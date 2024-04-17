Highlights Teams have their own unique evaluations, resulting in surprise draft picks different from consensus opinion and the countless mock drafts out there.

With the talent of this offensive tackle and cornerback class, teams could avoid bigger needs in order to bring in a higher graded player.

The top two defensive tackles (Newton & Murphy) could shake up this draft depending on where they land.

It happens every year. Numerous sites and outlets put out mock drafts (yours truly included) with plenty of confidence and genuine research. Then the NFL Draft starts, and every one of them couldn't be more wrong. Teams have their own rankings and their own evaluations, so mocks are generally very far off from consensus rankings around NFL front offices.

Surprise picks are inevitable on draft night, but after the fact, they tend to have a trail of logic that makes sense so long as fans can detach themselves from their pre-draft expectations. While they're chaotic and unpredictable for a reason, we'll give it our best shot at GIVEMESPORT to piece together some of the draft night's biggest shocks before Roger Goodell hops on stage on April 25.

Disclaimer:

This is not a mock draft, none of these are picks that match the more popular mock selections. Instead, these are reasonable draft choices we could see shocking each team's respective fan base.

It seems extremely unlikely that any of the top three picks will be anything but quarterback, so we will skip ahead to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 4.

To qualify as a 'surprise' pick, the prospect must not be one of the top three options on the respective team's NFLMockDraftDatabase page, while also not being considered the consensus choice for any selections prior to that draft slot.

4. Arizona Cardinals

Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

Let's get one thing straight, the caliber at the top of this year's wide receiver class is extremely rare. There is a case to be made that the 2021 top three was of a similar caliber, but DeVonta Smith had legitimate size concerns and Jaylen Waddle had durability issues. Picking out flaws in this year's top three is nearly impossible.

So, while the Arizona Cardinals have been consistently predicted to select Marvin Harrison Jr., with some speculation that they could even prefer LSU's Malik Nabers, holding the Rome Odunze in higher regard than the aforementioned two isn't as hard to believe as some may think.

Odunze was used as a vertical threat for Washington, but the receiver can be successful at all levels of the field (as evidenced by his above route tree) and work more laterally to let him use his physicality and play strength to reel in passes. Any of these top three wideouts could likely step into an offense and hit the ground running, but those regarding Odunze as a distant third are severely mistaken.

5. Los Angeles Chargers

Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

While Jim Harbaugh was at Michigan, his success was built through the trenches. As things stand, the Los Angeles Chargers have a league-average offensive line. However, this draft class has more talent at the tackle position than any other.

It's been no secret that the new regime wants to put an emphasis on the run game and as far as run blocking goes, Taliese Fuaga has everything that one could ask for and would be able to step in as the team's right tackle and provide excellent play right away.

Many are expecting the Chargers to trade back, and then address more dire needs such as wide receiver or tight end. However, many rebuilds start up front, and if the team grades a player high enough, they wouldn't let Trey Pipkins III stop them from making an upgrade.

6. New York Giants

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

The popular opinion regarding the New York Giants' plan at No. 6 is that the team will add a wide receiver, but as things stand, the team has arguably the worst secondary in the league, and desperately needs to infuse some talent into the unit, or else they're at risk of being toasted by opposing offenses all season.

Current New York Giants Projected Starting Secondary Position Starter(s) CB Deonte Banks / Tre Hawkins III Slot CB Cor'Dale Flott Free Safety Jason Pinnock Strong Safety Jalen Mills

While one rookie cornerback won't fix the secondary entirely, adding Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell would give an identity to their coverage unit and allow the defense to establish a foundation behind a strong pass rush duo of Brian Burns & Kayvon Thibodeaux, while cornerbacks Mitchell and Deonte Banks operate on the boundary. That type of talent would be easy to depend on as the rest of the roster gets up to par.

Cornerback is a position often undervalued at the top of the draft by pundits. Players such as Devon Witherspoon, Derek Stingley Jr., and Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner were all projected to go a little later than they actually came off of the board on draft day. It wouldn't be too crazy to think Quinyon Mitchell could have a similar fate.

7. Tennessee Titans

Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama

Ran Carthon comes from the San Francisco 49ers, where defensive lineman are highly coveted, and Alabama's Dallas Turner seems to have established himself as the clear top edge rusher in this year's class in terms of draft stock.

