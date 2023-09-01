Highlights Arsenal should consider bringing in a clinical striker to bolster their goal-scoring options and provide an alternative to Gabriel Jesus.

Liverpool's title charge could benefit from a Premier League proven defensive midfielder.

Luton Town and Sheffield United may have to be shrewd in the loan market to keep their hopes of survival alive.

The January transfer window is fast approaching and, despite the vast sums of money spent by Premier League clubs in the previous window, there is likely to be a mad rush to bring in new recruits for the majority of clubs.

As the first half of the season has played out, managers of each club will have been taking note of what they will need to get over the line in the second half of the campaign. Whether it be a position filled with injury-prone players or just a certain role that is thin in terms of bodies, there is always room for improvement should the finances be available.

With that being said, GIVEMESPORT have put forward one player each Premier League side should look at bringing in during the January window in order to bolster their ranks and move closer towards their goals for the season. It's the last opportunity to roll the dice for the 2023/24 season.

Arsenal - Dominic Solanke

Current club: Bournemouth

Arsenal's pursuit of the Premier League title could rest upon the number of goals they are able to score as the Gunners boast one of the - if not the - best defences in the division. William Saliba and Gabriel have been as good as any other centre-back partnerships since the beginning of the 2022/23 season and the summer addition of Declan Rice to protect that back line further has only solidified Mikel Arteta's men as one of the most stubborn defensive units in European football.

Gabriel Jesus undoubtedly possesses an unbelievable amount of quality, but the Brazilian has suffered numerous injury issues and Eddie Nketiah has often struggled in the ex-Man City star's absence. Dominic Solanke has had a brilliant first half to the 2023/24 campaign - being one of the top scorers in the top flight - and could be a great alternative to the flair and creativity of Jesus. It won't be cheap to prise Bournemouth's talisman away from the Vitality Stadium, but the prospect of a true target man that can add plenty of goals to the team may be an opportunity too good to pass up.

Aston Villa - Nico Williams

Current club: Athletic Bilbao

Admittedly, high-flying Aston Villa are well stacked in the right-wing department, but Unai Emery's side could make some changes to accommodate exciting young Spanish winger, Nico Williams. Moussa Diaby and Leon Bailey have shared the responsibility of operating on the right flank for the opening half of the 2023/24 campaign, but the former is versatile enough to be capable of operating from the left. Nicolo Zaniolo was brought in to play on the left wing, but the Italian has struggled to stamp his authority on the English game thus far.

Williams is expected to be in the thoughts of many top European clubs. Should the Villans continue their incredible season and qualify for at least the Europa League, they could be in with a chance of luring the 21-year-old from Athletic Bilbao. Williams is now said to be keen on the project at Villa Park, meaning the possibility is certainly there for a deal to be done.

Bournemouth - Hayden Hackney

Current club: Middlesbrough

Bournemouth took a couple of months to warm up to the methods of their new manager - Andoni Iraola - but the Cherries have really started playing some good football while achieving positive results to match the performances. Perhaps the biggest result the seaside club achieved in the first part of the 2023/23 season was a shock 3-0 demolition of Manchester United at Old Trafford. An important part of the system Bournemouth now employ is the midfield.

Hayden Hackney is an extremely exciting prospect - in a similar mould to Alex Scott - who currently represents Middlesbrough in the Championship. The English midfielder is destined to make the step up to the Premier League sooner rather than later and the Cherries would be well advised to make a move early in order to avoid getting into competition with some of the league's big boys. Hackney combines his strong passing range with some driving runs forward to make himself a huge thorn in the side of opposing sides trying to keep tabs on him.

Brentford - Johan Bakayoko

Current club: PSV Eindhoven

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Bees made a big move to sign the Belgian wonderkid in the summer window. That move broke down as the player decided to stay with PSV to play Champions League football, and the fact that the Eredivisie outfit qualified from their group alongside Arsenal could put a halt on any potential move for the youngster. Bakayoko impressed throughout the group stage and will be on the radar of some huge clubs in the near future.

Bryan Mbeumo's injury woes have only compounded the need for a quality attacking option with Ivan Toney still not back from his gambling suspension yet. The 20-year-old could do worse than to give Brentford or a club at a similar level a couple of years while he continues to develop and the club would then reap the rewards with an enormous transfer fee coming in for him if he becomes the player he is expected to be. It may be a long shot, but with the money in the Premier League, nothing is impossible.

