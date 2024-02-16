Highlights Premier League clubs have cashed in on players for high prices, such as Aston Villa selling Jack Grealish. However, those players could have remained key parts of their old teams had they stayed.

In other cases, such Chelsea selling Kevin De Bruyne, clubs can be too hasty to sell a player who has gone on to succeed elsewhere.

Cole Palmer is set to play his old side Manchester City, who might be regretting selling him after his excellent start to life as a Chelsea player.

Over the years, the Premier League has seen several clubs let go of a player or two that has gone on to achieve great success elsewhere. The most obvious one that comes to mind in recent years is Kevin De Bruyne after he was sold by Chelsea to Wolfsburg.

After impressing in the Bundesliga, the midfielder was eventually snapped up by Manchester City, where he has gone on to become one of the best players in the world. The Blues, even to this day, are still probably kicking themselves after letting the Belgium midfielder go.

Chelsea are not the only team to sell a talented player too soon, though, with City selling Cole Palmer to the west London side over the summer. And they are far from the only ones too.

With Palmer and De Bruyne both set to play their old teams when Man City host Chelsea, GIVEMESPORT thought we would take a look at every Premier League club's sale history and pick out one player who a team might regret selling. From cashing in on talented stars to letting go hot prospects who flew elsewhere, every team has a player who they wish would come back.

Arsenal: Granit Xhaka

Current club: Bayer Leverkusen

Granit Xhaka, at times, was an unpopular player at Arsenal. One of Arsene Wenger's final signings at the Emirates, Xhaka got his fair share of stick from Gunners fans during his first few years at the club. He famously clashed with the fans back in 2019 after he was substituted in a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace. Many didn't think he would ever put on the famous red shirt again following what happened.

However, a second meeting between Mikel Arteta and the midfielder led to the Spaniard talking about building a team around Xhaka. He then went on to play a key role for Arteta's side, taking a second chance with both hands. After seven years in north London, he was eventually sold to Bayer Leverkusen where he has since gone on to become a key member of Xabi Alonso's squad.

Aston Villa - Jack Grealish

Current club - Manchester City

Prior to his £100 million move to Manchester City in 2021, Jack Grealish was one of Aston Villa's standout players. Making his first-team debut back in 2013/14, the dynamic attacker came through their academy and would go on to feature over 200 times for the Midlands outfit. The Englishman played a key role in captaining the side to promotion to the Premier League back in the 2018/19 season.

After leaving the club, Grealish has gone on to become a household name for Pep Guardiola's side and has won many titles, including the Premier League and the Champions League, as well as featuring regularly for Gareth Southgate's England in the 2020 European Championships. Since his departure, it's fair to say that Villa haven't really replaced him with someone consistent out wide, with the club signing several players to fill the void Grealish left behind.

Bournemouth - Nathan Ake

Current club: Manchester City

In the 2016/17 Premier League season, Nathan Ake was loaned to Bournemouth as the Dutchman was desperate for regular game-time after failing to establish himself as a first-team player at Chelsea. That season, he played a starring role for the Cherries as they finished ninth in the league. To this day, it remains their highest-placed finish in the English top flight.

Ake impressed so much that Bournemouth opted to make the move permanent ahead of the 2017/18 season. Despite finishing 12th that year, the defender was named Bournemouth Supporters' Player of the Season. The club were relegated in the 2019/20 campaign after finishing 18th, but Ake was still one of their key players. In 2020, he joined Manchester City and has since gone on to achieve many accolades during his time at the Etihad so far, while Bournemouth are still arguably yet to replace him.

Brentford - Tyrick Mitchell

Current club: Crystal Palace

While many fans are familiar with Mitchell's rise to the top with Crystal Palace, many may not have realised that he was once on Brentford's books back in the day. In 2012, the defender joined the Brentford Academy and was part of the under-15 team that won the Junior Globe at the 2014 Milk Cup. He was eventually offered a scholarship with the club. However, the academy was shut down due to financial decisions in 2016 and Mitchell eventually made the switch to Crystal Palace.

The 24-year-old made his Palace debut in 2020 and has since gone on to establish himself as a first-team regular and one of the best full-backs in the Premier League. His performances have even caught the eye of Southgate, with Mitchell being handed his Three Lions debut in 2022 against Switzerland.

