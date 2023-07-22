Highlights Parker Kilgerman believes that one reason for William Byron's success in NASCAR this season is his participation in other forms of racing, providing him with confidence.

Kilgerman emphasizes the importance of confidence for race car drivers and how it can have a significant impact on performance.

Many drivers, including Byron, are recognizing the value of driving more frequently outside of NASCAR to improve their skills and enhance their craft.

Racing driver and NBC on NASCAR reporter Parker Kilgerman has given some thoughts on why William Byron is having such an excellent season in the Cup Series this year.

Currently second in the standings on points and also the driver with the most wins thus far this year, Byron is looking good to be going deep in the battle to be the 2023 champion, once the play-offs roll around a little later this year.

That said, GIVEMESPORT spoke to Parker to get his thoughts on Byron, and why he was doing so well so far this season...

"I know that there's one specific thing you can do that I've noticed sort of being a fly on the wall over the last couple of years.

"One of the things that really stuck out to me and as has continually been in my head, is him going and racing these other forms of racing.

"He's been doing a lot of short track racing during the weekdays and I just think he's been winning a lot over the last couple of years, and I think there's nothing quite like confidence for a race car driver.

"I always like to say there are two main currencies, you've got money, of course, it always takes funding, and then it takes confidence. That's the other most important currency and as a race car driver, and when you start to build that confidence, it's amazing what it can create.

"I know it's a lower level, but he's winning those races and it's sort of weekday stuff, but I just keep going back to that. You have to remember, we don't drive race cars that often anymore. Although we race 38 weeks a year, with the limited practices, then we go straight to qualifying and then we go to race, we spend more time in simulators than we ever do driving the real cars, we're not allowed to test.

"So a lot of drivers had to try and find ways to just go drive things. It'd be like a professional golfer being told, 'Hey, you can't swing a club outside of the golf course on a tournament and you can only go into a simulator,' it'd be like that.

"So I think a lot of people are paying attention to him but not just him, Kyle Larson and you see Chase Elliott are doing some other races. I think a lot of drivers are catching on saying, 'Hey, we've got to drive more,' and there's a power in that in just working your craft. So I really think if I had to tap one thing, it's been what he's been doing outside the car has probably been really impressive."

Up next for Byron and the Cup Series is the Pocono 400 this weekend - as the hectic schedule motors on now towards the play-off cut off.

Byron is among the drivers already as good as qualified for the final 16, though, and he'll be hoping he can use the solid season he has had so far as momentum for a surge at the title.