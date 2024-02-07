Highlights The Atlanta Hawks should trade for Quentin Grimes to add young talent and draft picks to their roster.

The trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and teams across the NBA will be frantically looking at last-minute deals. Regardless of where they stand in the league, no team has the perfect roster, and improvements can always be made. Whether it's a big deal that could turn a team from a pretender to a contender, or one that just adds a layer of depth to the roster, the market will be buzzing.

The Southeast Division in particular will be working hard to finalize a couple of deals. Consisting of the Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, and Washington Wizards, the division isn't exactly at its best. With three of the five teams currently in Play-In Tournament contention, it's safe to say they could use some help.

Granted, some of the teams are better off than others, but that doesn't mean there isn't room for improvement. Whether it's for a win-now approach or to kickstart a rebuild, they have their respective goals for the 2023-24 season. So, without further ado, here is one trade every team in the Southeast division should make.

Atlanta Hawks

Mock trade: Knicks trade Evan Fournier, Queinten Grimes, 2024, 2025 1st round picks for Dejounte Murray and AJ Griffin

The Hawks are a team that is reportedly looking to go into full rebuild mode. Currently, they sit 10th in the Eastern Conference, where they sit on the edge of either being in the Play-In tournament or the lottery for the 2024 NBA Draft. Well, if rumors are to be believed, the Hawks are looking to be the latter.

As a result, they are looking to acquire young talent and draft capital that they can put around their two untouchable players, Trae Young and Jalen Johnson. Enter New York Knicks guard, Quentin Grimes. Grimes is a player who has been thrown around in trade rumors for some time now and could be just what the Hawks are looking for. At the age of 23, he still has a long way to go in his career.

His three-point shooting and offensive game could use some work, but he is the perfect talent to pair alongside Young in the backcourt. All the Hawks would have to do is part with Dejounte Murray and the out-of-favor AJ Griffin. In return, they receive Grimes, a veteran piece in Evan Fournier, and two first-round picks.

Quentin Grimes 2023-24 Per 36 Stats PPG 12.9 REB 3.5 AST 2.1 FG% 39.5% 3PT% 36.3%

It's true, that Grimes needs to improve his scoring and shooting tremendously, but the raw talent is there. Moreover, he provides a certain tenacity and defensive hunger that very few young stars have. Adding him to the roster would be a good first step for the rebuilding Hawks.

Charlotte Hornets

Mock trade: Kings trade Davion Mitchell, Kevin Huerter, and 2025 1st round pick for PJ Washington and Nick Richards

The Hornets are a team in the Southeast division that finds themselves in a precarious position. Sitting 13th in the Eastern Conference, they are one of those teams that is unlikely to make the Playoffs. As such, their focus as the trade deadline draws nearer is to acquire as many young pieces as they can find to place around their young core of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Mark Williams.

Recently, a position of concern for them has become the shooting guard role. Following the trade of Terry Rozier, the Hornets will need a two-guard to play alongside LaMelo Ball. There are plenty of options out there, but given the Hornets' clear lack of defense, especially on the perimeter, Davion Mitchell might be the best option.

Currently, with the Sacramento Kings, Mitchell has struggled to make his mark on the team. As such, he is one of the players the Kings are looking to move on from in their hunt for a third superstar. Here is where the Hornets step in, offering PJ Washington and Nick Richards in return for the defensively strong Mitchell, a three-point specialist, Kevin Huerter, and a 1st round pick.

Davion Mitchell Defensive Stats 2023-24 STL 0.2 REB 1.0 Def FG% 48.4% Def Rtg 113.4

On paper, Mitchell's stats aren't what you would call eye-popping, but that has a lot to do with the limited minutes he gets on the court. Put him in a team where he will likely get more playing time, and there will be significant improvement. Especially on a Hornets team that has the highest opponent's three-point field goal percentage this season

Miami Heat

Mock Trade: Grizzlies trade Santi Aldama for Dru Smith and a 2nd-round pick to the Grizzlies

The Heat are one of the teams in the Southeast Division that are pretenders trying to make it into the contender category. In the last few years, they have proven critics and opponents alike with exceptional Playoff performances. The likes of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro never fail to disappoint, but this season they need some help.