Brighton and Hove Albion - Alexis Mac Allister

Current club: Liverpool

Before his move to the South Coast, many fans may never have heard of the name Alexis Mac Allister. His performances for Argentinos Juniors earned him a move to Brighton. After making his debut in 2020, Premier League fans were quick to know his name as he regularly impressed the Brighton faithful. His biggest achievement in his career so far came in 2022 when he played a key role in Argentina's World Cup win in Qatar.

After yet another impressive season for the club in the 2022/23 season, Mac Allister earned himself a move to Liverpool last summer, in what was a huge blow for the Brighton fans. While a fair few would say losing Moises Caicedo to Chelsea is just as bad, the club brought in Carlos Baleba from Lille to replace the Ecuadorian. Mac Allister has featured heavily for Jurgen Klopp's side in the 2023/24 campaign so far; therefore, the case can be made that the Seagulls are still yet to replace the Argentine maestro.

Burnley - Danny Ings

Current club: West Ham

Between 2011 and 2015, Danny Ings was arguably Burnley's best player at the club. According to Transfermarkt, the Englishman scored 43 goals in 130 games for Burnley before joining Liverpool in 2015. Unfortunately, his move to Anfield didn't pay off at all. Mainly seen as a third choice forward, Ings spent four years at the Merseyside club before joining Southampton in 2019. During his time at St Mary's the forward managed to get back in the goals and become one of the first names on the team-sheet.

Ings now plys his trade with West Ham after moving to the Hammers in 2023 following a two-year spell at Aston Villa. Ever since Ings departed from Burnley, the club have failed to bring in a clinical forward. Scoring goals has been a real problem for Vincent Kompany's side in the 2023/24 campaign and could've used someone like Ings following the January window.

Chelsea - Kevin De Bruyne

Current club: Manchester City

What could've been. De Bruyne burst onto the scene with Genk in Belgium at an early age. He caught the eye of Chelsea very early in his career, signing the midfielder in 2012 before he was loaned to Werder Bremen in search of regular minutes. After a good season in the Bundesliga, De Bruyne came back to England, ready to show the Premier League what he was capable of. But alas, it just didn't work. Rarely given the chance by Jose Mourinho, the Belgium international was sold to Wolfsburg in January 2014.

After spending just over a season with the club, Manchester City were quick to bring the midfielder to the Etihad in 2015, where he has since gone on to become one of the best midfielders to ever play in the Premier League. During his time with the club so far, De Bruyne has won five Premier League titles, three FA Cups, five League Cups and a Champions League. Mourinho will be kicking himself for not giving De Bruyne a chance.

Crystal Palace - Wilfried Zaha

Current club: Galatasaray

This choice was a no-brainer. You could argue that Wilfried Zaha is the best player to represent the Eagles in the Premier League. He was given his first team debut in 2010. His performances at Palace earned him a move to Manchester United in 2013. During his two years at Old Trafford, Zaha spent most of his time out on loan before moving back to his beloved former club.

Between 2015 and 2023, Zaha was one of the most feared wingers in the Premier League and was a real fan-favourite at Selhurst Park before his departure last summer. His move to Galatasaray would spark a huge uproar in the Palace community. Given how poor the club have been this season, it's fair to say they regret letting such a gifted player leave.

Everton - Richarlison

Current club: Tottenham

During his four-year stint at Goodison Park, Richarlison scored 53 times in 152 games, according to Transfermarkt. While he wasn't as clinical as Everton fans would've liked, he still popped up with important goals in big games and always caused real havoc for the opposition. His spell with the Merseyside club earned him a move to Tottenham in 2022. While his first season wasn't anything to write home about, the 2023/24 campaign has seen the Brazilian step up his game in a big way.

As for Everton, the club are struggling at the wrong end of the Premier League table. With Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Beto failing to score, the Toffees find themselves in a bit of a relegation scrap and could see themselves relegated if their torrid form continues. While Evertonians may have been glad to see the back of him, the club could use someone like him in the team if they're to stay in England's top flight division.

