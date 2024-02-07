Highlights The Los Angeles Clippers should target Xavier Tillman to bolster their frontcourt. He would provide size, athleticism, and defensive versatility off the bench.

The Warriors need to add offense behind Stephen Curry if they want to compete.

The Suns should stand pat, but if they do make a trade, it should only be to add depth.

In the NBA, trades serve as pivotal maneuvers for teams seeking to enhance their roster dynamics, and the Pacific Division has been the gold standard of the league.

Within the Pacific Division, each franchise harbors unique aspirations and areas for improvement.

From bolstering playoff contention to cultivating future talent, these strategic moves aim to address pressing needs and ignite fresh opportunities for success within the division. Here is one trade each team in the division should make before the trade deadline passes.

Los Angeles Clippers

May need more size in the frontcourt; Xavier Tillman should be a target

The LA Clippers have revealed themselves to be quite a formidable team in the Western Conference.

After a rough 4-7 start to the season that included the addition of James Harden, it raised a lot of questions about whether the team has what it takes to compete for a championship. However, they have bounced back strong by winning 30 of their last 38 as they now hold the top spot in the conference. Major props to Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Harden, and sixth man Russell Westbrook for adjusting to playing with one another over time.

As it stands, the Clippers are in a tight spot when money is involved, being one of the five teams with the most money committed to their roster. Minutes would be tough to come by as well, but there is competition in the frontcourt, particularly at the center spot.

Understanding they would need more size to hang with the likes of Denver and Minnesota, they should go after Xavier Tillman of the Memphis Grizzlies who would fulfill some of their needs.

Mock Trade - Clippers and Grizzlies Clippers receive Xavier Tillman Grizzlies receive Bones Hyland

Adding Tillman would grant a significant boost to the Clippers' bench with his athleticism, playmaking, and shooting. His versatility on the defensive side of the ball also allows him to be more reliable for the Clippers should they use him for defensive situations near the end of games.

Having Ivica Zubac, Mason Plumlee, and Daniel Theis indicates a tough battle for Tillman concerning minutes, but his skillset and consistent production at least carves out a key role for him off the bench. And of course, Tillman may not mind moving on from the Grizzlies' tough season and enjoy playing for a title contender.

Sacramento Kings

Call it a "go big" situation for the Sacramento Kings, but adding a third star may do wonders to elevate their chances of making a deep run in the playoffs. They won't need to look further as well, especially if they negotiate with the Washington Wizards for their star player Kyle Kuzma.

Davion Mitchell, Trey Lyles, and Chris Duarte along draft capital may be included from Sacramento to complete the blockbuster trade.

Mock Trade - Kings and Wizards Kings receive Kyle Kuzma, Tyus Jones Wizards receive Kevin Huerter, Davion Mitchell, Trey Lyles, Chris Duarte, 2026, '28 1st round picks

Kuzma is a player who can knock down shots from anywhere, whether it be off the dribble or during catch-and-shoot situations. His average 21.8 points with an effective field goal percentage of 51.3 percent this season would make him an excellent fit next to Fox and Sabonis as they can bounce off of one another with their ability to contribute without needing the ball in their hands a lot.

Of course, as the trade scenario shows, this would require the Kings to send away some players who have significantly helped the team in returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2006. However, taking the risk of adding a third scoring option after Fox and Sabonis, while still having the reliable spark plug off the bench in Malik Monk, allows Sacramento to continue building off their success from last season.

Phoenix Suns

Has a backup spot at point guard available; Delon Wright is a potential target.

The Phoenix Suns have finally started rolling with comfort in the West with their star trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. They have won seven of their last 10 as they currently sit at the sixth spot of the conference with a 30-21 record. However, they have a hole to fill at backup point guard, and the Wizards might have their player in Delon Wright.

The Wizards have been in a total rebuild this year, only having nine wins to show for it. With the possibility of trading Kuzma and Jordan Poole surrounding them, they might also move on from Wright's expiring contract.

