With the summer transfer window now closed, each Premier League club will have to get to January with the options currently available to them before re-assessing their plans during the winter transfer window.

Most managers will be convinced they have covered all bases and have everything within their squad they need for the first half of the season, but there are always gaps that start to appear as the season wears on.

Whether it be a position filled with injury-prone players or just a certain role that is thin in terms of bodies, there is always room for improvement should the finances be available.

With that being said, we put forward one player each Premier League side should look at bringing in during the January window in order to bolster their ranks.

Arsenal - Martin Zubimendi

Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Real Madrid v Real Sociedad - Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, Madrid, Spain - March 1, 2021 Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi in action with Real Madrid's Mariano Diaz REUTERS/Sergio Perez

With the Kai Havertz midfield experiment currently not working, Mikel Arteta could look to bring in a new player to play alongside Declan Rice and give Martin Odegaard more attacking freedom. Zubimendi coming in would see a slight change in system, but would also be a good long-term option for when Thomas Partey leaves eventually.

Aston Villa - Samuel Chukwueze

Unai Emery has not been shy when it comes to dipping into La Liga - a league he is very familiar with - to sign players since he returned to England. The Nigerian winger could be seen as an upgrade on Leon Bailey, who has thus far been a very hot and cold player. While there are likely to be several big clubs after the 24-year-old, Villa have shown with Moussa Diaby that they can attract top talent.

Bournemouth - Maxwel Cornet

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Maxwel Cornet of West Ham United reacts during the Premier League match between Everton FC and West Ham United at Goodison Park on September 18, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

After impressing in his single season with Burnley during the 2021/22 season, it has not quite worked out for the Ivorian at West Ham, as David Moyes regularly overlooks him in his first-team. Cornet is a player proven to have Premier League quality, and is capable of playing in a number of roles including on the wing and even full-back. Bournemouth had a solid summer transfer window but could just do with some quality depth in January.

Brentford - Johan Bakayoko

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Bees made a very big move to sign the Dutch wonderkid in the summer window. That move broke down as the player decided to stay with PSV to play Champions League football, but depending on how that goes for the Eredivise outfit, it could be one to watch out for in January.

Brighton - Conor Gallagher

The 23-year-old has had an impressive start to the season as a part of Mauricio Pochettino's starting XI, but with several midfielders brought in through the summer, it is yet to be seen how much game time is on offer for the Englishman as time goes on. With Alexis Mac Allister going to Liverpool, there is still an open space in the Brighton midfield for a box-to-box player.

Burnley - Armel Bella-Kotchap

Despite being born in France, the big centre-back represents the German national team and was on the verge of sealing a loan move to Bayern Munich in the previous window. That move collapsed, however, and a loan move to Burnley could make sense for all parties as it guarantees Bella-Kotchap Premier League football in order to potentially earn a bigger move and it would also bolster the defensive ranks for Vincent Kompany, who could be a great role model for the 21-year-old to learn from.

Chelsea - Mike Maignan

Robert Sanchez was brought in from Brighton to replace the outgoing Kepa Arrizabalaga - who headed to Real Madrid on loan - but the Spaniard has endured a shaky start to life at Chelsea. Maignan has emerged as a top goalkeeper in recent years, and with the money Chelsea have been spending in recent times, it would not be a shock to see the Blues swoop for the Frenchman if Sanchez doesn't live up to expectations.

Crystal Palace - Kyle Walker-Peters

It may not be the biggest name signing ever, but the 26-year-old would solve a problem the club have had since they sold Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United. Joel Ward and Nathaniel Clyne have done a good job at sharing the right-back position for the Eagles, but injury issues persist and the impressive Saints defender could be the solution.

Everton - Kelechi Iheanacho

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 20: Kelechi Iheanacho of Leicester City looks on during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City at Molineux on February 20, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

The Nigerian forward was once seen as a future star when he broke through the ranks at Manchester City. It was a slight shock to see him move to Leicester, but his inconsistent nature has shed slightly more light on Pep Guardiola's willingness to let him go. Nevertheless, Everton need someone that can put the ball in the net for a relatively low price, and Iheanacho could be the man.