Make no mistake, offensive tackle is the biggest need for the Tennessee Titans, but with experienced offensive line coach Billl Callahan on staff, the team has flexibility to address the position in a later round, while adding their highest-graded player at seven.

Turner is a long-limbed and bursty edge rusher who has always shown great flashes but finally broke out in 2023 for the Crimson Tide, with 10 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss. Paired with Harold Landry (10.5 sacks in 2023) as stand-up rushers in Dennard Wilson's defense, the team could wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks all season.

8. Atlanta Falcons

Byron Murphy II, DL, Texas

It's no surprise that Raheem Morris has found success as a defensive coordinator working with defensive linemen who have rare pass-rushing traits. While Aaron Donald was a bit of a cheat code, Morris also helped Kobie Turner turn in a nine-sack rookie campaign in 2023. The guy knows interior defense, and there are two headline names who could be considered with the eighth pick as a result.

Texas' Byron Murphy II produced five sacks in his final season with the Longhorns, showcasing a great first step and the ability to translate speed to power, then convert that move into pressure in the backfield. Many are expecting the Atlanta Falcons to address defense by taking one of the top available edge rushers, but don't be shocked if the team pulls this rabbit out of their hat on draft night.

9. Chicago Bears

Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

The improvements the Chicago Bears have made to their offense over the past few seasons are very commendable, but D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen are both wideouts who may not be as efficient at taking the top off of defenses as they are working in the short to intermediate passing game. So, to open up some space for them underneath, why not plug in the new fastest man in football?

Edge rusher or one of the top three wideouts seem to be the popular predictions for what the Bears do at nine in real life, but should the board play unfavorably, there's a chance they stay put and take a shot on adding the explosive Xavier Worthy.

Many are quick to toss out that trading down and picking a wide receiver is easier, but playing the board isn't as simple as many are led to believe by consensus rankings. If they view the Texas wideout high enough, they may not have the chance to trade back and still get him.

10. New York Jets

Troy Fautanu, OL, Washington

After revamping the offensive line via free agency, many aren't sure what direction the New York Jets will go with the No. 10 pick, as options such as Joe Alt, Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Fuaga, Brock Bowers, Brian Thomas Jr., or one of the 'Big 3' receivers are all stances that have been pushed on various platforms.

Another option, however, is taking the positionally versatile Troy Fautanu, who can start at guard immediately, then potentially kick back out to tackle should Tyron Smith get injured over the course of the season.

With the 13-year-veteran having played his last full season in 2015, having a backup plan is crucial for the team's roster. Getting Fautanu to fill that while still getting to benefit from having him at guard is the right course of action for Joe Douglas and the rest of the front office.

11. Minnesota Vikings

Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State

The Minnesota Vikings have been linked to quarterbacks in this class endlessly over the last few weeks, but that means no signal caller would be a surprise selection here with the No. 11 pick unless the team decided to truly go off the rails and select someone like Spencer Rattler.

So, outside the QB options, the team could decide to take a swing on one of the highest-upside pass rushers, which would be extremely exciting to see after losing their top sacker (Danielle Hunter) in free agency.

When it comes to defensive development, it's hard to find someone better to learn under than Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Penn State's Chop Robinson moves with crazy fluidity and boasts a deadly first step. With a coach who can help him develop his pass rushing moves and technique, he could become one of the most productive defenders in the league.

12. Denver Broncos

Graham Barton, C, Duke

The Denver Broncos hit a hard reset by cutting Russell Wilson, and while many expect them to be in the quarterback market, they could very easily punt on taking one early and simply wait until 2025 before finding their long-term answer under center.

What would be surprising, though, would be if Duke's Graham Barton, GIVEMESPORT's No. 7 ranked offensive lineman, ended up being picked to become the team's new center following Lloyd Cushenberry's departure to the Titans.

Barton is a high-motor and physically imposing lineman who is projected to kick inside in the NFL. We've heard plenty of speculation that he's loved around league circles; could he go as high as 12 on draft night?

13. Las Vegas Raiders

Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

As far as range, this isn't too crazy a selection spot for Brian Thomas Jr. Most expect the Las Vegas Raiders to address one of quarterback, offensive tackle, or cornerback. While any of those outcomes are very plausible, the chance the team looks to add another weapon shouldn't be so easily dismissed.