This season, Wright has only appeared in 26 games as he missed significant time due to injury. His minutes and production are down from the prior year, but the 31-year-old has proven himself to be a solid defender and playmaker throughout his career, averaging 3.1 assists and 1.6 stocks per game.

Mock trade - Suns and Wizards Suns receive Delon Wright Wizards receive Jordan Goodwin, Nassir Little, 2028 SRP (via MEM)

With Wright being on an expiring contract worth $8.1 million, Washington would be pleased with any value they can get.

The Suns could instead try to snag him for just one second-round draft pick, with the possibility of including the contracts of Nassir Little and Jordan Goodwin contract to match Wright's salary. Wright may be a backup point guard playing 15 to 25 minutes per game, but that is a role the Suns would trust him with if they decide to pursue his services.

Los Angeles Lakers

Needs better defense in the backcourt; reuniting with Alex Caruso does just that.

With the rumors surrounding the L.A. Lakers and Zach LaVine now put to bed with the latter having surgery, the team can now move on to what is arguably a better fit for them. They may not need another star player, but they need someone who can do dirty work while making the right plays on a game-by-game basis.

Reuniting with Alex Caruso would be a logical decision for the Lakers to go with. His defense and playmaking have only gotten better since he departed from the Lakers in 2021, demonstrating to basketball watchers how crucial he was to the team's title run in 2020. Having him come back would reignite those flames and propel L.A. back into the conversation for title contention.

Overall, the deal would look like this:

Mock Trade - Lakers and Bulls Lakers receive Alex Caruso, Lonzo Ball Bulls receive D'Angelo Russell, Tauren Prince, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Christian Wood, 2029 FRP

Caruso is one of the league's best defenders today, and he would fetch a hefty price. His relentlessness and quick hands are exactly what the Lakers need in their effort to have a high seed in the playoffs.

Not only does Caruso shine on defense, he has also improved as a perimeter shooter. He is making 40.4 percent of his shots from beyond the arc for both career-highs with 1.8 makes and 4.4 attempts per game. As the Lakers see a huge need for consistent shooting from deep, having Caruso return to the equation could be the exact solution they need.

The proposed trade would shed the Lakers' depth in the frontcourt, so LA would have to be all-in on Anthony Davis's health, but the Bulls would receive a package that would jumpstart a rebuild.

Golden State Warriors

In need of consistent scoring from the wing; Bojan Bogdanovic improves their situation.

The Golden State Warriors find themselves in a tough spot regarding their present situation and future, as franchise star Stephen Curry isn't getting any younger. While still playing as one of the best players in the league, his window as a player good enough to lead a team to a championship is closing, and his supporting cast just isn't enough for them to achieve what they did in 2022.

Golden State sees themselves just outside qualification for a spot in the Play-In Tournament in a tough Western Conference, holding the 11th spot with a disappointing 22-25 record. It doesn't help that they have spent a lot of money on this year's team, with the franchise being projected to pay $186.3 million in tax payments via Spotrac. They currently appear to be in no man's land, where they are not good enough to win a championship and not bad enough to tank for a lottery pick.

This means that the Warriors need significant help to address their problems this year, while they figure out the long-term issues later. One spot they can fix very soon is their depth at the wing, and acquiring a player like Bojan Bogdanovic from the Detroit Pistons would be a solid get. The 6-7 gunner is averaging 20.2 points this season while connecting on 41.5 percent of his three-pointers.

Mock Trade - Warriors and Pistons Warriors receive Bojan Bogdanovic Pistons receive Andrew Wiggins, 2026 FRP

Bogdanovic may be known for his shooting, but he is versatile in his ability to score, which would allow Golden State to flourish with him on offense. His ability to score from the post and move off the ball would have the team be more consistent in being fluid with their offensive rhythm while lessening the scoring burden off of Curry.

The Pistons clearly aren't going anywhere this season, so perhaps the Warriors could pry him away with the right offer. Andrew Wiggins would be involved to match salaries while adding draft capital would do just the trick for the Warriors to retool themselves at the trade deadline.