Wolverhampton Wanderers were condemned to their eighth defeat of the season this afternoon, dismantled by Bournemouth at Molineux, with goalkeeper Jose Sa producing a performance that ought to see him lose his place in the sticks.

Giving away two penalties for being caught napping, Sa produced a dismal display. The Portuguese saw Justin Kluviert slot three spot-kicks beyond him, whilst he was also beaten by a deflected strike from Milos Kerkez.

The shot-stopper has started eight of Wolves' 13 Premier League fixtures, with summer arrival Sam Johnstone largely restricted to the bench. Today's showing from Sa ought to see this change, with Johnstone deserving of more regular minutes, and the number one showing obvious signs of decline in recent months.

Sa Should be Dropped for Johnstone

He's been poor recently

Since arriving from Olympiacos in the summer of 2021, Sa has assumed the number one shirt, replacing compatriot Rui Patricio. Making 123 appearances for the West Midlands club, the former Porto man, earning a purported £40,000 a week, has been a largely dependable figure for Wolves.

However, doubts over his ability may have begun to creep in to Gary O'Neil's thoughts this summer, with the English head coach opting to bring Johnstone to Molineux, spending a reported £10 million on the former West Brom man. Such an outlay on a goalkeeper would indicate that Johnstone is seen as the long-term number one, although he's made just five appearances so far this campaign.

Despite Sa impressing at times this season, he undid all this good work with a disastrous performance this afternoon. Hesitancy with the ball at his feet allowed Evanilson to win the ball off him as he was about to strike it, prompting the keeper to foul the Brazilian, leading to the concession of a penalty.

He repeated this mistake in the second half, hauling down the Bournemouth striker for a second time inside the box. As well as these two calamitous moments, Sa generally lacked composure, completing just three of his eight long balls, making no punches and just one high claim.

Evidently a liability, O'Neil must consider returning to Johnstone like he did earlier in the season, in order to save Wolves' season and help them avoid relegation.

Sa's Statistics vs Bournemouth Goals Conceded 4 Penalties Conceded 2 Saves 4 Accurate Passes 17/22 (77%) Accurate Long Balls 3/8 (38%) Punches 0 High Claims 1 Touches 34

All Statistics via FBRref - correct as of 30/11/2024