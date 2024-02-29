Highlights NFL teams are making tough financial decisions to release players and restructure contracts before the new league year.

Various players with high salaries or recent injuries could be cut to save salary cap space.

GIVEMESPORT identifies one potential salary cap casualty for all 32 teams.

It's all about Benjamin's, baby.

With just two weeks standing between all 32 NFL teams and the beginning of the new league year on March 13, front offices are running low on time to maximize their available salary cap space ahead of free agency. As of this writing, there are still seven teams residing above 2024's record-high salary cap, meaning more contract restructures and player cuts are in store.

You can see GIVEMESPORT's cap casualty prospect for each of the league's franchises below, from the near-sure-things, to the long shots.

Sitting on the Tarmac

It's just a matter of time until these players will be leaving town

Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK

Whether it's a lack of availability due to injury or a role change due to emerging contributors at their position, the players listed here—in alphabetical order by franchise city—would provide savings too good to ignore.

OLB Tyus Bowser - Baltimore Ravens - Potential Savings: $5.5 million

Bowser, the 47th overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, spent the entire 2023 campaign on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list after picking up a knee ailment during the summer. He was expected to return to action before the regular season began, but never ended up getting on the field.

The Ravens need the $5.5 million in cap savings Bowser would provide to franchise tag defensive tackle Justin Madubuike if necessary, have traditionally done well at finding low-cost options at outside linebacker—see: Kyle Van Noy and Jadeveon Clowney last year—when required, and have a propensity for developing later-round draft picks at the position into solid assets. Bowser could potentially come back on a lower-level deal, but will be cut first.

WR/KR Deonte Harty - Buffalo Bills - Potential Savings: $4.2 million

At this moment, the Bills are more than $40 million over the cap, the worst mark in the NFL. Harty had the team's seventh-most receiving yards in 2023, and Buffalo would save $4.2 million by releasing him. No matter how grateful Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott may be for Harty's heroic punt return touchdown in Week 18, they are much better served utilizing those funds in other ways.

S Nick Scott - Cincinnati Bengals - Potential Savings: $2.3 million

Scott went from a starter playing 90-plus percent of snaps to a backup seeing fewer than 10 snaps in the blink of an eye. The Bengals would only save $2.3 million against the cap by releasing him, but they need every penny they can spare with Tee Higgins franchise tagged and a Ja'Marr Chase mega-extension on the horizon.

Cincinnati also already has an in-house replacement for Scott in 2023 third-round pick Jordan Battle, who took over the former's starting safety spot in Week 11.

WR Tim Patrick - Denver Broncos - Potential Savings: $9.5 million

Since signing a three-year, $34 million dollar contract in November 2021, Patrick has played in a mere six games. He has suffered season-ending injuries in training camp each of the last two seasons, with a torn ACL forcing him to miss all of 2022 and a torn Achilles sidelining him for the entire 2023 campaign.

The former undrafted wideout's road to action is only going to get tougher once the Broncos pick up $9.5 million in cap relief by cutting him in an effort to withstand the looming windfall of dead money associated with Russell Wilson.

LT David Bakhtiari - Green Bay Packers - Potential Savings: $21 million

Bakhtiari made five consecutive All-Pro rosters from 2016-20 as Aaron Rodgers' blindside protector and one of the league's premier pass blocking tackles. However, he has played more than one game in just one of three seasons since reaching age 30, including last year, when 23-year-old Rasheed Walker stepped in to make 15 starts and handled himself more than adequately.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: David Bakhtiari ranked 1st among tackles in PFF's pass-blocking grade for four of five years from 2016-2020, with the exception coming in 2019, when he ranked 2nd, behind only Ronnie Stanley.