Davante Adams and Jaokbi Meyers are likely among the NFL's best receiving tandems. But as Adams turns 32 and with Meyers seeing just 11 deep targets (20+ yards) in 2023, both receivers are likely not at their best when deployed deep. Adding a third receiver in the form of LSU speedster Brian Thomas Jr. helps create a pick-your-poison passing attack that sets up the unit for easy efficiency.

With so much uncertainty about who will be under center, getting the surrounding supporting cast strengthened can go a long way in making the process of finding the right quarterback much easier.

With a deep selection of tackle prospects, and a chance to land a quarterback in the second round, spending the 13th overall pick on speed to help create easy production for the offense could be a savvy move for the Raiders on their way to vying for the 2024 NFL Playoffs.

14. New Orleans Saints

Jer'Zhan Newton, DL, Illinois

Offensive tackle seems to be the expected position of choice for the New Orleans Saints, but if veteran three-time All-Pro Ryan Ramczyk decides to give it another go in 2024, things can change in an instant.

When the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine was airing on NFL Network, defensive end Cameron Jordan came onto the show and talked for a bit on the broadcast, and in that time, he made a point to emphasize the need for a defensive tackle in his defense. Last season, the team added Bryan Breese, and it's gone well, but more help is certainly needed.

Illinois defensive tackle Jer'Zhan "Johnny" Newton is a do-it-all defender who could plug into the 4-3 defense and dominate at 1-tech despite his smaller stature. Pairing him with Breese would turn a position that was once a weak spot on the roster into a strength moving forward.

15. Indianapolis Colts

Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State

Similar to the Brian Thomas Jr. selection, the Indianapolis Colts taking Jared Verse wouldn't be much of a shock in terms of projected value, but defensive end hasn't been discussed much as a position that the team could address in Round 1, as many expect the Colts to look toward adding a pass catcher or improving their cornerback room.

Still, Chris Ballard loves to strengthen the trenches, and having the opportunity to place Jared Verse on a defensive line that features impactful players like the recently re-signed DeForest Buckner (8.0 sacks in 2023), Kwity Paye (8.5), and Grover Stewart (No. 6 DL in PFF's run defense grade) could help Indianapolis build toward having one of the most impressive front sevens in the league.

Verse is a well-rounded defender who has a great blend of play-strength and athleticism that makes him a safe yet exciting first-round prospect. To add him to the Colts pass-rush rotation could be an excellent way to elevate the defense and help the team build on what could be a sneaky successful 2024 campaign.

16. Seattle Seahawks

Kingsley Suamataia, OL, BYU

Currently, the Seattle Seahawks' interior offensive line is easily their weakest unit. While many are expecting this pick to be Troy Fautanu or Jackson Powers-Johnson, the Seahawks could have their own method of acquiring talent to bolster the offensive line, and BYU's Kingsley Suamataia may just be the perfect sleeper to do so.

In his college career, Suamataia spent time at left and right tackle but was able to succeed with his excellent play-strength and solid explosiveness.

On the interior, his lack of twitch wouldn't be an issue, but his strength and blocking drive would be maximized to help create lanes in the run game. While he isn't expected to go in the top half of the first round, he could be a sneaky good selection that John Schneider should consider when on the clock.

17. Jacksonville Jaguars

Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia

Despite signing Gabe Davis in free agency, the Jacksonville Jaguars remained invested in trying to retain Calvin Ridley but failed.

That move proves the team is still going to be looking to add a receiver early in the draft, and while some may point to the flashy playmakers such as Xavier Worthy or Brian Thomas Jr., the steady and dependable Ladd McConkey likely has some vocal supporters around the league, and would fit a lot better next to Christian Kirk and Davis than the other two, who profile similarly to Davis.

While some think the Jaguars could be looking to address cornerback or even possibly bring in additional talent to their defensive line, it seems likely that they want to do whatever they can to elevate Trevor Lawrence. Getting him a third down, sticks-mover like McConkey could help this offense stay out on the field and sustain drives to get better scoring opportunities all season long.