Fulham - Aleksandar Mitrovic

Current club: Al-Hilal

Another no-brainer for the list here. Aleksandar Mitrovic was one of the most deadly strikers in the league during his time at Craven Cottage. Named Fulham's Player of the Year on two occasions (2020 and 2021), the Serbian star left west London in 2023 in favour of a move to the Middle East with Saudi club Al Hilal. The likes of Raúl Jiménez and Rodrigo Muniz have both been below par for the club so far.

The forward has scored for fun since his move to Al Hilal last summer in what is a major blow for Fulham fans - who could use his attacking prowess. While it is unlikely that the club will go down this season, they could be competing for a place in Europe had they managed to keep a hold of the Serbian.

Liverpool - Sadio Mane

Current club: Al-Nassr

Sadio Mane became just the third African to score over 100 Premier League goals with the Reds and finished fourth in the 2019 Ballon d'Or awards. Add to that a Champions League, a Premier League, a Golden Boot, and being part of football's deadliest front three for a while, his time at Anfield was certainly alright.

The winger will go down as one of the best buys of Jurgen Klopp's reign. After a glittering career at Anfield, Mane was eventually sold to Bayern Munich in 2022. Unfortunately, it just didn't work out for him as he struggled to make a name for himself in the Bundesliga. He spent just one season with the club before moving to Al-Nassr in the summer of 2023. Since his departure, only Mohamed Salah has been as consistent on the pitch, with Darwin Nunez very hit-and-miss since signing. In January 2024, he set an unwanted record for hitting the woodwork the most times in a single game. Mane was known for being a real threat in the final third during his spell in Merseyside, and it's fair to say the club could still use someone like him now.

Luton - James Justin

Current club: Leicester City

While many Premier League fans remember James Justin for his time at Leicester, while the Foxes were in the division, many may not have known that he actually broke through at Luton Town. Justin joined Luton Town in 2005 and progressed through the club's youth system. He was eventually given his debut in 2015 and became a regular in 2016.

He played a key role in the club's promotion to the Championship in the 2018/19 season before moving to Leicester. The young defender is now a regular in the Championship with the Foxes and has received many plaudits for his performances so far in the 2023/24 campaign. However, Luton may regret selling the 25-year-old back in 2019 given how much of a key role he could've played in their fight for Premier League safety.

Manchester City - Cole Palmer

Current club: Chelsea

Cole Palmer has established himself as one of the best young players in world football since his move to Chelsea in the summer of 2023. Prior to his switch to Stamford Bridge, Palmer was on Manchester City's books. He joined City at under-eight level and progressed through the academy age groups before captaining the under-18s during the 2019/20 season. His first appearance at senior level came in a 3-0 away win against Burnley in the Carabao Cup in 2020.

From then on in, Palmer rarely became one of the first names on the team-sheet and was always given opportunities to impress in cup games or off the bench. When he was given a chance under Guardiola, the young Englishman took the opportunity with both hands. However, the Englishman felt it was the right time to move to the Blues and has arguably been the club's best player this season.

Manchester United - David De Gea

Current club: Free Agent

Andre Onana joined Manchester United for a transfer fee of around £47 million from Serie A side Inter Milan in the summer of 2023. Erik Ten Hag needed to secure a new number-one goalkeeper following David De Gea's departure at the end of his contract. With that being said, the beginning of Onana's tenure at Old Trafford has been less than ideal, marked by several mistakes.

Journalist Dean Jones suggested to GIVEMESPORT in January 2024 that he's not an upgrade on David De Gea, explaining how he's having a negative impact on Ten Hag's side. During his time with the Red Devils, De Gea was arguably seen as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League. If they still had the Spaniard in between the sticks, then maybe the club would be higher up in the league.

Newcastle - Ivan Toney

Current club: Brentford

Newcastle will be kicking themselves for letting Ivan Toney go retrospectively. During his time at St James' Park, the Englishman failed to break into the starting eleven and was loaned to several clubs before he was sold to Peterborough United in 2018. In the two years at the club, he was prolific in front of goal and was arguably the best striker in the EFL.