The Packers have only $12.7 million in cap space right now; releasing their franchise stalwart would nearly triple that amount. If you can get $21 million in savings by releasing an injury-riddled tackle on the back-nine of his career, you have to do so, no matter how bitter a pill it may be.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling - Kansas City Chiefs - Potential Savings: $12 million

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

MVS stepped up when it mattered most for the back-to-back Super Bowl champions, but caught just 21 passes in 16 regular season games in 2023. His release would give general manager Brett Veach $12 million dollars in additional cap space, which will be immensely helpful toward keeping defensive tackle Chris Jones and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed with the Chiefs long-term.

Editor's Note: The Chiefs released Valdes-Scantling during this article's publishing process.

WR Hunter Renfrow - Las Vegas Raiders - Potential Savings: $8 million

Renfrow made the 2021 Pro Bowl by totaling 103 receptions, 1,038 yards, and nine touchdowns as one of the league's premier slot receivers. He has posted just 585 yards combined in the two years since, and after experiencing a slight uptick in snap share once Antonio Pierce took the reins from Josh McDaniels a season ago, he played fewer than 20 percent of snaps in Weeks 16-18.

The lack of involvement likely served as a precursor to Renfrow being cut to save the Raiders more than $8 million in cap space for 2024.

WR Mike Williams - Los Angeles Chargers - Potential Savings: $20 million

Even after center Corey Linsley reduced his 2024 salary to the league minimum—a likely precursor to his retirement—the Chargers are nearly $26 million over the cap. Williams is one of numerous big-name candidates to be cut as the team revamps itself under Jim Harbaugh.

The former 1,000-yard receiver would be the easiest of those players to replace with the 2024 NFL Draft's No. 5 overall selection and saves the team $20 million in cap space if cut.

T Joseph Noteboom - Los Angeles Rams - Potential Savings: $15 million

The Rams weren't expected to compete for a playoff spot in 2023, yet entered the postseason as one of the NFC's more dangerous teams, losing by a single point in the Wild Card round. Noteboom parlayed his quality showings in reserve of Andrew Whitworth and Rob Havenstein in 2021 to a three-year, $40 million contract, but tore his ACL in 2022 and lost his starting right tackle job last season.

Los Angeles could elect to hang onto Noteboom and his hefty price tag if his replacement, Alaric Jackson, leaves in free agency. What's more likely is the Rams designate him a post-June 1st cut, scoop up $15 million in cap space for this season, and use it to keep Jackson, pay an alternative tackle, or fortify other position groups.

CB J.C. Jackson - New England Patriots - Potential Savings: $14.4 million

Jackson's outstanding 2020 and 2021 seasons, which culminated in a Second-Team All-Pro nod the latter year, are a distant memory at this point. He has appeared in only 15 games since then, nabbing just one interception in that span. The Patriots are entering a new era; they'll leave Jackson in the old one and save $14.4 million in cap space.

G Mark Glowinski - New York Giants - Potential Savings: $5.6 million

Glowinski started 16 games for Big Blue in 2022, but was benched halfway through 2023 and played single-digit snaps in Weeks 12-17. If he were a swing tackle, he'd be a tenable, yet cumbersome hold with a cap hit of $7.1 million. As an interior depth piece, that's entirely too steep a price. His release will save the Giants $5.6 million in cap space.

TE C.J. Uzomah - New York Jets - Potential Savings: $5.3 million

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets inked Uzomah to a three-year, $24 million contract after 2021, his career-best season. His production in green hasn't come close to rivaling those numbers since, in part because the Jets have not utilized him at nearly the same rate as the Bengals did that year. He has seen the field for only 34.5% of New York's offensive snaps the past two seasons, compared to 73% in his final campaign with Cincinnati.

Uzomah played only 11 snaps in Weeks 10-12 of 2023 before missing the final five weeks due to a sprained MCL. Paying $11.2 million for a third-string tight end is unfathomable, especially when you have only $22.2 million in cap space at the moment. Releasing him would free up an extra $5.3 million.