18. Cincinnati Bengals

Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

After signing Trent Brown, the Cincinnati Bengals have given themselves a lot of freedom about what direction they want to go with the No. 18 overall pick. However, one position that doesn't get enough consideration is cornerback.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Bengals secondary struggled last season, allowing the fifth most passing yards per game in the league at 248.4. They were also dead last in yards allowed per passing attempt, at a whopping 8.1 yards.

They've done a good job improving the secondary with the free agent acquisitions of Geno Stone and Vonn Bell to play safety, but if the right cornerback is available, they should think long and hard about pulling the trigger.

With the eighth-highest man coverage rate in the league during 2023, the Bengals adding Kool-Aid McKinstry, who allowed just three receptions in man coverage this season, according to PFF, could help the defense take that next step and help them to boast one of the most well-rounded rosters in the NFL.

19. Los Angeles Rams

Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

There have been a lot of quiet whispers going around that the Los Angeles Rams could be in the market for a third receiver, even potentially trading up to do so.

After the record-breaking season of Puke Nacua, and with the already dominant Cooper Kupp already on the roster, a third weapon in the passing game would be terrifying for opposing defenses.

Adonai Mitchell is a smooth-operating, big-bodied wideout who has stellar athleticism and great control to play the ball in the air at a high rate. With Kupp and Nacua attacking the inside of the field, plugging Mitchell into the offense as a boundary target would be a seamless fit and give Matthew Stafford yet another exciting receiver with which to dominate next season.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

Perhaps the least 'surprising' surprise pick in this article, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a formula and stick to it, and that leaves their usual draft picks easier to predict than most. This offseason, the Omar Khan/Mike Tomlin duo has only attended four pro days (Alabama, Clemson, Michigan, and Georgia), none of which have reasonable prospects that would be surprising at 20.

So instead, the pick shifts to their top-30 invites, and Tyler Guyton hasn't had enough talk as a potential option thanks in part to Pittsburgh's need at cornerback, and the sheer depth of this offensive line class.

Guyton is a tremendously built right tackle with very exciting traits and upside that could lead to stud status in the NFL. Fixing up his leverage and lower body drive is pivotal, but even with rough technique, he was a star for the Sooners offense. With NFL coaching, he really could take off, and would be a worthwhile selection here at 20.

21. Miami Dolphins

Darius Robinson, DL, Missouri

Many expect the Miami Dolphins to address the trenches somehow, but there's no certainty about whether that will be on offense or defense. However, there hasn't been a lot of smoke for Missouri's Darius Robinson heading to Miami despite the pick killing two birds with one stone.

See, the Dolphins defense is looking to replace Christian Wilkins, but on top of that, they need production off the edge while Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb recover from their 2023 injuries.

Robinson has experience playing inside and outside on the defensive front and has impressive athleticism and power for his hefty 6'5", 285-pound frame. Getting him into the defense and deploying him in multiple roles as needed could maintain the freshness of the Dolphins defense—and keep them in contention for the AFC East until Chubb and Phillips return.

22. Philadelphia Eagles

Junior Colson, LB, Michigan

In the past, Howie Roseman has shown an unwillingness to want to spend much at linebacker, but that also could've been said about running back before the Philadelphia Eagles shelled out a big payday to bring in Saquon Barkley. There are exceptions to every rule, and the Eagles have met with more linebacker prospects than any other position this offseason.

Junior Colson is an exciting, young, well-built linebacker who can fly around the field well, and also has the play-strength to navigate through traffic while finding the football and making a stop. With his athletic profile, he also has plenty of potential in coverage as well. Getting him working with Vic Fangio could be a great pairing and elevate the entire Philly defensive unit.

23. Minnesota Vikings

Jordan Morgan, OL, Arizona

While most of the attention for Minnesota is on the team potentially trading up, should they stay at 23, they will need to consider ways to address their interior offensive line.

As things stand, Blake Brandel is listed as a starter, and the 27-year-old played in just over 14% of offensive snaps last season for the Vikings. Jordan Morgan started at left tackle for the Arizona Wildcats, but likely projects as a guard in the NFL due to his lack of length.

Still, on the interior, he offers exciting traits as a nimble and high-motor blocker who could potentially be brought in and start right away on an NFL offensive line. Say the Vikings do land their signal caller at 11, the team should do whatever they can to bolster the unit up front to give that QB the best chance possible, and Jordan Morgan would be a great move towards that end.