Brighton - Conor Gallagher

Current club: Chelsea

The 23-year-old has had an impressive start to the season as a part of Mauricio Pochettino's starting XI, but with the size of Chelsea's playing squad, opportunities are never going to be guaranteed. Remarkably, Brighton are perhaps a better prospect than Chelsea for a player looking to break into the England squad for the 2024 European Championships. Gallagher would have the luxury of playing European football under De Zerbi - a manager that is known to improve players massively.

The Seagulls are also better positioned in terms of qualifying for continental football in the 2024/25 campaign. While they are unlikely to offer the same wages as Todd Boehly's side, Brighton are one of the most appealing projects in European football and the English midfielder could get the recognition he deserves with a move away from Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are said to be willing to listen to offers for Gallagher.

Burnley - Ian Maatsen

Current club: Chelsea

Ian Maatsen starred from left-back as Burnley tore the Championship apart in 2022/23 under Vincent Kompany. Despite being a defender, the Dutchman showed his attacking prowess as he contributed 10 goals to the cause in the league. Six assists and four goals is an impressive haul by any full-back's standards, but that was unfortunately the end of his story at Turf Moor. Maatsen's loan spell ended and Mauricio Pochettino decided to keep the youngster at Chelsea.

Charlie Taylor is a very steady left-back, but the former Leeds United defender struggles to have the same impact going forward as Maatsen previously did and this has hampered the creativity of Kompany's team. Maatsen himself has been handed very limited minutes in the first half of the season and could consider leaving the club - at least on loan - to make himself a household name in the top flight. A loan deal inn January looks like it could benefit all parties involved.

Chelsea - Mike Maignan

Current club: AC Milan

Robert Sanchez was brought in from Brighton at the start of the season to replace the outgoing Kepa Arrizabalaga - who headed to Real Madrid on loan - but the Spaniard has endured a shaky start to life at Chelsea. Mike Maignan has emerged as a top goalkeeper in recent years, and with the money Chelsea have been spending in recent times, it would not be a shock to see the Blues swoop for the Frenchman if Sanchez's plight continues.

AC Milan are still in European competition - after dropping into the Europa League - but money talks in football and the financial powerhouse that is Chelsea can usually get a deal done against all odds. Maignan would instantly be among the best goalkeepers in the Premier League if the move was to occur. Snapping up France's number one shot-stopper would be a good piece of business to shore things up at the back for the Blues.

Crystal Palace - Kyle Walker-Peters

Current club: Southampton

It may not be the biggest name signing ever, but the 26-year-old would solve a problem the club have had since they sold Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United. Joel Ward and Nathaniel Clyne have done a good job at sharing the right-back position for the Eagles, but injury issues persist and the impressive Saints' defender could be the solution. Southampton have managed to stay in the play-off places in the Championship, but have fallen significantly behind in the race for automatic promotion and Walker-Peters could jump at the opportunity at guaranteed Premier League football going forward.

Some probably would have assumed that a top-flight club would have been in the mix to sign the versatile full-back, who can also play on the left, as soon as Southampton's relegation was confirmed. This didn't happen, however, but the homegrown defender is still yet to hit his peak as a player and would be more than capable of doing a solid job for the Eagles.

Everton - Charlie Patino

Current club: Swansea City (loan)

Young midfielder Charlie Patino is currently on loan at Swansea City in the Championship from Arsenal. This makes the potential deal more complicated, but it could be worth going through that stress for the Toffees. James Garner was signed from Manchester United after impressing in the second tier of English football, and the English midfielder has solidified himself as one of Sean Dyche's most reliable players.

This could be the case for Patino, with chances to play for Everton a lot more likely to present themselves than at the Emirates. Arteta is known to give young players a chance, but with the Gunners operating at such a high level, it could become increasingly more difficult for Patino to force his way into the senior squad.

Fulham - Youssef En-Nesyri

Current club: Sevilla

Having lost Aleksandar Mitrovic to Al-Hilal in the summer window, Fulham need goals to replace the 14 Premier League goals he managed in 2022/23. Raul Jimenez was signed from Wolves, but the Mexican is likely to only be a short-term fix for the Cottagers despite hitting a purple patch of goalscoring form. En-Nesyri has impressed on many occasions for Sevilla, including in European games against Manchester City and Manchester United, and could be a shrewd pick-up for Marco Silva.