S Kevin Byard - Philadelphia Eagles - Potential Savings: $13.3 million

The Eagles' big trade-deadline addition didn't do much to quell their secondary's struggles. However, he could still aid their quest to get back to the Super Bowl in a major way. Cutting Byard would give Philadelphia a much-needed $13.3 million influx of cap space that could be used to upgrade multiple defensive position groups. His loss would create another void, but his level of play once he arrived in Philly didn't measure up to his massive salary.

WR Allen Robinson - Pittsburgh Steelers - Potential Savings: $10 million

Pittsburgh traded pick No. 251 of the 2023 NFL Draft—a seventh-round selection—for Robinson last offseason. The Steelers hoped the former 1,400-yard receiver would recapture some of his old form in black and gold while helping second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett's development. Instead, he posted a career-low in yards for the third straight season.

The Steelers' ability to identify receiver talent in the draft is second to none. They'll essentially double their cap space by picking up the $10 million in relief Robinson offers and make up for his production elsewhere in their strong receiving corps.

DT Bryan Mone - Seattle Seahawks - Potential Savings: $5.4 million

Mone hasn't played since Week 15 of 2022, when he tore his ACL. Doctors reportedly found "more stuff going on" than that when operating on his knee in January 2023, making an already arduous rehab process even more difficult. Mone was a valuable contributor when healthy, but his release would create nearly $5.4 million in wiggle room for a team with the 12th-lowest available cap space ($14.8 million).

WR Russell Gage - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Potential Savings: $4.9 million

The Buccaneers poached Gage from their Peach State division rivals in the 2022 offseason with a three-year, $30 million deal. Gage trailed only Mike Evans in receiving touchdowns for the Bucs that season (five), and was set to resume his role as the team's No. 3 receiver last year before suffering a torn patellar tendon and missing the entire campaign. Rookie sixth-round pick Trey Palmer flashed in his stead.

Tampa Bay already released edge rusher Shaquil Barrett for a modest $4.9 million in cap savings that won't hit the books until June 1st. This could indicate a handshake agreement with longtime linebacker Lavonte David, giving Tampa more time to work out extensions for the likes of Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans, Antoine Winfield Jr., and Devin White in the present.

In the meantime, if they need quick space for a deal with one of those players, they can cut Gage and immediately gain $6.4 million. Or, if he's designated post-June 1st like Barrett was, the Bucs will pick up almost $10 million later on. Either way, he won't be on the roster with a $13.4 million cap hit.

Related NFL Franchise Tag: Should Bucs retain Mike Evans or Antoine Winfield Jr.? The Bucs likely extend Baker Mayfield, but choosing who to franchise tag between Mike Evans & Antoine Winfield Jr. won't be easy.

Headed to the Airport

Are these players picking someone up, or being dropped off?

Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

New coaching regimes and high but non-excessive price tags could lead to these players hitting the open market, but there's a logical reason or two for their teams to retain their services.

OT D.J. Humphries - Arizona Cardinals - Potential Savings: $9 million

Humphries, a Pro-Bowl participant in 2021, was having a down year in 2023 before tearing his ACL in Week 17. He still has not had surgery to address the injury yet due to an MCL issue in the same knee, which further clouds his status for 2024.

The Cardinals have more than $51.8 million in cap space and aren't expected to compete for the Super Bowl next season, so cutting him isn't an absolute necessity. However, freeing up $9 million and absorbing $13 million in dead money now would give them more flexibility toward building a playoff-contending team in 2025.

QB Taylor Heinicke - Atlanta Falcons - Potential Savings: $6.5 million

Raheem Morris began re-shaping his team with the release of veteran tight end Jonnu Smith, whose departure saved the Falcons $6.5 million in cap space. Heinicke would give Atlanta's front office the same immediate boost if cut.

However, the Falcons may not be able to secure one of the 2024 NFL Draft's premier quarterback talents at No. 8 overall and could use a bridge player if they land a second-tier prospect who may not be ready to start right away. Heinicke is only under contract through the upcoming season, making him the perfect candidate for such a role.

