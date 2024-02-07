Highlights The Northwest Division teams are looking to make moves at the NBA Trade Deadline to bolster their chances in a tight race.

The Denver Nuggets could acquire Xavier Tillman to provide depth and defense for their playoff push.

The Oklahoma City Thunder could trade for John Collins to enhance their rebounding and solidify their position in the division.

The time of the NBA season with the most uncertainty is vastly approaching. The NBA Trade Deadline is on Thursday, February 8, and a plethora of deals are still anticipated to be made. While not every team is expected to make a move, the majority could use a move or two to bolster their chances.

The NBA officially recognizes the existence of six divisions, though they are almost solely for organization and less for function. Standings often disregard divisions in favor of the straight-up Eastern and Western Conferences.

Regardless, one of the divisions in the West is the Northwest Division, consisting of the Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves, Utah Jazz, and Portland Trail Blazers. With the Trade Deadline looming, the following is one move each of the Northwest Division teams could make come Thursday.

Denver Nuggets

Nuggets receive Xavier Tillman, Grizzlies acquire Hunter Tyson and Collin Gillespie

The Northwest Division is a tight race, with three teams only a half-game out of first place. The defending NBA champion Nuggets are in the midst of that race, with a 35-16 record. They are only a half-game behind the Thunder and Timberwolves, who sit at 35-15.

That being said, Denver is in a good position to have a chance at first place if they keep their foot on the gas. They already have a solid roster, headlined by superstar Nikola Jokić and pieces to the likes of Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun, and Peyton Watson. But the question that arises is their depth: they are built for the playoffs, but can they make that push with the lack of depth they currently have?

Nuggets-Grizzlies trade Player Traded to Contract (salary/year) Xavier Tillman Denver $1.9M / 1 Hunter Tyson Grizzlies $1.1M / 4 Collin Gillespie Grizzlies N/A / 1

The defensive prowess of Xavier Tillman makes sense for the Nuggets. He can slide in and function as a solid backup piece, providing crucial minutes during the regular season, and taking a bit off the backs of Jokić and Gordon.

He would not be a needle-mover piece, as Denver is already good enough not to need that, but his presence combined with defense would give the Nuggets some flexibility, and he could slide right in come playoff time.

As for which players Denver could get rid of, it can be imagined that they would like to load off Justin Holiday. Other teams would most likely not take him, however, and Denver has 15 guaranteed contracts and most likely isn’t willing to part with any major pieces for this deal. It is assumed Memphis would make this deal, but with them viewing this year as simply a down year, but their refusal to trade pieces such as Marcus Smart, nothing can be certain.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota acquires Alec Burks, Detroit acquires Shake Milton, Josh Minott, 2025 2nd round pick

The Timberwolves sat atop the Western Conference for most of the NBA season. But as of late, the Thunder have soared and now the two teams are tied atop the conference and the division. With a 35-15 record, the Wolves are a win-now team and the division and conference are theirs to lose. With a one-two punch of Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, they appear poised to go for it now.

With the Timberwolves almost at the salary cap limit, there is limited flexibility as to trades. With that being said, Minnesota is not getting younger and is all-in, so a trade for Alec Burks seems in order. The Detroit Pistons shooting guard would aid the Wolves immensely in shot creation and would be a middle-ground target that can provide an offensive boost in the same lineup as Towns and Gobert.

Timberwolves-Pistons trade Player Traded to Contract (salary/year) Alec Burks T-Wolves $10.4M / 1 Shake Milton Pistons $5.0M / 2 Josh Minott Pistons $1.7M / 3

Since the Pistons are in the basement, they may be willing to part with Burks. If they ask for a decent return, Minnesota must not hesitate as the teams are in completely opposite situations. The Wolves don’t have time to linger with the packed Western Conference they find themselves in, and other teams breathing down their neck.

Taking on Burks’ $10.4M salary means they must alleviate some cap space to get the deal done, and parting with a player to the likes of Shake Milton or Josh Minott shall not hold the deal up. They may also need to throw in a second-round pick or two in order to get under the tax apron, but if they pull the trigger, the T-Wolves have solidified themselves as legit contenders in the current landscape.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Oklahoma City acquires John Collins, Utah acquires Davis Bertans, Tre Mann, 2025 1st-round pick, 2026 2nd-round pick via DAL or PHI

The Thunder are in an opposite situation to Minnesota. The Wolves are an older team with huge contracts who are going for it now, and the division (and Conference) are theirs to lose. Meanwhile, the Thunder are a young, surging team who have the young nucleus needed to make a deep run.

