the jump to the UFC and is only getting better with each passing challenge. While Talbott climbs the 135-pound division, his brand will continue to grow. His YouTube page is a unique one that completely encapsulates his style. Fight fans who gravitate closer to a skateboard / artist lifestyle will find his content fascinating.

For at least one or two more fights, the UFC will slow play Talbott before a five-round main event or top 10 opponent. Because he excels in the striking department, it would be expected that the matchmakers will throw Talbott a grappling-heavy opponent in his next bout to help develop the young fighter’s skillset for when the time comes to fight the elites of the division.