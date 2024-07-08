Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers have David Carmo and Josip Sutalo on their radar as they assess how to replace Max Kilman following his move to West Ham United.

The West Midlands outfit have a two-year option to extend Daniel Bentley's contract amid interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal.

Wolves will not entertain selling Joao Gomes for a cut-price fee after the Brazilian has been courted by numerous sides.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are hoping the second half of the transfer window is relatively quiet after a busy and productive June.

The West Midlands outfit have already signed striker Jorgen Strand Larsen from Celta Vigo on an initial loan worth €3m. There is an option to buy for €27m, which becomes an obligation once the 24-year-old makes a relatively low number of appearances. Sources indicate Wolves are already treating Larsen’s move as permanent, and the way the deal is structured allows the fee to be classified on the 2024/25 financial year.

Although Wolves only scored 50 Premier League goals last season, adding another new striker is not a priority for head coach Gary O'Neil now that Larsen has arrived. This is also because of a belief Matheus Cunha can improve on his 12 Premier League goals last campaign, plus Hwang Hee-chan is capable of leading the line.

Wolves will also assess Leon Chiwome during pre-season after the 18-year-old recently signed a new deal. He could get more first-team opportunities this season, although there is loan interest from Blackburn Rovers and Hull City. A decision will be taken in the coming weeks. Wolves had previously considered Armando Broja, but feel Chelsea’s £30-35m asking price is too high.

Brazilian teenager Pedro Lima has also joined from Sport Recife for £8.5m on a five-year contract. Wolves view the teenage right-back as part of their first-team plans, having beaten Strasbourg to his signature. Lima is viewed as an exceptional talent, with Wolves delighted to have landed him despite heavy competition.

Elsewhere, winger Rodrigo Gomes has signed from Braga for €15m and midfielder Tommy Doyle has joined permanently from Manchester City after Wolves triggered his £4.3m option to buy.

Wolves’ incomings have been largely offset by Max Kilman’s £40m departure to West Ham United. Wolves accepted the offer for their captain because it made financial sense. They only paid £4,000 to Maidenhead United for the central defender in 2018, so the fee is welcome 'pure profit' on the books. Plus, Wolves knew the 27-year-old wanted to link up again with former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui at the London Stadium.

Carmo and Sutalo Among Defensive Targets After Kilman Exit

O'Neil scouring the market despite Mosquera return

There is still a possibility of Wolves adding another left-sided centre-back, but O'Neil feels even without one he has enough options, especially if he is prepared to field two right-sided centre-backs. Yerson Mosquera has returned from his loan spell at Villarreal and the 23-year-old Colombian is highly-rated by Wolves.

If Wolves do move in the market, 6ft 5in Porto centre-back David Carmo is appreciated and Josip Sutalo is another name discussed. The Croatia international hasn’t settled at Ajax and could be available for around €15m this summer.

At this stage, Wolves haven't made any offers, nor is there an expectation that they will spend the entirety, or even close, of Kilman's fee on a replacement.

David Carmo's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Josip Sutalo David Carmo Josip Sutalo Pass completion percentage 84.9 91.5 Percentage of dribblers tackled 80.0 59.1 Percentage of aerial duels won 69.4 57.6 Clearances 4.56 3.91 Blocks 1.62 1.09 Statistics correct as of 08/07/2024

Wanderers Hopeful of Keeping Bentley Amid Arsenal Advances

West Midlands outfit have two-year extension option

Wolves believe they are compliant with Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) and actually closed their books for 2023/24 at the end of May rather than June. Now they have entered into a new financial year, there is no urgency to sell players.

Wolves still hope to keep hold of second-choice goalkeeper Daniel Bentley, but Arsenal are pursuing the 30-year-old as a back-up for David Raya. Bentley is a positive dressing room influence and will only be sold if Wolves can find and fund a replacement via his exit. Although Bentley has just one year left on his current deal, Wolves have the option to extend his contract by two extra years.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Daniel Bentley only has 562 minutes of Premier League action under his belt, while he has conceded 10 goals over the course of seven appearances

There is no guarantee of Pedro Neto departing, but he is nonetheless the most likely star-name exit at this stage. GIVEMESPORT understands that Wolves value the Portuguese winger at a minimum of £60m. That price tag, coupled with his injury record, has put clubs off in the past. Tottenham Hotspur are the most concrete suitor right now and value the 24-year-old around £45m.

Arsenal also hold a long-standing interest in Neto but are currently prioritising finding a striker and central midfielder. Paris Saint-Germain have discussed the former Braga and Lazio man, although it's not thought he's high on their list of priorities as it stands.

Wolves are yet to receive any formal offers and are planning with Neto for next season. They will discuss bids with the player should they arrive, appreciating an opportunity to play European football may be something he wants to take. The club dealt with the exits of Diogo Jota to Liverpool and Ruben Neves to Al-Hilal in the same manner.

Gomes Unlikely to be Sold This Summer

Brazilian happy at Molineux despite interest

Joao Gomes is the other Wolves player drawing growing interest, but is far less likely to be sold. Liverpool, Manchester United and Bayern Munich all admire the Brazilian, but he has only been at Molineux for a year and GIVEMESPORT understands he will not be sold for less than £60m.

We could see a domino effect with several defensive midfielders on the move this summer. For instance, PSG are open to selling Manuel Ugarte and value the Uruguayan at around €60m. Manchester United and Bayern Munich have held talks with the reigning Ligue 1 champions, with the former already making a verbal offer significantly below PSG’s valuation.

The Parisians want Joao Neves, which is why they could sanction an Ugarte sale, even though they know Benfica are currently demanding his €120m release clause is paid in full.

Wolves are aware there are plenty of high-profile suitors in the market for a player of Gomes’ profile, but feel calm about the situation. Gomes has been focused on the Copa America and has indicated he is happy at Molineux, putting Wolves in a far stronger position.

Wolves' aim now is to keep their core squad together and have a settled pre-season. Neto could plausibly depart, and a centre-back might arrive, but O'Neil is understood to be largely content with his squad ahead of the new season.

Talks are already underway with the Wolves head coach over a new contract. Wanderers are in no rush, but internal discussions have been positive so far. An agreement may not come before the transfer window shuts, although it hasn't been entirely ruled out, but O’Neil is expected to extend at some point between now and the early part of the Premier League season.

