Highlights Opening Day of the NBA season showcases the excitement and legacy of the sport, with players aiming to make their mark on the league's narrative.

The Lakers' loss on Opening Day highlighted the importance of a well-rounded team performance, despite individual brilliance from LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum's stellar performances on Opening Night set a positive tone for the Celtics' season, showing their capability to lead the team in the competitive Eastern Conference.

Opening Day of the NBA season is more than just the beginning of a long basketball calendar; it's a showcase of what's to come. Traditionally spotlighting some of the most anticipated teams, Opening Day is a realm where the excitement for the upcoming season meets the legacy of the sport. Over the years, this day has been storied with stellar performances from players who not only aim to kickstart their season on a high note, but also seek to etch their mark in the rich narrative of the league. Between 2013 and 2022, the hardwood has bore witness to a series of Opening Day masterclasses, where players have stepped up to lead their teams to victory, often setting the pace for the season ahead.

10 LeBron James - October 19, 2021

The anticipated matchup on the 2021-22 NBA opening night featured the Los Angeles Lakers against the Golden State Warriors. All eyes were on LeBron James, who alongside Anthony Davis, led the game in scoring. LeBron notched 34 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 assists, showcasing a performance synonymous with his reputation.

However, despite the scoring prowess of LeBron and Davis, the supporting cast of the Lakers lacked the firepower needed to secure a victory, eventually succumbing to the Warriors. This game underscored the significance of a well-rounded team performance, despite the individual brilliance displayed on the court.

9 James Harden - October 28, 2014

On the opening night of the 2014-15 NBA season, the Houston Rockets faced off against the Lakers, marking Kobe Bryant's return to the Lakers lineup. Amidst the anticipation surrounding Kobe’s return, James Harden managed to steal the limelight with a stellar performance that propelled the Rockets to a victorious start.

Harden tallied 32 points, 6 assists, and a steal, asserting his scoring prowess against a Lakers defense that struggled to contain him. Additionally, his knack for drawing fouls and getting to the free-throw line highlighted his smart play and ability to control the game's tempo.

8 Jaylen Brown - October 18, 2022

The synergy between Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum was on full display as the Boston Celtics squared off against the Philadelphia 76ers on the opening night of the 2022-23 NBA season. Amid the competitive fervor, Brown emerged with a stellar performance that significantly contributed to the Celtics' victory over the 76ers. Brown racked up an impressive 35 points, supplementing the offense while also contributing with three rebounds and two assists.

His scoring was essential in keeping the momentum in favor of the Celtics, showcasing his ability to step up and deliver in high-pressure scenarios. The complementary performance between Brown and Tatum showcased the formidable duo’s capability to lead the Celtics, setting a positive tone for the team’s aspiration in the season ahead.

7 Jayson Tatum - October 18, 2022

In the same opening night clash against the Philadelphia 76ers, Jayson Tatum paralleled his teammate Brown's excellence on the court, further amplifying the Celtics' potent offensive front. Tatum amassed 35 points, 12 rebounds, and 4 assists, demonstrating a well-rounded game that transcended scoring. His dual ability to score and clean the glass was a significant factor in the Celtics' triumph over a 76ers side projected to be among the top contenders in the Eastern Conference.

This victory was a statement win, setting a resounding tone for the season that the Celtics' duo of Tatum and Brown would be a force to be reckoned with. The harmony between Tatum and Brown, both delivering top-tier performances, underscored their synergy and the potential of the Celtics in the fiercely competitive Eastern Conference landscape.

6 Giannis Antetokounmpo - October 19, 2021

The euphoria of the Milwaukee Bucks' ceremonial ring night on the opening night of the 2021-22 NBA season was matched by the on-court spectacle provided by Giannis Antetokounmpo. Against a formidable Brooklyn Nets squad, Giannis orchestrated a dominating performance, contributing 32 points, 14 rebounds, and seven assists to secure a resounding victory for the Bucks.

His performance was a brilliant blend of scoring, playmaking, and rebounding, reflecting his status as one of the league's most versatile talents. The victory was not just a celebration of the prior season's championship glory, but a statement of intent for the season ahead. Giannis’ display of skill and athleticism underscored the reigning champions’ resolve to maintain their elite status in the league.

5 Pascal Siakam - October 22, 2019

The Toronto Raptors began their 2019-20 NBA season on a high note, celebrating their championship ring ceremony in a face-off against the New Orleans Pelicans. Pascal Siakam rose to the occasion, steering the Raptors to an overtime victory with an outstanding performance. Siakam tallied 34 points, 18 rebounds, and five assists, embodying a key leadership role for the Raptors in the absence of Kawhi Leonard who had departed in the offseason.

His prolific scoring, combined with his tenacious rebounding and adept playmaking, was instrumental in overcoming a determined Pelicans side. Siakam’s performance was more than just a statistical marvel; it was a demonstration of his readiness to take the reins and guide the Raptors in their championship defense journey.

4 Damian Lillard - October 25, 2016

The Portland Trail Blazers' opening night in 2016 not only unveiled the start of a new NBA season, but also carried the weight of a long-standing home opener win streak. Spearheading the charge against the Utah Jazz was Damian Lillard, whose remarkable performance fueled the Trail Blazers to a victory, extending their home opener win streak to an impressive 16 straight games. Lillard's stat line for the night was a dazzling display of his basketball acumen, recording 39 points, nine rebounds, and six assists.

3 Stephen Curry - October 27, 2015

The celebratory ambiance of the Golden State Warriors' ring ceremony on opening night in 2015, honoring their historic season, was further electrified by Stephen Curry's basketball artistry. As the Warriors squared off against the New Orleans Pelicans, the reigning MVP seamlessly transitioned his excellence from the previous season onto the court, marking the start of the Warriors' title defense.

Curry unleashed a scoring torrent, amassing an astounding 24 points in the first quarter alone, setting the stage for a dominant performance. He concluded the night with 40 points, seven assists, and six rebounds, steering the Warriors to a triumphant victory over the Pelicans.

2 Anthony Davis - October 28, 2014

The 2014-15 Opening Day served as a platform for Anthony Davis to exhibit his dominant presence on both ends of the court. