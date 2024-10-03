There is reportedly only one Formula One driver that has been allowed to visit Michael Schumacher since his 2013 skiing incident that left him comatose for six months.

Schumacher, now 55, made his first public appearance since the tragic accident in recent weeks while attending his daughter's wedding, which has been an intentional move by his wife Corinna, who does not want the ongoings of his life and his treatment to be in the public eye.

The former world champion required two life-saving brain surgeries after hitting his head on a rock while skiing, and has since been on a long journey of recovery - with such traumatic brain injuries he and his family have likely had to adjust to permanent changes in their lives.

This is why Corinna keeps such a tight circle of people who are allowed to visit Michael, and it seems the rules are very strict, as Corinna has previously spoken about cutting people out of the “inner circle” because they have spoken too publicly about the legend's condition.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Michael Schumacher raced in 308 Formula 1 Grands Prix, winning 91 of them.

There have been reports that he made his first public appearance recently at his daughter, Gina’s, wedding in Spain and Corinna allowed a handful of people to see Michael. There were, however, strict rules of no photography of any kind for the duration of Schumacher’s attendance and there was reportedly a confiscation of phones for the ceremony at the Schumacher family’s Port d’Andratx resort.

Michael Schumacher's 'Inner Circle'

Felipe Massa is the only F1 driver allowed to visit the legend

One man who has always been in the “inner circle” is former Ferrari teammate, Felipe Massa, who is allowed to visit and speak to Michael whenever he wants, but he rarely speaks publicly about the Schumacher family, out of respect for Corinna’s wishes.

This exclusive circle of people also includes Luca Badoer, who was a test driver at Ferrari at the same time Schumacher was there, and they remained close friends long after. Jean Todt, the ex-Ferrari team boss, also has permission to visit freely, and he spoke to L’Equipe last year about Schumacher.

Michael Schumacher's key Formula 1 statistics First race 1991 Belgian Grand Prix World Championships 7 (1994-95, 2000-04) Number of races 308 Number of wins 91 Number of pole positions 68 Career points 1,566

“Michael is here so I don’t miss him,” he explained. “[He] is simply not the Michael he used to be. He is different and is wonderfully guided by his wife and children. His life is different now, and I have the privilege of sharing moments with him.”

Todt added: “Fate struck him 10 years ago. He is no longer the Michael we knew in Formula One.”

Michael Schumacher's Brother & Son Talk About Him

Ralf and Mick have admitted everything has changed since 2013

Schumacher’s brother, Ralf, agreed with this statement made by Todt, saying that his older brother has not been the same man since 2013. His son Mick has also spoken about life with his father in a documentary about Michael’s life, where he seemed to explain the struggles of communicating with him.

“I think Dad and me, we would understand each other now. In a different way.”

It has been said that Schumacher now “communicates with his eyes”, according to Elisabetta Gregoraci.