RB Travis Homer - Chicago Bears - Potential Savings: $1.9 million

General manager Ryan Poles got the bulk of his cap-saving moves out of the way in mid-February when he cut safety Eddie Jackson and guard Cody Whitehair. Homer saw only six snaps on offense in 2023, but played more than 60% of Chicago's special teams snaps.

The Bears have over $79 million in cap space and likely won't need to free up the additional $1.9 million that Homer would provide for any particular reason. However, they could easily find a cheaper alternative for his role and utilize those savings elsewhere if desired.

WR Robert Woods - Houston Texans - Potential Savings: $4.9 million

"Bobby Trees" carries a $9.7 million cap hit in 2024, a number that far exceeds the production—40 receptions, 426 yards, one touchdown—he gave the Texans' offense on the field.

What nobody outside of Houston's locker room can be sure of, though, is the impact he had on the development of Nico Collins and Tank Dell into seemingly top-shelf weapons for C.J. Stroud, or on Stroud himself. The $4.9 million in savings he offers may not be worth the loss of his presence as a leader for the team's young roster.

TE Mo Alie-Cox - Indianapolis Colts - Potential Savings: $5.9 million

Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Shane Steichen had four tight ends on his roster last season. Cox, the eldest of the group by five years of age, led the room in touchdown catches by hauling in three of his thirteen total receptions for scores. The Colts would free up the entirety of his 2024 salary ($5.9 million) in cap space if they released him.

This would typically be a cut without much additional thought, even for a team residing nearly $73 million beneath the cap. However, Cox may be saved by his replacement-in-waiting's misdeeds. Andrew Ogletree, whose 6-foot-5, 260-pound frame and overall skill set rivals that of the 6-foot-5, 267-pound Cox, was placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List after being arrested for alleged domestic abuse in late December.

Indianapolis could easily lure one of many intriguing free agent tight ends to town instead of keeping Cox, but Steichen liked him and the other tight ends at his disposal enough to keep them all on the roster and play each of them in 10+ games in 2023. A restructured deal feels more likely than an outright release, pending the resolution of the investigation surrounding Ogletree.

LB Jerome Baker - Miami Dolphins - Potential Savings: $9.8 million

The Dolphins will gain $18.5 million in cap space in June after their expected release of cornerback Xavien Howard at the start of free agency, but are still nearly $29 million over the cap as things currently stand and cannot be in the red when the 2024 league year begins.

Cutting Baker would net them $9.8 million in immediate relief, but create another hole in a defense that's set to lose many pieces. Miami might not be able to resist the instant benefit his release would provide, though.

OT Andre Dillard - Tennessee Titans - Potential Savings: $2.9 million

The three-year, $29 million deal the Titans handed Dillard last offseason wasn't well-received then, and it looks even worse today. The former Eagles' first-round pick, who had his fifth-year option declined in 2022, yielded the most sacks in the league last year despite making only 10 starts.

Tennessee would receive just $2.9 million in cap space by releasing him now, but a healthier $6.5 million if he were designated a post-June 1st cut. The Titans, like the Cardinals, aren't set to contend in 2024, so eating dead money now could be beneficial, but Dillard's contract is much easier to get out of in the 2025 offseason.

Giving renowned offensive line coach Bill Callahan, who came over from the Browns to join his son, head coach Brian Callahan, an opportunity to fix Dillard at his relatively modest price—compared to the game's best left tackles, anyway—could help the team avoid a sunk cost.

TE Logan Thomas - Washington Commanders - Potential Savings: $6.5 million

It's a new day in the nation's capital. Washington is continuing to rid itself of Dan Snyder's aura and has over $82 million in cap space (most in the league) to use for continued reshaping of the organization this offseason. Thomas is a fine option at tight end and can help mentor younger players, but obtaining an additional $6.5 million with which to work will be appealing to the Commanders' new front office.