The Heat have already made a somewhat superstar acquisition by trading for Rozier. And now, with the backcourt taken care of, they have to turn their attention elsewhere ahead of the trade deadline. Looking across the board, a position that concerns them most is the power forward role. They lack size and talent in that position, not to mention three-point scoring.

This is where a trade for Memphis Grizzlies player Santi Aldama comes in. The Spanish forward is a player Memphis could move on from, and one that technically fits the Heat's criteria. With the Grizzlies unlikely to make the Playoffs, acquiring draft capital, no matter how small, makes sense. So, Dru Smith and a second-round pick should be enough to get the 7-foot-0 athletic four, who is averaging 35.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Santi Aldama 2023-24 Shooting Stats FG% 43.5% 3PT% 35.7% TS% 54% eFG% 52.8%

At the age of 23, Aldama has all the essentials to become a great player for the Heat. His 10.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.9 assists would also be welcome, allowing Miami to add more depth as they try to make a Playoff push.

Orlando Magic

Mock Trade: Trail Balzers trade Malcolm Brogdon for Markelle Fultz, Jett Howard, 2024, 2025 2nd round picks

The Magic, much like the Heat, are a team that is trying to prove themselves contenders rather than pretenders. Much to everyone's surprise, this team, which was still rebuilding about a year ago, found themselves in line for a spot in the Playoffs. As such, they should do everything possible to build a team that can make the post-season and make a long run.

So, when taking a look at the Magic, there is one position in which they seem to be struggling, point guard. Despite having a plethora of talented guards, Orlando lacks a serious primary ball-handler, a playmaker who can lead the charge. Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony, and Anthony Black are all far too young to take the reins. Fortunately, there are plenty of options out there available for trade.

Looking at the trade block, a couple of interesting players stand out. However, the best option for the Magic would be Malcolm Brogdon. The veteran guard is a player the Portland Trail Blazers would be open to trading, but one that they want a sizeable package for. A do-it-all sort of player, Brogdon could be just what the Magic needs, and can likely be fetched for a price that involves the expiring contract of Fultz, a young piece in Howard, and two second-round picks.

Malcolm Brogdon 2023-24 Advanced Stats Off Rtg 110.7 AST% 30.1% eFG% 52.2% TS% 56% USG 22.6

Brogdon has remarkable stats for a player who spends most of his time on the bench. He is effective and would be a great mentor to the Magic's young group of guards. Most importantly, his experience in the Playoffs will come in handy if the Magic chooses to pull the trigger on this trade.

Washington Wizards

Mock Trade: Mavericks trade Josh Green, Richaun Holmes, Derrick Jones Jr, and a 2025 FRP for Kyle Kuzma

The Wizards are a team that should undoubtedly be looking to blow things up. The second-worst team in the NBA, the Wizards' rebuild is off to a rough start. Despite acquiring Jordan Poole and pairing him up with Kyle Kuzma, the franchise has seen little to no productivity from what they hoped would be a young dynamic duo. So, it comes to no one's surprise that they're planning to blow things up once more.

With that in mind, the Wizards will be targeting young assets and draft capital, while also moving on from some of their more sought-after talent. In this case, Kuzma is the player on everyone's mind. A couple of teams are after the 28-year-old shot creating big, but the best partner to trade with is the Dallas Mavericks.

It's no secret that the Mavericks are looking for a "tall four", and there are plenty of options available. But, considering the Wizards are the only team ready to sell, it narrows things down. With Washington looking to get in a young player and a pick or two, this trade would see Josh Green, along with the expiring contracts of Richuan Holmes and Derrick Jones Jr., and a first-round pick move to DC, while Kuzma makes the trip to Dallas.

Josh Green 2023-24 Stats PPG 8.8 REB 3.3 AST 2.6 FG% 48.2% 3PT% 40.9%

At the age of 23, Green is a player with a high upside and is extremely efficient for his age on both ends of the court. The Wizards would certainly enjoy having a player like him on their team, especially considering he has the potential to grow even further as a starter. Given the chance, the Wizards should go ahead with this deal.

At the end of the day, there is no telling what any of these teams will do on or before deadline day. Either way, there is room for improvement, and if not now, when?