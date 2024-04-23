Highlights Premier League clubs are gearing up for the summer transfer window to target key players to bolster their squads.

Arsenal should consider signing sharpshooter Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP to enhance their attacking prowess.

Manchester City could benefit from acquiring versatile Joshua Kimmich, who offers positional flexibility and strong defensive skills.

We're now fast approaching the conclusion of the 2023/24 Premier League season. Club higher-ups, with the help of their recruitment specialists, will be finalising their work as we loom ever so closer to the summer transfer window as a means of deciphering their top targets.

Signings can be made for an array of reasons: to plug the gap of an injured star, upgrade a position or to merely bolster squad depth. In the grand scheme of things, the January transfer window was incredibly quiet with all 20 clubs tentative when making rash decisions.

But that won’t be the case when July hits and the transfer window slams open – especially for the traditional ‘top six’, which includes Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool. With that in mind, here is one player – either for England or across Europe – that the sextet of Premier League juggernauts should sign.

Arsenal

Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal looked primed to win their first Premier League title since 2003/04 last time out, but they eventually finished five points off Manchester City’s pace. The latter had Erling Haaland at their disposal while the former chopped and changed between centre forward options, all of whom struggled to hit form in front of goal.

And that’s where Viktor Gyokeres comes in. The mercurial Swede has showcased his sharpshooter instincts this season for Sporting CP – and although he’ll cost a pretty penny, snaring a striker for years to come would be worth it.

Gyokeres is tall in stature (6’2”/187cm), an elite ball-striker and is self-sufficient in his attacking play and would feed off balls from winger duo Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. With 24 goals and 10 assists under his belt thus far, the 25-year-old takes 3.4 shots per game, which is more than any player on the Arsenal roster.

Liverpool

Jeremie Frimpong

A new dawn beckons at Anfield after Jurgen Klopp’s announcement that he’d be leaving at the end of the season sent shockwaves through the football world. Jeremie Frimpong could be a key part of the post-Klopp era with the futures of Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who are both stationed on the Dutchman’s right-hand side, uncertain.

In truth, Frimpong’s concoction of talent and versatility would make him a sound option for any of the traditional Premier League ‘top six’ clubs this summer. Having won the Bundesliga this season under Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen, he’s evidenced his taste for winning trophies and that mentality is woven into Liverpool’s ethos.

The 23-year-old has been involved in 16 goal contributions – eight goals and assists apiece – in the league this campaign and would thrive in the Merseyside outfit with the likes of his compatriot Virgil van Dijk sweeping up behind. His fit, however, could depend on the style of play adopted by the club’s next boss.

Manchester City

Joshua Kimmich

There is an argument that Manchester City are fine as they are. But if Pep Guardiola and his entourage are scouring the market this summer for additions, Joshua Kimmich is near-on perfect. A Swiss Army Knife – able to play as a full-back, midfielder or even a centre-back if push comes to shove – the German oozes positional versatility.

And with the ever-changing nature of Guardiola’s starting personnel, the Bayern Munich star could be perfect, especially with him likely to pick the Citizens over Liverpool. A classy operator in an array of roles, it was actually the aforementioned Spaniard who brought Kimmich to Die Bayern in 2015.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Highlighting his versatility, Joshua Kimmich has played 300 club games in midfield, while he has also played at right-back on 122 different occasions.

He also exudes natural authority which, in a team that has won all there is to win in recent times, would be crucial. Kimmich completes an impressive 1.9 tackles per game and a Bayern-high 2.8 key passes per game, proving his ability to create while also ensuring his defensive responsibilities are fulfilled.

Manchester United

Amadou Onana

Everton are – understandably – doing all they can in their strength to keep hold of Amadou Onana beyond this summer. A young, prodigious talent with the world at his feet, the Belgian also comes packaged with Premier League experience aplenty – and that will be an attractive prospect for the Manchester United hierarchy, who are known to be interested in his signature.

Erik ten Hag’s attempt to plug the midfield gap with Sofyan Amrabat has been proven to be the wrong move given the intensity of the English top flight – but the energetic, ball-winning Belgian would be ready to take the next big step in his career.

Casemiro looks somewhat over-the-hill and Kobbie Mainoo is still in the infancy of his career – and Onana, who has averaged 2.4 tackles per 90 and an 84.9% pass success rate this term, could form an integral part of their engine room. The 21-year-old has perked the interest of many clubs, however, and the higher-ups would do a fine job of striking a deal once July hits.

Chelsea

Victor Osimhen

Chelsea’s need for a goal-hungry, out-and-out striker is obvious. From the seasoned figure of Radamel Falcao to the topsy-turvy Romelu Lukaku, the Blues have endured their fair share of flops down the line. Now, Nicolas Jackson could be set to join that list after just a season at the club.

Napoli hotshot Victor Osimhen could be Mauricio Pochettino’s answer to his side’s goalscoring deficiencies. The Nigerian is a jack of all trades in terms of his play: explosive, strong in the air and a potent figure in front of goal, with the latter showcased by his 74 goals in 129 appearances for his current employers.

Widely regarded as one of the best strikers in world football, Lagos-born Osimhen is still just 25 years of age, yet to enter his pomp and seemingly self-confident enough to hit the ground running in a new challenge. A boyhood Chelsea fan, it would be wise for Chelsea club chiefs to go full steam ahead for his signature this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur

Conor Gallagher

Ange Postecoglou’s preference to play high-octane football is no secret, neither is his admiration for Conor Gallagher. The Epsom-born midfielder has been a revelation in Chelsea’s engine room this term, outshining both Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez – both of whom cost in excess of £100 million.

For Postecoglou’s expansive blueprint, Gallagher’s knack of being supreme at box-to-box duties is the perfect tactical fit. Not to mention that he has Premier League experience in abundance and so, he would make the switch look seamless. Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino, however, wouldn't be best pleased if Chelsea decide to sell him.

This season, the north Londoners have often been left short-changed in the middle of the park, what with injuries to Rodrigo Bentancur and James Maddison – but Gallagher’s acquisition would alleviate those fears, while also bringing defensive solidity and the ability to make a difference in the final third.