On Call

These players may need to pack their bags at a moment's notice

Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

It'd make more sense for these players to have their contracts restructured or for teams to just ride out the 2024 campaign with them in tow. However, in case of an emergency, they'd provide a boost in available cap space.

WR Terrace Marshall Jr. - Carolina Panthers - Potential Savings: $1.4 million

Marshall hasn't reached the same heights as college teammates Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson, but still offers real upside as a former second-round pick. New Panthers head coach Dave Canales is a creative offensive mind that could finally help him reach that potential.

Carolina is in dire straights in terms of overall outlook, and can't afford to let go of someone who could emerge as a quality asset for approximately $1.4 million in cap space, even if he'd prefer to be playing elsewhere.

RB Nick Chubb - Cleveland Browns - Potential Savings: $11.8 million

If Chubb is cut, the citizens of Cleveland might not react in the exact same way they did when LeBron James left the Cavaliers more than a decade ago, but it'd be similar. The Browns dipped under the 2024 cap by restructuring cornerback Denzel Ward's contract, but still have just $2.4 million in free space now. Though Chubb would give them $11.8 million in savings if released, his return on a reworked deal makes the most sense.

WR Michael Gallup - Dallas Cowboys - Potential Savings: $9.5 million

Jerry Jones has gone down many a lane in search of a true complementary receiver for CeeDee Lamb over the last few seasons. Gallup was a quality receiver at one point, which is why he picked up a five-year, $57.5 million contract while recovering from a torn ACL in 2022. But his production simply hasn't been the same since the injury.

Dallas has multiple other avenues that are easier to explore for cap relief than releasing Gallup. However, he'd give them $9.5 million in space as a post-June 1st cut.

TE James Mitchell - Detroit Lions - Potential Savings: Under $1 million

The Lions released their obvious candidate, safety Tracy Walker, earlier this offseason. Mitchell, who would create less than $1 million if cut, could serve as a replacement for restricted free agent Brock Wright if he leaves Detroit. Unless there's a similarly-priced alternative with more upside acquired at some point, Mitchell will be a Lion in 2024.

OT Cam Robinson - Jacksonville Jaguars - Potential Savings: $16 million

Corey Perrine / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jags general manager Trent Baalke already told reporters he plans on having Robinson back in 2024, but that sentiment could change quickly. Jacksonville's $25.7 million in cap space would rise to more than $41 million if they moved on from the 27-year-old and inserted 2021 second-round pick Walker Little on Trevor Lawrence's blindside.

S Harrison Smith - Minnesota Vikings - Potential Savings: $11 million

If Smith weren't one of the greatest Vikings of all-time or had missed large chunks of game action the past few years, he'd likely be on the tarmac with Bakhtiari and the others. Minnesota would save approximately $11 million by cutting the 12th-year safety, who mentioned retirement after Week 18. That or another significant paycut—he took a $6.7 million decrease in salary last offseason—are more likely possibilities than a true release.

LB Dre Greenlaw - San Francisco 49ers - Potential Savings: $8.7 million

The 49ers can create ample cap space through extensions for many of their stars, including Brandon Aiyuk, who'd net them an additional $10.4 million with a new deal. Cutting Greenlaw after he suffered a freak torn Achilles in Super Bowl 58 would be an incredibly tragic turn of events, but the roughly $8.7 million in space for doing so could lead San Francisco to make the tough call. Restructuring Greenlaw's deal to create around $4.7 million seems to be the best outcome.

The New Orleans Saints

Restructuring a path to... where?

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints are allergic to outright cutting players and addicted to restructuring contracts, like they've done with quarterback Derek Carr and multiple offensive linemen in recent weeks. They've whittled their excess spending to about $25 million through those moves, but still have to be salary cap compliant by the time the league year begins.

Running back Alvin Kamara, tight end Taysom Hill, and linebacker Demario Davis are all plausible cut candidates who would arguably help the team more by being released than restructured. But, for better or worse, that's just not how the Saints operate. It'd be surprising to see any notable name cut ahead of the new league year.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.