The 27-year-old was then sold to Brentford in 2020, where he has only got better and grown as a professional. Voted Brentford Supporters' Player of the Season in 2021, the forward played a starring role in the club's promotion to the Premier League. He was also the top scorer in the Championship that year, netting 31 times. Following their promotion to the top division, Toney has gone on to become one of the best forwards in the country.

Nottingham Forest - Brennan Johnson

Current club: Tottenham

After joining the Nottingham Forest academy from Dunkirk at eight years old, Johnson made his first-team debut aged 18 against West Bromwich Albion in 2019 on the opening day of the season. However, he failed to make a name for himself and was loaned to Lincoln City the following campaign. Ahead of the 2021/22 season, Johnson was back at Forest and was a regular name on the team-sheet. He played a starring role in the club's promotion to the Premier League in 2022 where he was named the EFL Championship Young Player of the Season.

Following their promotion, Johnson was quick to show Premier League fans why he was one of the hottest prospects in world football. His electrifying pace and agility caused mayhem for opposing defenders. His terrific campaign for Forest saw him earn a move to Tottenham in the summer of 2023 where he has continued to develop his career. As for Forest, the club are in a relegation battle this season and could desperately use Johnson's ability in the final third.

Sheffield United - Kyle Walker

Current club: Manchester City

Sheffield-born Kyle Walker joined his boyhood club at the age of seven and would go on to progress through the ranks. After impressing at a young age, he was snapped up by Tottenham in the summer of 2009. Following a few loan spells during the earlier stages of his Spurs career, Walker finally emerged as a regular starter for the north London side and became a fan-favourite before his move to Manchester City in 2017.

Since his move to the Etihad, his performances for the club have done enough for him to be considered as one of the best defenders in the history of the Premier League. With his boyhood club struggling at the wrong end of the table, it's fair to say that they could've used Walker at the back as they look to avoid the drop.

Tottenham - Harry Kane

Current club: Bayern Munich

Harry Kane is widely regarded as one of the greatest strikers in the history of the Premier League. Despite never actually winning anything major at Tottenham, Kane always struck fear into the hearts of opposing defenders every time he stepped onto the pitch. In 317 league appearances for the north London side, Kane scored 213 goals before leaving his beloved Spurs in the summer of 2023 to join Bundesliga side Bayern Munich.

Ever since his move to Germany, Kane has continued to find the back of the net on a regular basis, despite the club's poor league form. As for Spurs, Ange Postecoglou's side are in a battle to qualify for the Champions League spots. However, if the club still had Kane, you could argue that they would be challenging for the title as they look to end their woeful trophy drought.

West Ham - Declan Rice

Current club: Arsenal

After coming up through the ranks at West Ham, Declan Rice burst onto the scene back in 2017 and was quick to become a regular in the team. In December 2018, he made his 50th appearance for the Hammers, becoming the first player to do so while still a teenager since Michael Carrick. He was voted West Ham United's Player of the Year on three occasions during his time at the London Stadium (2019/20, 2021/22, 2022/23). Most notably, he captained the Hammers to their first major European trophy since 1965 after a 2-1 win against Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League.

Rice spent eight years at the club before moving to Arsenal in the summer of 2023, where he has since gone on to become a much better player. The midfielder recently came back to haunt the club, scoring in the Gunners' 6-0 win against the Hammers. While David Moyes' side are in with a chance of finishing in a European spot, it's fair to say that if they still had Rice, they would be much higher up in the league. His importance to the side during his time at the club was through the roof. Their loss is Arsenal's gain.

Wolves - Ruben Neves

Current club: Al-Hilal

It was a tough choice between either Ruben Neves or Morgan Gibbs-White. Ultimately, we have opted to go with the Portuguese midfielder. The 26-year-old surprised many when he decided to leave a top Champions League club in Porto to join Wolves back in 2017. This was at a time when the Midlands club were in the Championship; therefore, it proved to be a real coup for the club to secure his signature. That season, Neves was key to their promotion and even featured in the EFL Team of the Season.

In the Premier League, the midfielder was just as instrumental and was always on hand to produce many important moments for the club. Neves was in bits as he said goodbye to Wolves' fans ahead of his Al-Hilal switch last summer. Given how big of a player he was for the side, it's fair to say that the club would take him back in a heartbeat.