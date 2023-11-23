Highlights The bottom five teams in the NBA should consider trading away valuable assets to accelerate their rebuilds and acquire draft capital.

Bojan Bogdanović, Tyus Jones, Zach Collins, Luke Kennard, and Jordan Clarkson are players that the Pistons, Wizards, Spurs, Grizzlies, and Jazz should consider trading, respectively.

These players have valuable skills and could be assets to contending teams in need of shooting, ball handling, or scoring off the bench.

The 2023-24 NBA season is underway and with its first month behind it, quite a few teams have found themselves struggling mightily. Should they remain this bad throughout the year, they will have to reconsider their roster composition and make moves to better position themselves for future success.

In most situations, teams at the bottom of the standings decide to blow things up, while others may look to acquire pieces that could help them become more successful. That said, it is still early in the season, and the teams currently struggling to notch wins may be skeptical about giving up on this year so soon.

Nevertheless, most of these teams will consider making trades that will benefit them in the long run and, with that in mind, GIVEMESPORT lists one player from each of the worst five teams in the NBA that they should consider parting ways with.

Detroit Pistons – Bojan Bogdanović

The Detroit Pistons are currently the worst team in the NBA, sitting with a record of 2-13. They are likely to remain a lottery team and are far from the playoff team their fans will hope they'll be. Even so, they have a few assets they could trade that could help hasten their rebuild.

Looking across the roster, the primary trade target for most contending teams will be Bojan Bogdanović. At 34 years old, Bogdanović is the oldest player on the team. However, his production on the court is what makes him such a valuable asset. To make matters worse for the Pistons, he is still recovering from a calf injury.

This may be of concern to interested teams, but all they would have to do is look at his numbers from the 2022-23 season to know that he would be a great addition. Last year, Bogdanović averaged a career-high in points per game with 21.6. He would prove useful to several contending teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, and Milwaukee Bucks, or any other team in search of a consistent scorer. The Pistons should look into cashing in on him as soon as the right offer lands.

Washington Wizards – Tyus Jones

Recently, many have been advocating for the Washington Wizards to trade away new addition Jordan Poole. Despite acquiring him from the Golden State Warriors in the offseason, Poole looks like a shadow of his former self. He is having his worst season yet and has made many questionable decisions in his short tenure with the Wizards.

The fact that he is on a whopping four-year, $128 million deal makes it difficult to move him. After all, his stats and somewhat nonchalant play on the court aren't exactly enticing. The next best asset the Wizards have to offer is Tyus Jones, the team's starting point guard. Although he is only averaging 10.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game, his assist-to-turnover ratio is elite. Having led the NBA in that category for five straight seasons, any team searching for a secondary playmaker should be inquiring about his availability.

Tyus Jones Stats 2018-2023 Games AST/TO 2018-19 Season 68 6.96 2019-20 Season 65 5.18 2020-21 Season 70 5.40 2021-22 Season 73 7.04 2022-23 Season 80 5.64

This is a testament to his ball control and skill as a ball handler. He would be an asset to any team that is high on the turnover front, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando Magic, and his former team, the Minnesota Timberwolves.

San Antonio Spurs – Zach Collins

The San Antonio Spurs are a team, alongside the Detroit Pistons, that are most obviously in the middle of a rebuild. They have several young pieces, many of whom have superstar potential. Leading the pack is Victor Wembanyama, followed by Jeremy Sochan, Keldon Johnson, and Devin Vassell. With that in mind, the Spurs will be looking to accumulate as many draft picks as possible in order to surround their core with the right players.

In order to do that, San Antonio will have to consider trading their valuable yet somewhat younger assets. The best option at this point would be Zach Collins. As things stand, Collins is a starter for the Spurs, but at the age of 26, he would be the ideal player to move on from. This season, he is averaging 14.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists.

The Spurs already have a number of players who could play power forward, including Sochan and Johnson. Moving Collins, whose solid scoring ability could be useful for a team in search of a consistent big man, in return for a young piece or a draft pick would prove to be a wise decision.

Memphis Grizzlies – Luke Kennard

The Memphis Grizzlies are a team that very few expected to be on this list at the start of the season. Despite losing Ja Morant to a lengthy suspension, the Grizzlies still had a strong team that seemed capable of making a playoff push. However, injuries to some key players have derailed those hopes for now. Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr., as talented as they are, are not enough to help Memphis be a winning team.

As such, a trade might be in order. The Grizzlies are a team loaded at the guard position, something done to minimize the impact of Morant's suspension. However, once their star guard returns, the team's backcourt will consist of him, Bane, Marcus Smart, Derrick Rose, Luke Kennard and more. With such depth in the team's backcourt, Kennard might be the best option to trade.

While he is injured right now, Kennard should make his return soon. Assuming this comes around the time Morant is expected to return, he may see a significant decrease in his time on the court. Given his skill as a three-point shooter, with a career average of 43.5% from beyond the arc, he would be an ideal piece for any team that lacks shooting.

Utah Jazz – Jordan Clarkson

There are a few teams in the NBA that are stuck between being lottery hopefuls and mid-table finishers and one of them is the Utah Jazz. After trading away Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert over a year ago, they entered a semi-rebuild. They weren't quite good enough to make the playoffs, but not nearly bad enough to snag a top-five draft pick.

Right now, they stand fifth from the bottom and are looking unlikely to make the Play-In Tournament, let alone the playoffs. As such, they should look to trade away more veterans and fully lean into the rebuild. One player who fits the bill is Jordan Clarkson, who, at the age of 31, is one of the older members on the roster. What makes him so valuable, however, is the fact that he has excelled in the sixth-man role in the past.

Granted, this hasn't been the case in the last two seasons, but Clarkson's skills are best utilized when he is coming off the bench. As such, a team that can carve out a sixth-man role for him would be best. Averaging 18.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 4.6 assists in the 2023-24 season, the Jazz could likely get a decent haul by trading him away. Teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings, and New York Knicks, who are getting little to nothing from their benches, could certainly use him.

Though it's too early in the season to be making trades and panic moves, these teams will likely have to make some moves to make the most of their situation and stock up on talent in order to contend for years to come.