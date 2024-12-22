England’s top flight has been at it again during 2024/25 with curveballs around every corner. Manchester City, who looked to make it an unprecedented five in a row, have struggled to hit the heights of previous title-winning campaigns, Liverpool are flying high in Arne Slot’s maiden campaign at Anfield and Manchester United, now under the stewardship of Ruben Amorim, have already had three managers.

That said, the summer transfer window’s ugly sibling, the winter trading period, is on the horizon – and all 20 Premier League outfits up and down the country are expected to make some changes to personnel - both outgoing and incomings. We've already covered one player that every club should sign upon the window opening for business at the turn of the year, but what about the deadwood?

From those who are frozen on the bench and deemed surplus to requirements to those who are in dire need of increased game time before the end of the 2024/25 campaign either to increase their stock and keep their legs ticking over, here is one player from every club – from Ivan Juric’s Southampton to Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea – that should be sold once the doors open for the winter transfer window.

Arsenal – Jakub Kiwior

Such is the nature of a side chasing for silverware, minutes are not at all confirmed for those on the periphery. Poland international Jakub Kiwior falls into that bracket with the likes of Riccardo Calafiori, Arsenal’s summer addition, favoured by Mikel Arteta and his entourage instead. The 24-year-old's versatility could also be an attractive prospect for potential suitors, which increases his chances of being sold.

Aston Villa – Emiliano Buendia

On the periphery of Unai Emery’s thinking, there seems to be no way back in for Emiliano Buendia as the Spanish tactician and his entourage look to secure back-to-back qualification for the Champions League. The Mar del Plata-born ace has just one Argentina cap to his name, but at the age of 27, he has plenty more to give for a Premier League-level side – but those opportunities are not rife at Villa Park.

Bournemouth – Philip Billing

There's no doubt that Bournemouth have been invigorated under Andoni Iraola’s watchful eye but a man that, seemingly, has no part to play under the Spaniard is Philip Billing, a player Leeds United remained interested in until the latter stages of the summer window just gone. There is sure to be some interest in his services if he was to be put on the market, given that he’s a) 28 years of age and b) has proven his weight in gold on the south coast.

Brentford – Ben Mee

Experienced in the top flight, there is merit in keeping Ben Mee at Brentford, but with the Englishman not getting any older and his services still enticing for a fellow club in the top flight, the two parties parting ways could be the next step forward. A bonafide Burnley legend thanks to playing 376 times for the Clarets, could a sensational homecoming to Turf Moor be on the cards?

Brighton & Hove Albion – Tariq Lamptey

A move away from Brighton & Hove Albion could be exactly what the doctor ordered for West Ham United-linked Tariq Lamptey, who has been perennially linked with a move to a traditional ‘top six’ club. A talented player, of course, but his persisting issues with injury make him an unreliable asset – and one that should be sold come the turn of the year.

Chelsea – Ben Chilwell

His poor availability record, combined with the upturn in Marc Cucurella’s career in west London, and the writing is somewhat on the wall of Ben Chilwell. A roaring left-back - and one of the highest-paid English footballers right now - on his day, the former Leicester City man’s ability is not in doubt, of course, but as the old adage goes: the best ability is availability and the Englishman lacks in that department.

Crystal Palace – Rob Holding

Rob Holding’s move to Crystal Palace looked like a move to benefit all parties. The Eagles were getting an experienced leader at the back and the Englishman was, in turn, securing increased game time. The latter has not happened, however, with Stalybridge-born Holding chalking up just the solitary appearance for the Eagles – a 90-minute showing against Manchester United in the League Cup.

Everton – Beto

Arriving to much fanfare in the summer of 2023 from Italian club Udinese, talisman Beto has almost always flattered to deceive when playing under Sean Dyche’s tenureship. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, despite his own struggles in front of goal, is ahead of the Guinea-Bissau international in the pecking order as evidenced by his 180 Premier League minutes since the campaign got underway – and is that ever likely to change?

Fulham – Ryan Sessegnon

Ryan Sessegnon’s status at Fulham is odd. Among the England Under-19 internationals who won the youthful version of Euro 2017, the London-born 24-year-old has not reached the heights expected of him after emerging from the depths of Fulham’s academy ranks. A move to Tottenham, followed by a loan stint at German outfit Hoffenheim, beckoned in 2019 before he returned to Craven Cottage this summer. He’s played just four minutes in the league – let that sink in.

