Highlights Smith-Njigba had a lackluster rookie year, but offers optimism for fantasy owners in 2024.

His role will likely expand due to factors like Lockett's age and a new coaching staff.

With Grubb's emphasis on passing, Smith-Njigba has WR2 potential and is worth drafting in fantasy.

As the 2024 NFL season draws near, so too do our fantasy football drafts. While some may not draft until closer to opening day, identifying value and keeping names stored in your memory for when your draft day finally comes could be a vital part of helping you win your league.

Here, we're looking at one Seattle Seahawks player you must draft.

For us, it's second-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Continue reading below to learn why you must target him in your fantasy football drafts.

The 2nd-year WR had a lackluster rookie campaign, but that's changing in 2024

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Just 22 years old, Smith-Njigba was the No. 20 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Ohio State for the Seahawks. This was under the Pete Carroll regime. However, even with Mike Macdonald in the fold, he's provided plenty of optimism for prospective fantasy owners heading into the season:

He's a guy that we can focus our offense around, along with other guys. Tyler Lockett is still a great player. DK Metcalf, phenomenal player. The runners, Noah Fant. But he's definitely going to be a massive piece of what we're trying to do offensively.

Njigba finished his rookie season with 63 receptions for 628 yards and four touchdowns, but it got off to a rocky start as he recovered from a fractured wrist.

According to FantasyPros, Smith-Njigba had six double-digit point games in PPR leagues from Weeks 1 through 17. He averaged just 9.1 fantasy points in that stretch. He finished the year as the WR45.

So, what's going to change to make him more desirable? Fair question.

There are a few factors to consider, including this being his second year, Lockett getting older, and the new coaching staff.

While many rookie wide receivers have burst onto the scene lately, we've seen numerous examples of second-year guys stepping up and out-performing their rookie campaigns.

Some examples from 2022 to 2023 in PPR leagues include:

George Pickens going from the WR40 to WR22.

Chris Olave going from the WR25 to WR16.

There are other receivers that saw slight dips, but there are plenty of (warranted) excuses such as the quarterback play for the New York Jets (Garrett Wilson) and Atlanta Falcons (Drake London).

However, more so than the second-year "breakout" narrative, Lockett is getting older, and this is a new coaching staff.

Lockett will be 32 this season and in his ninth year in the NFL. He's seen 100+ targets in each of the last five seasons. However, over the last three years, his yards per target dropped from 11.0 in 2021 to 8.8 in 2022 and 7.3 in 2023. His yards per reception have also dropped in that stretch from 16.1 yards in 2021 to 12.3 in 2022 and 11.3 in 2023.

According to Pro Football Focus, Smith-Njigba ran out of the slot on 69% of his routes (led the team), and ran 477 snaps as a receiver (third). While Smith-Njigba could probably benefit from some more outside play, he's always been used primarily in the slot. At Ohio State in 2021, where he played the entire season, he ran out of the slot 90% of the time and in just three games in 2022 (running just 40 receiving snaps) it was at 85%.

For PPR leagues, there's likely more upside for Smith-Njigba in the short game, as 43.4% of Geno Smith's attempts went to what PFF considers "Short Left, Short Center, or Short Right." Smith's attempts also dropped from 572 in 2022 to 499 in 2023. He also saw about 100 fewer dropbacks.

But here's the key ingredient to Smith-Njigba's success: Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Under Grubb at Washington, Michael Penix Jr. led the country in passing yards in 2023, with 4,903.

If you're unfamiliar with Grubb, he wore many hats for the Huskies, but he was the offensive coordinator, assistant head coach, and quarterbacks coach for Washington in 2022 and 2023. Before that, he had similar titles at Fresno State dating back to 2019.

When it comes to passing the ball, this guy clearly loves to do it.

Ryan Grubb College Offenses: Passing Yards Per Game Year Team Passing Yards/Game Rank 2019 Fresno St. 217.6 77 2020 Fresno St. 356.3 6 2021 Fresno St. 314.3 9 2022 Washington 369.3 1 202 Washington 343.7 2

Sure, the running game will still have an impact as Macdonald came over from the Baltimore Ravens as their defensive coordinator and was previously with Michigan—two teams that run the ball plenty—but Grubb was brought in to amplify this passing game for Smith with weapons like Metcalf, Lockett, and Smith-Njigba.

Per FantasyPros, Metcalf is going as the WR20, Smith-Njigba as the WR47, and Lockett as the WR50 in PPR leagues. Take a chance on Smith-Njigba at that very reasonable ADP, as there's plenty of WR2 upside here.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference, Pro Football Focus, Team Rankings, and College Football Reference.