Sevilla finished rock bottom of their Champions League group, meaning the Spanish side are now out of all European competition and the club are also floundering towards the bottom of the table in La Liga. A chance at Premier League football could be a very exciting proposition for the 26-year-old, and he would fit Fulham's style of play particularly well.

Liverpool - Joao Palhinha

Current club: Fulham

Liverpool have bounced back very well with a completely new-look midfield that has featured players like Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, and Ryan Gravenberch. All four of these players were brought in during the summer 2023 transfer window to replace long-serving midfielders Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Fabinho, and Naby Keïta. Among all the new recruits, Endo is the only natural defensive midfielder to replace Fabinho, but the former Stuttgart man has only been able to fulfil a rotational role under Jürgen Klopp thus far.

The style of play at Anfield has switched from the heavy metal football people had become accustomed to under the German boss to a more controlling and possession-based system. This has seen Mac Allister play in the deepest midfield role and the Argentine has done incredibly well with the ball at his feet. Physically, however, the 2022 World Cup winner has struggled at times and Joao Palhinha could be the answer to this issue. Allowing Mac Allister to thrive going forward and offering some of the best protection possible to the Liverpool defence, the Fulham star would be combative and solid - two vital attributes in a tight title race.

Luton Town - Emile Smith-Rowe

Current club: Arsenal

Albeit a long shot, there is a world where Emile Smith-Rowe exits Arsenal in January on loan in a last-gasp attempt to make it into Gareth Southgate's plans for the summer. The English midfielder has found minutes hard to come by under Arteta and is therefore surplus to requirements at the Emirates. Even if there is a long-term plan for Smith-Rowe to play a part in Arsenal's future, a six-month move to the Hatters could do wonders for his confidence and get him up to speed.

Ross Barkley has gone through a mini-career revival at Luton Town in the 2023/24 season as a box-to-box midfielder who is extremely reliable on the ball. Smith-Rowe could form a strong partnership with his compatriot in Rob Edwards' side and add some much-needed creativity going forward. The 23-year-old proved how talented he is during the 2021/22 season as he scored 10 Premier League goals.

Manchester City - Florian Wirtz

Current club: Bayer Leverkusen

What can you say about Manchester City? Guardiola's side is almost the complete package. The 32-year-old Kevin de Bruyne is picking up some more regular injuries and has missed the first half of the 2023/24 campaign, so it might be time to look for someone to take over that role on a permanent basis. Wirtz has been very good for Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen since returning from a long-term injury, and his ability to play in wide areas is an attribute the City manager is very fond of.

Alonso's team are embroiled in a title race with Bayern Munich and are still competing on the European front so parting ways with Wirtz is a very unlikely prospect. Even with the financial power of the Citizens, Leverkusen would likely resist any urge to part ways with their German wonderkid until the summer window at least.

Manchester United - Donyell Malen

Current club: Borussia Dortmund

The last transfer that saw a player move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United didn't go quite to plan, as Jadon Sancho finds himself frozen out of Erik ten Hag's plans at Old Trafford. The English winger could potentially move back to the Bundesliga outfit in order to get his career back on track with regular minutes and force a way back into the international side. It has been reported by the Daily Mail that Donyell Malen could head in the opposite direction should a deal come to fruition.

It would be a like-for-like replacement as the Dutchman can play on either wing - just as Sancho can - and is also capable of playing in a more central role. The plight of Man United's attacking options in 2023/24 has been well-documented and Malen's arrival could see a different dimension added to the right-hand side of the front line, in particular with his pace and direct approach a more daunting prospect for opposing full-backs compared to Anthony's way of attacking.

Newcastle United - David de Gea

Current club: Free agent

Nick Pope has been ruled out for a number of months and Eddie Howe is sure to be considering a swoop into the transfer market to at least find a temporary solution, as Martin Dubravka and Loris Karius are not quite of the quality the North-East side are looking for. David de Gea is still a free agent since his departure from Manchester United in the summer and can therefore be snapped up outside the transfer window. Paying De Gea's wages shouldn't be an issue for the club as no transfer fee will be involved.

The Spanish goalkeeper kept the most clean sheets in the 2022/23 Premier League season with 17 and would represent a strong statement of intent for the Magpies, who look to force their way into the Champions League for a second successive season against the odds. At 33 years old, De Gea has plenty still to give to the game and could even be direct competition for Pope upon his return to action.