Fulham - Youssef En-Nesyri

Having lost Aleksandar Mitrovic to Al-Hilal in the summer window, Fulham are in need of goals to replace the 14 Premier League goals he managed in 2022/23. Raul Jimenez was signed from Wolves, but the Mexican is likely to only be a short-term fix for the Cottagers. En-Nesyri has impressed on many occasions for Sevilla, including in European games against Manchester City and Manchester United, and could be a shrewd pick-up for Marco Silva.

Liverpool - Johan Bakayoko

Already suggested as an option for Brentford, but Liverpool fans may need to face the reality that Mohamed Salah will not be playing on the right-wing for their club forever. Having rejected a monumental offer for their talisman in the past transfer window, the club will surely be braced for more offers to come in next year. Planning ahead, and identifying the next pacey left-footed right-winger could be the way to go - and Bakayoko could be that man.

Luton Town - Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

A loan move for the Tottenham midfield warrior could come about in January should he continue to be left out of the starting XI at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. A permanent move would be extremely unlikely, but if Luton are in the expected relegation battle, they will be in search of Premier League quality and experience.

Manchester City - Florian Wirtz

What can you really say when it comes to Manchester City, Guardiola's side is almost the complete package. A 32-year-old Kevin de Bruyne is picking up some more regular injuries, so it might be the time to look for someone to take over that role on a permanent basis. Wirtz has been very good for Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen since returning from a long-term injury, and his ability to play in wide areas is an attribute the City manager is very fond of.

Manchester United - Ivan Toney

While Rasmus Hojlund could be the answer to all the club's attacking problems, the Danish international is yet to play a game and is still unproven at the top level. As he only managed nine Serie A goals for Atalanta, it is not a given that it will all click instantly in the Premier League and a proven goalscorer being brought in alongside him could be the answer to that problem. Toney is currently serving a suspension until January, meaning that could be the ideal time to go in for the Brentford man who managed 20 league goals in 2022/23.

Newcastle United - Harry Maguire

It may be a slightly left-field shout to suggest that Eddie Howe could turn to the former Manchester United captain in January. However, with Sven Botman picking up a knock in the recent defeat against Liverpool, the lack of quality depth at centre-back for the Magpies has been slightly exposed. Any long-term damage done to either Botman or Fabian Schar could derail Newcastle's season. Maguire is a very experienced player who would likely be attracted by the prospect of getting his career back on track.

Nottingham Forest - Gift Orban

Tottenham have previously been linked with the promising young striker, who currently plays for Gent in Belgium. But with Spurs snapping up Johnson from Nottingham Forest, it could be time for Steve Cooper to get revenge and swoop for their target. The Nigerian is seen as a very promising talent, and could come at a moderate enough fee for Forest to complete the deal.

Sheffield United - Scott McTominay

Another shout that may seem unrealistic at the current moment, but come January, the Scottish midfielder could be desperate to get some first-team football. His game time was already very limited even before Sofyan Amrabat was brought in, meaning he is unlikely to start many games at all. A loan move to a Sheffield United team that is expected to be struggling towards the bottom of the league could be a beneficial move for all parties.

Tottenham - Ivan Toney

Ange Postecoglou never had the privilege of a Premier League game with Harry Kane leading the line for his Tottenham team. While Richarlison works hard and possesses obvious qualities, the Brazilian has never been clinical while in England in the way that Toney has. Brennan Johnson was signed on deadline day in the summer, but he is a player who played predominantly off the right flank for Nottingham Forest, meaning Toney could still have a space to fill.

West Ham - Callum Wilson

It is a long shot, but if Wilson continues to be the backup option at St James' Park to Alexander Isak, there is the potential that the England international will seek a move away. The lure of London and the chance to be West Ham's main man could be crucial to any potential deal.

Wolves - Danny Ings

Going hand-in-hand with the shout for Wilson to West Ham, this could lead to a move away for Ings, who is currently firmly second choice behind Michail Antonio at the London Stadium. The former Liverpool striker is a natural goalscorer, which is something Gary O'Neil's side is in desperate need of.