Ipswich Town – Harry Clarke

After enduring one of the worst debuts in football history against Brentford earlier in the 2024/25 campaign, defender Harry Clarke may have wormed his way back into Kieran McKenna’s plans – but was that a sign of unreliability? His day to remember is not the sole reason for his inclusion – but he’s young, relatively experienced and evidently keen to play football. Moving elsewhere, especially with the Tractor Boys struggling with the hustle and bustle of the top flight, could be wise.

Leicester City – Patson Daka

Since being promoted back to the English top flight, Leicester City have endured a difficult time, perhaps proving that jumping from second to first tier football is, in fact, not easy. An injury saw Patson Daka sidelined for the first couple of months of the season – but was still unfancied by Steve Cooper and now Ruud van Nistelrooy. All fingers point to a swift exit once the doors of the January transfer window slam open.

Liverpool – Wataru Endo

Arne Slot has provided plenty of Liverpool players with launchpads, taking their games to the next step – think Curtis Jones, Cody Gakpo. One player that hasn’t benefitted from the Dutchman’s summer arrival is Wataru Endo. A capable central midfielder on his day, there’s no doubt about it, but is he a player that has a long-term future at Anfield? There are doubts – and moving on could be the best course of action.

Manchester City – James McAtee

The well-documented story of Cole Palmer’s move from Manchester City to Chelsea could be mimicked by James McAtee, the 22-year-old who is waiting patiently in the wings at Manchester City. His talent is no issue, but with Pep Guardiola calling on his senior players to get them out of their rut, opportunities are not arriving at the youngster’s door on a regular basis. That would not be the case elsewhere and an exit in the fast-approaching window is looking all the more likely.

Manchester United – Antony

Players aplenty are going to benefit from Ruben Amorim’s recent arrival in Greater Manchester – Antony is not among them. Signed by Erik ten Hag, the ponderous Brazilian has not hit the heights expected of him and has run his course at Manchester United – especially with the fans, who – for the most part - lost faith in him a long time ago.

Newcastle United – Miguel Almiron

There was a point in Miguel Almiron’s career at Newcastle United where he looked to be one of their go-to men, plundering 11 goals and four assists in the 2022/23 Premier League campaign. Since, however, he’s been given very little opportunity on Tyneside and is behind Jacob Murphy and the like in Eddie Howe’s pecking order. MLS outfit Charlotte FC's interest in his services has been reported in recent times and if the Magpies can make profit on him, all relevant parties would be content with his departure.

Nottingham Forest – Taiwo Awoniyi

A towering goal threat who has proven himself as a sharpshooter in the Premier League is not typically a description of a player - especially one who has scored 17 goals in 64 outings for the Tricky Trees - who should be on the move. With Chris Wood firing on all cylinders, though, it’s hard to see how Taiwo Awoniyi, 27, can dislodge his teammate from senior proceedings. As such, a move away could be on the cards.

Southampton – Paul Onuachu

Russell Martin was somewhat allergic to using Paul Onuachu, having used the lanky striker for just 151 minutes since the start of the campaign, and while the 30-year-old’s fortunes may change under Ivan Juric’s tenure, there is merit in him leaving in January. Southampton may have centre forward issues of their own – but Cameron Archer and Adam Armstrong should provide plenty of firepower, leaving Onuachu far down the pecking order.

Tottenham Hotspur – Sergio Reguilon

A loan stint at Manchester United looked to revive the left-back’s career – but his time at Old Trafford was cut short and now Sergio Reguilon is at a crossroads in his career: unable to win over Ange Postecoglou and often restricted to a place on the Tottenham Hotspur bench. A graduate of Real Madrid’s academy, the Spaniard is no doubt gifted but may not have the minerals to succeed in a side gunning for top four credentials.

West Ham United – Andy Irving

There was plenty of merit in offloading a forward – such as Danny Ings – pre-Michail Antonio injury, but we now turn our attention to West Ham United’s forgotten man in Scottish star Andy Irving. The Edinburgh-born midfielder, 24, has played a mere six times since his move in the summer of 2023 and doesn’t look close to breaking into senior proceedings any time soon. Irving was a top target for many European clubs in the summer, too, so the interest is certainly there.

Wolverhampton Wanderers – Sasa Kalajdzic

Not only has the Austrian failed to set the Premier League alight during his time with Wolverhampton Wanderers, but his long streak of injury woes has prevented him from getting a run of outings under his belt. To emphasise his poor luck, Sasa Kalajdzic suffered a season-ending ACL injury having played just 45 minutes for the Old Gold. Whether new boss Ivan Juric has a plan for the large-statured centre forward remains to be seen – but his lack of reliability clouds over his future at the club.