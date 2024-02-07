Highlights The Detroit Pistons should consider trading Killian Hayes for Cedi Osman and a draft pick to improve their roster and address Hayes' recent trade request.

The Chicago Bulls should pursue a trade for DeMar DeRozan, who is scheduled for free agency, to strengthen their team in the absence of injured players and potentially start a rebuild.

The Milwaukee Bucks are interested in acquiring Andrew Wiggins to improve their defense, and a trade involving Bobby Portis, Pat Connaughton, and Robin Lopez could match Wiggins' salary.

The NBA Central Division is home to a couple of key 2024 Eastern Conference playoff teams. The Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers are on the short list of favorites to win the East. Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers and, to a lesser extent, the Chicago Bulls, are fighting for a playoff spot. Only the lowly Detroit Pistons are in the middle of a rebuild. Still, each team has a lot of intrigue at the trade deadline.

The lingering issue with the Bucks has been poor defense. For the streaking Cavaliers, outside shooting is a concern. Chicago will likely trade free-agent-to-be DeMar DeRozan, Indiana is constantly adding to their new core of Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam, and Detroit has a logjam of young talent and veterans to clear up. Here are some trades each one of them should consider.

Detroit Pistons

Proposed Trade: Killian Hayes for Cedi Osman and 2025 second-round pick

Led by Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, and Jalen Duren, the Pistons have a pretty competent young nucleus despite their disappointing 2023-24. That said, it's time for them to decide on the rest of their roster. Veteran Bojan Bogdanovic is Detroit's best, tradeable asset, but the Pistons have rebuffed discussions surrounding him. Instead, their attention could turn to disgruntled point guard, Killian Hayes, who recently requested a change of scenery.

Detroit Pistons Backcourt Stats - 2023-24 Player PPG AST FG% Cade Cunningham 22.4 7.5 44.8% Jaden Ivey 14.7 3.6 46.1% Marcus Sasser 7.4 2.7 48.4% Killian Hayes 6.9 4.8 41.3%

Hayes, a fourth-year guard, will generate some interest if Detroit makes him readily available. A restricted free agent in 2024, his new team could have a leg up in retaining him for the future. Detroit, on the other hand, needs help all across the board. In any Hayes deal, they would likely target another rotation-level player as well as future draft compensation. Cedi Osman of the San Antonio Spurs is a productive veteran who could fit in well.

Plus, acquiring him for the remainder of 2023-24 is a trial run, as he's set to hit unrestricted free agency in July.

Chicago Bulls

Proposed Trade: DeMar DeRozan for Marcus Morris Sr., Kenyon Martin Jr., and De'Anthony Melton

Chicago is in an interesting spot heading into the trade deadline. With season-ending injuries to Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine, the Bulls have limited upside to compete in 2024. All-star DeRozan has been a popular name on the trade market - Chicago would be wise to pursue a deal for DeRozan since he's scheduled to hit (unrestricted) free agency in July. Recently, the Bulls have been reluctant to embrace a sort of rebuild, but the recent emergence of Coby White, coupled with LaVine's injury, completely changed things.

Chicago Bulls Key Contracts Player Remaining Contract Zach LaVine 4 yr./$160 million DeMar DeRozan 1 yr./$28.6 million Lonzo Ball 2 yrs./$40.8 million Nikola Vucevic 3 yr./$55.5 million

DeRozan is a great fit for a team on the verge of contention. Philadelphia and Los Angeles are strong suitors - Philly seems like the better option at this point because of the desperate state surrounding Joel Embiid's knee injury. If Embiid is able to return at some point, the addition of DeRozan gives him another all-star caliber teammate as a complement. Marcus Morris's $17 million expiring contract could be used as a primary resource to attract DeRozan. From there, Philly would need to include young role players like De'Anthony Melton and Kenyon Martin Jr. as trade pieces. Both of them would fit in any potential overhaul of Chicago's roster.

Philadelphia would be viewed as an Eastern Conference favorite if they can successfully integrate DeRozan and Embiid eventually returns.

Indiana Pacers

Proposed Trade: Obi Toppin for Isaac Okoro

The Pacers already made their huge splash when they acquired multi-time all-star and NBA champion, Siakam from the Toronto Raptors a few weeks ago. However, they still possess a couple of assets to upgrade and go for a higher playoff seed. Two areas where Indiana could significantly improve are defense and rebounding. The Pacers have the most high-octane offense in the NBA but struggle to contain opponents and finish possessions on the other end.

Indiana Pacers Defensive Numbers - 2023-24 Category Stats Rank Defensive Rating 119.3 26th Opponents' Field Goal % 50.2% 28th Opponents' Points in the Paint Per Game 59.4 30th

According to insider Michael Scotto, Indiana has an interest in trading for Isaac Okoro from the division-rival Cavaliers. Okoro is just the type of player that Indiana needs - he's a defensive-minded, 6'7 wing who can also score from the perimeter. Playing alongside someone like Tyrese Haliburton could also unlock another layer to his offensive attack. Trades involving division rivals are somewhat rare, but an exception can be made in this case: Indiana can offer Obi Toppin for Okoro and potentially add future draft picks if necessary.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Proposed Trade: Isaac Okoro and Georges Niang for Buddy Hield

Winners of fourteen of their last fifteen contests, the Cavaliers really don't need to "go for broke" in preparation for a playoff push. They have a talented starting five and a legitimate star player in Donovan Mitchell. One area that Cleveland could improve, however, is scoring from downtown - Max Strus is one of only a couple of accurate shooters on the team.

Cleveland Cavaliers Shooting Numbers - 2023-24 Category Stats Rank Three-Pointers Attempted Per Game 37.0 9th Three-Pointers Made Per Game 13.4 10th Three-Point Percentage 36.2% 19th

Okoro is a popular name on the trade block and could be used as a centerpiece in a move to attract an additional three-point threat. Indiana's Buddy Hield is the perfect target - his role has recently decreased with the emergence of Aaron Nesmith and Bennedict Mathurin. Okoro and Georges Niang might be enough to get a deal made with Indiana.

Milwaukee Bucks

Proposed Trade: Bobby Portis, Pat Connaughton, and Robin Lopez for Andrew Wiggins and a 2026 second-round pick

This trade deadline is a vital one for the Bucks. When the team traded for Damian Lillard, it signaled a quick re-tool for another title. A week out from the all-star break, Milwaukee is second in the Eastern Conference but also recently fired their head coach and boasts one of the worst defenses in the entire NBA. Any move the team makes should focus on a perimeter stopper that can spark some fight on the defensive end.

Milwaukee Bucks Defensive Numbers - 2023-24 Category Stats Rank Opponents' Field Goal % 47.5% 18th Defensive Rating 116.3 19th Opponents' Points Per Game 119.8 24th

According to Yahoo's Jake Fischer, the Bucks are interested in Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins. Wiggins makes a lot of sense for a number of reasons: he recently played a key, two-way role on Golden State's 2022 championship team and fits right in as a defensive stopper. Fischer later mentioned Milwaukee would have to deal sixth man Bobby Portis, along with a couple of others, to match Wiggins' salary.

The Bucks just made a drastic coaching change, which further signals they are in win-now mode, so it's wise not to rule anything out at this stage. Integrating a motivated Wiggins could be a crucial turning point for their season.