Nottingham Forest - Pierre Ekwah

Current club: Sunderland

It is extremely difficult to pinpoint the next signing for Nottingham Forest with the vast number of players to have joined the club over the past 18 months or so. Steve Cooper has multiple options in all positions on the pitch, but there have been tentative links to central midfielder, Pierre Ekwah, of Sunderland. Orel Mangala and Ibrahima Sangare represent a solid Premier League engine room, so the 21-year-old would likely come in as a back-up option to begin with.

The likely plan for the future would be to pair Ekwah with Sangare in a midfield duo that would have all bases covered. Pace, power, height and technical ability are all attributes the two men would have covered between them. Bigger clubs will no doubt be aware of the good work Ekwah has been doing in the Championship and Forest would be well advised to move in a sharp manner to get their man.

Sheffield United - Fabio Carvalho

Current club: RB Leipzig (loan)

There will be some admin involved in this one as Fabio Carvalho has spent the first half of the 2023/24 campaign on loan at Bundesliga side, RB Leipzig. Game time has been very hard to come by, however, and there have been reports of Liverpool considering recalling Carvalho for this reason. Sheffield United could be the perfect club to offer the youngster - who starred in Fulham's promotion push in the 2021/22 season - a platform to launch his career to the next level.

Chris Wilder is back at Bramall Lane and will need to be astute in the loan market as the Blades have limited transfer funds available. Gus Hamer was brought in to be the creative spark from the middle of the park, but Carvalho could offer support in this area. In the aforementioned season at Fulham, the attacking midfielder scored 10 goals and registered eight assists. A goalscoring threat from midfield could help Wilder in his bid to keep Sheffield United in the Premier League against all odds.

Tottenham - Ivan Toney

Current club: Brentford

Ange Postecoglou never had the privilege of a Premier League game with Harry Kane leading the line for his Tottenham team. While Richarlison works hard and possesses obvious qualities, the Brazilian has never been clinical while in England in the way that Toney has. Brennan Johnson was signed on deadline day in the summer, but he has played predominantly off the right flank so far, meaning Toney could still have a space to fill.

It could be seen as a risk to assume that the Englishman will return from his gambling-related suspension at a similar level after spending eight months out of the professional game. Even after scoring 20 league goals in the 2022/23 season for Brentford, many of Toney's attributes are overlooked. His ability to hold the ball up and link play is superb. Toney could form a devastating partnership with Heung-min Son at the forefront of Spurs' attack.

West Ham - Sacha Boey

Current club: Galatasaray

Journalist, Paul Brown, revealed to GIVEMESPORT that a full-back is set to be high on the agenda for West Ham when it comes to new recruits to the playing staff. There is an obvious need for a striker at the London Stadium as Michail Antonio has looked rather leggy for the best part of a year now and Danny Ings isn't often trusted to lead the line under David Moyes. However, right-back is another problem area for the near future.

Vladimir Coufal has been a very good servant for the Irons since his arrival in 2020, but the pace of the league is starting to get the better of him and a first-choice option could be the solution. The Czech Republic international would still be a very good understudy to have but Sacha Boey could take the right-hand side of West Ham's team to a new level. Premier League fans would have possibly seen the energetic full-back in action against Man United in the Champions League. Being lively going forward and extremely hard-working defensively, the French defender could be a great addition to the squad.

Wolves - Filipe Jota

Current club: Al Ittihad

Wolves have faced financial woes in 2023, with the club having to sell some of their star players to raise funds in the summer transfer window. Ruben Neves and Raul Jimenez were among those players who were allowed to leave to adhere to Financial Fair Play rules. This has also put a strain on the amount of cash that can be spent on incoming signings. Wolves are expected to have a very small budget for the January transfer window - around the £7 million to £10 million mark.

This is where the loan market could come in handy for the club, as Gary O'Neil will need some recruits to keep the side competitive in the league. Pedro Neto started the season on fire, but the Portuguese winger suffered yet another long-term injury and has left huge shoes to fill in the attack. Filipe Jota, Neto's international teammate, could be on the move just six months after moving from Celtic to Al Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League. The 24-year-old has only managed a handful of appearances for his new club and is unlikely to stick around for too long as a player with his exceptional talent should be given the opportunity to shine, as he would be at Molineux.