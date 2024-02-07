Highlights Boston Celtics should consider trading for Andre Drummond to bolster their frontcourt depth in preparation for playoff matchups against dominant centers.

In the fast-paced world of the NBA, trades serve as pivotal maneuvers for teams seeking to enhance their roster dynamics.

Within the Atlantic Division, each franchise harbors unique aspirations and areas for improvement.

From bolstering playoff contention to cultivating future talent, these strategic moves aim to address pressing needs and ignite fresh opportunities for success within the division. Here is one trade each team in the division should make before the trade deadline passes.

Boston Celtics

In need of more size in the frontcourt, Andre Drummond is a potential option

Putting the Boston Celtics in here is more due diligence than anything. Boston is already tight to the salary cap and has arguably the league’s deepest roster. There’s just not much money or minutes to go around. In all likelihood, the Celtics will stand pat and enter the postseason in pursuit of banner No. 18 without making any meaningful trade additions. No one would bat an eyelash if this came to pass.

That said, adding backup big man depth wouldn’t be the worst idea, particularly to be prepared for Nikola Jokić, Joel Embiid, and Bam Adebayo. From this respect, the Chicago Bulls’ Andre Drummond will likely come cheap.

Mock Trade - Celtics and Bulls Bulls Recieve Luke Kornet, Svi Mykhaliuk Celtics Recieve Andre Drummond

The experienced center would give Boston insurance and size in different matchups without jeopardizing any aspect of its long-term plans.

Even someone who probably won’t play more than 10 minutes every other night is valuable to the Celtics’ title ambitions especially considering how lucky Boston has been with injuries so far this season. Adding frontcourt depth would give some insurance.

New York Knicks

Could move on from Julius Randle in favor of a younger co-star for Brunson

The New York Knicks are a legitimate championship contender. There’s no other reasonable conclusion after watching New York win 15 of its last 18 games in convincing fashion. Head coach Tom Thibodeau has his defense buzzing with the addition of O.G. Anunoby, and first-time All-Star Jalen Brunson is spearheading a dangerous offense.

But if there’s one thing the Knicks are missing, it’s a running mate for Brunson. A guy who can consistently take more of the scoring load and work in tandem with Brunson when the court shrinks in the playoffs. Julius Randle is out with an injury, and the timeline for his return is sketchy at best. The Knicks could cut their losses and find a different co-star for Brunson.

Under these constraints, even while unlikely on paper, Mikal Bridges is perfect for what New York might desire at the deadline.

Mock Trade - Knicks and Nets Knicks receive Mikal Bridges Nets receive Julius Randle, FRPs in 2024, '26, '28

Bridges built a reputation around being the NBA’s ultimate ironman. He seldom misses games and works impeccably hard on the defensive end. His scoring evolution with the Brooklyn Nets — because he’s had a larger role — is what’s elevated Bridges to potential star status. It’s also what would make him more than a role player move for a Knicks team hunting a title.

Any inter-city trade between New York and Brooklyn would undoubtedly carry a hefty price tag for a 20-plus-point scorer who plays both ends of the court. But that is no object for the Knicks, who have a massive cache of assets to trade away, including several first-round picks over the next two drafts. As it stands, they are in a prime position to shake up the NBA world and catapult themselves into official contender status.

If New York makes a blockbuster move now, acquiring Bridges would apply.

Philadelphia 76ers

May need improvement in guard depth; Alex Caruso would be a quick fix

The Philadelphia 76ers sit here with a caveat. If Embiid can return healthy toward the end of the regular season, then the rise of Tyrese Maxey should be enough to keep Philadelphia buoyed as a championship contender. And if the 76ers want to be prepared for a deep playoff push, they’ll probably need more guard depth — particularly someone who can lock down the perimeter while Maxey does his scoring.

There’s arguably no one better at such a job than the Bulls’ Alex Caruso.

A reigning All-NBA First-Team defense selection, Caruso has a reputation as perhaps the most elite outside defender in the NBA. He also has a solid scoring touch in the halfcourt and transition and can handle the ball in closing lineups if needed.

Mock Trade - 76ers and Bulls 76ers receive Alex Caruso Bulls receive De'Anthony Melton, 2024 FRP, 2028 FRP (via LAC)

Chicago is reportedly asking for a handsome trade haul in return for Caruso’s services, likely knowing how coveted he is. The 76ers may feel inclined to pony up and get the guard, knowing they won’t have golden opportunities like this to contend forever.

Brooklyn Nets

Could reduce the number of wings; Dorian Finney-Smith being the odd man out

Dorian Finney-Smith is expected to be made available for trade. Few teams would benefit from an elite wing defender more than the Sacramento Kings. Even with improvement on the defensive end, the Kings' primary concern projecting toward the postseason is their inability to consistently generate stops.

Not long ago, Finney-Smith was the anchor of an elite Dallas Mavericks defense that charged all the way to the conference finals. He doesn't get the same credit in Brooklyn, largely due to the redundant nature of the Nets' wing conglomerate, but Finney-Smith can still suffocate the point of attack and wreak havoc as an off-ball roamer. He doesn't get a ton of steals or blocks, but Finney-Smith's timing and instincts elevate the team defense around him.

Mock Trade - Nets and Kings Nets receive Dorian Finney-Smith Kings receive Kevin Huerter, 2026 SRP

For the season, Finney-Smith is averaging 9.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists on .412/.383/.700 splits in 28.8 minutes. He would presumably receive significant minutes in Sacramento's wing rotation, sharing time with Harrison Barnes and Keegan Murray. The Kings don't get a ton of rim protection from Domantas Sabonis, so it's important to insulate the offensive core with long, rangy defenders. That is precisely what Finney-Smith can provide.

On offense, he's mostly a spot-up threat. He'll look right at home in the Kings' up-tempo system. Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox generate a ton of 3s, which Finney-Smith can cash in. Sacramento will need to think long and hard about sacrificing future trade flexibility, but Finney-Smith moves the needle in a key bench role.

Toronto Raptors

May be selling players to fast-track the rebuilding process

Toronto, miraculously, is shooting well from three.

There is little hope that success will persist. RJ Barrett has a reputation for being wildly inconsistent. Gary Trent Jr. is only recently breaking out of a slump. Immanuel Quickley remains the only sure thing. A plunge back to mediocrity is inevitable. Either way, you can never have too many young, cheap, reliable shooters on a team.

The LA Clippers, meanwhile, are in full-on championship mode. They’ve vaulted up the Western Conference standings as James Harden has adapted to his new team. They’re deep nearly everywhere.

If there is somewhere to nitpick, it’s at the four. Toronto's Chris Boucher gives them hustle and grit. He and Russell Westbrook will muck second units up. He can provide some spacing and pair with Daniel Theis or Mason Plumlee decently. Should the Clippers slip into their small-ball comfort, Boucher can function as a lone big for limited minutes. Boucher has virtually the same salary structure as PJ Tucker, so the Clippers have nothing to lose trading a player logging in DNPs every night.

Mock Trade - Raptors and Clippers Raptors receive Amir Coffey, PJ Tucker, 2024 SRP (via IND, UTA, CLE) Clippers receive Chris Boucher

If not, Amir Coffey is a nice addition. He’s a 26-year-old, 6’7″ wing shooting 37 percent from three for his career, with another year, at $4 million, remaining on his contract. Coffey fits snugly alongside Barnes and Poeltl as a floor-spacing forward. His growth has been constricted by the Clippers' starting lineup, so a fresh start is overdue.

A third stint with Toronto for Tucker could be short or long-lived. A contender could come knocking – via buyout. For now, the Raptors would welcome his veteran presence.