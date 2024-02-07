Highlights San Antonio Spurs should trade for Dennis Schröder to improve their playmaking and outside shooting.

Memphis Grizzlies should trade Brandon Clarke for Robert Williams III to strengthen their frontcourt for next season.

New Orleans Pelicans should trade for Andre Drummond to add interior help, particularly in the second unit.

In 2023-24, the Southwest Division is home to a few rebuilding teams and a couple of possible playoff contenders. Currently, the Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans lead the pack: both teams are aiming for a long postseason push. The Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, and San Antonio Spurs are all significantly behind Dallas and New Orleans.

With the 2024 trade deadline around the corner, each team is prepping for the next chapter - they're either buying or selling for the future.

GIVE ME SPORT has compiled the best trades that the NBA's Southwest division can make as the deadline looms.

San Antonio Spurs

Proposed Trade: Doug McDermott for Dennis Schröder

San Antonio's immediate future is all about further incorporating Victor Wembanyama into the organization and putting him in the best position to succeed down the line. Right now, the Spurs are last in the West - there's no way to salvage their season at this point. Regardless, the onus is on building the best team that complements Wembanyama's incredible versatility. Above anything else, San Antonio would benefit from another playmaker who can consistently feed him the ball and an outside shooter to capitalize on opportunities when the defense converges.

San Antonio Spurs Playmaking Numbers - 2023-24 Category Stats Rank Pace 102.22 5th AST/TOV ratio 1.98 16th TOV% 14.4% 23rd

Though Doug McDermott is classified as a key outside shooter, his role has diminished with Keldon Johnson now operating off the bench and Cedi Osman absorbing minutes as well. McDermott's $13 million expiring deal is the perfect bait for a deal - Toronto's Dennis Schröder would fit well in San Antonio's system. Though Schröder is far from a long-term solution at point guard, his skill level as a distributor should rub off on Coach Gregg Popovich's other young playmakers.

Memphis Grizzlies

Proposed Trade: Brandon Clarke for Robert Williams III

Following Ja Morant’s recent, season-ending shoulder injury, the Grizzlies have already started positioning themselves for next season. Last week, Memphis dealt away injured starting center Steven Adams to Houston in a salary dump - the move offers them flexibility for attracting free agents in 2024 and better roster reconstruction beyond that. In the same vein, two players, Brandon Clarke and Luke Kennard, could also be dealt before the deadline.

Memphis Grizzlies Defensive Numbers - 2023-24 Category Stats Rank DEF RTG 113.6 11th OPP FG% 47.2% 15th DREB 32.0 23rd

Over the years, Clarke has developed into a fan favorite but has struggled to stay on the floor - he's on the mend after an Achilles' injury and hasn't played yet in 2023-24. Since Memphis's season is basically over, the Grizzlies would be wise to trade him for someone who could step in and help Morant and company next season. A name that matches up well in a potential deal is Portland's Robert Williams III.

Both Clarke and Williams III are out for the rest of 2023-24 with injuries but heading into next year, each player represents a seasoned frontcourt option ready to contribute steady, rotation minutes. For Memphis, Williams III is a great replacement for the departed Adams: similar rebounder and rim protector who is used to playing meaningful minutes in a winning situation.

New Orleans Pelicans

Proposed Trade: Naji Marshall and Cody Zeller for Andre Drummond

Depending on which night you catch them on, New Orleans looks like a potential NBA Finals contender in 2024. Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum are supported by enough talented players to make them an intriguing threat out West. While the Pelicans have a deep lineup, impending salary cap implications will make it tough to keep the roster as-is for the foreseeable future. Standout wing Trey Murphy III is up for a contract extension soon - New Orleans will do what it takes to retain Murphy III since he's an important member of their core moving forward.

Andre Drummond Numbers - 2023-24 PPG 7.7 REB 8.3 MIN 15.8

For the rest of 2023-24 though, New Orleans would love more help on the interior, particularly in the second unit. Chicago's Andre Drummond is a great candidate for them - a package around emerging wing Naji Marshall and Cody Zeller should get the job done. Drummond's a reliable backup center whose experience and elite rebounding is a great contrast to Williamson and Jonas Valanciunas up front.

Houston Rockets

Proposed Trade: Jae’Sean Tate for Pat Connaughton and Boban Marjanovic

It’s been an impressive turnaround for the Rockets after making key changes to the roster and coaching staff this past offseason. Coach Ime Udoka has done an excellent job weathering the storm through injuries and veterans like Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks have helped to establish a tough culture.

In any trade, Houston’s young core of Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson, Tari Eason, and Cam Whitmore appear off-limits, but there are still a couple of key vets who could generate a return. Most notably, Jae’Sean Tate is a player to watch at the deadline. Tate’s a versatile defender and playmaker who has played well this year despite a more limited role.

Houston Rockets Shooting Numbers - 2023-24 Category Stats Rank 3PA 34.0 15th 3PM 12.0 20th 3PT% 35.2% 26th

Playoff teams would love to add him to the fold. In return, Houston can look to someone like Milwaukee's Pat Connaughton to help out from downtown, an area they have been inconsistent in all year long. The Rockets are in the bottom half in three-point percentage, so acquiring more shooters is a priority. A deal for Connaughton is beneficial for both squads. Connaughton is a proven winner, can knock down threes and defend, while Tate provides a level of defensive adaptability that the Bucks sorely lack on the roster.

Dallas Mavericks

Proposed Trade: Grant Williams for Dorian Finney-Smith

The Mavericks have their sights set on a playoff run in 2024. To do so, they would be best served to shore up some deficiencies in the roster. Re-acquiring someone like Dorian Finney-Smith allows a familiar face to re-enter the fold and immediately make an impact. Finney-Smith was initially dealt away to the Brooklyn Nets last season to get Kyrie Irving. Since he has been off the team, Dallas has lacked a 3&D forward capable of defending multiple positions.

Dallas Mavericks Defensive Numbers - 2023-24 Category Stats Rank DREB% 69.4% 26th OPP FG% 48.7% 22nd DEF RTG 117.5 22nd

In the postseason, he’s an important commodity to slow down perimeter players like Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in the conference. Grant Williams could be used as a trade chip in a deal for Finney-Smith - their salaries match up perfectly in a straight swap. Brooklyn is getting closer to a full rebuild, however, so they could also covet additional draft picks or a young player along with Williams. If Finney-Smith lands back in Dallas, consider the Mavericks a legitimate contender in the Western Conference.