While a scenario exists where the Thunder just sit back and let everything play out, as they are still young enough to do so, the other end of the spectrum could also easily come to life. The Thunder could decide, now tied for first place in the West, to use some of their assets (of which they have many) to trade for a needle-mover and decide the division is theirs.

Thunder-Jazz trade Player Traded to Contract (salary/year) John Collins Thunder $25.3M / 3 Davis Bertans Jazz $17.0M / 2 Tre Mann Jazz $3.1M / 2

If the Thunder takes the second route, a player of the ilk of John Collins could be the needle-mover. Utah may decide against it, as they currently sit in tenth and might believe they have a chance at the playoffs with the play-in tournament.

But the Western Conference is one featuring loaded teams who are skill levels above Utah, and in the current climate, if the Thunder are willing to go for it, the Jazz must be open to offers.

John Collins could greatly benefit what the Thunder are building. He has greatly improved since the beginning of this season, now averaging eight rebounds per game. He could immensely improve Oklahoma City’s rebounding, especially if paired with Chet Holmgren as the secondary five.

As for the return, OKC possesses a slew of draft picks, so sending two of those along with Davis Bertans (he’s not getting any younger) and Tre Mann should be enough to get the deal done.

Utah Jazz

Utah receives Tari Eason, Houston receives Ochai Agbaji, 2025 1st-round pick, 2026 1st-round pick, 2027 2nd-round pick via LAL

The Northwest Division is, for the most part, full of contenders. The Utah Jazz are not one of those contenders. They currently sit in fourth place in the division and tenth in the Western Conference. They could try to make a push if they really wanted to, but the reality is the Jazz are on the younger side and trotting out talent to the likes of Lauri Markkanen and Colin Sexton is fine, but it doesn’t get the job done.

If the Jazz were looking to go all-in, they could realistically make a move that could greatly boost their odds. Currently sitting at 25-26, they are only one game under .500 and only two games out of eighth place. The Jazz have a slew of first-round draft picks that they could use in a potential trade.

Jazz-Rockets trade Player Traded to Contract (salary/year) Tari Eason Jazz $3.5M / 3 Ochai Agbaji Rockets $4.1M / 3

Tari Eason of the Houston Rockets fits the Jazz’ bill. He only has two years left on his rookie deal after this one, at just $3.5M. His sick defense is otherworldly and would slide in well with what Utah is attempting to build for. The problem is he’s a young talent who is only 22 years old, and the Rockets may not be so keen on parting with him.

But Utah’s slew of first-round draft picks that they no longer need, and a player of the likes of Ochai Agbaji should get the deal done. Utah’s approaching the tax apron, so in order to receive Eason, they’ll have to part with player such as Agbaji, who makes $4.1M over the next three years.

The Jazz may be hesitant to part ways with Keyonte George, and they should not have to for this deal, so pairing Eason with the rising and developing talent of George could solidify the Jazz’s future.

Portland Trail Blazers

Portland acquires Patrick Williams, Chicago acquires Kris Murray, Moses Brown, 2025 2nd-round pick via ATL

The Trail Blazers are not contenders. In a division and Conference filled with talent, it’s not that the Trail Blazers don’t have any talent, but it just isn’t enough to compete in this environment. Portland sits at 15-35 and fourteenth in the Conference. With this reality, it may be best for Portland to shop the market and see what they could get in return.

Patrick Williams of the Chicago Bulls could fit the bill. With the Bulls four games under .500, they aren’t exactly contenders, although they may be in a similar situation to the Utah Jazz where they feel they could make a run with the play-in tournament. But Williams is a low-risk, high-reward target who hasn’t fully reached his potential in Chicago, and a change of scenery could be in order.

Trail Blazers-Bulls trade Player Traded to Contract (salary/year) Patrick Williams Trail Blazers $9.8M / 1 Kris Murray Bulls $2.8M / 4 Moses Brown Bulls $2M / 1

The 22-year-old power forward has a lot to prove, and with Portland rebuilding, he could make for a good fit. Williams could test the restricted free-agent market following this season and the Bulls would want to maximize their return. A scenario could be envisioned where Portland acquires Williams in exchange for Kris Murray, Moses Brown, and a protected draft pick.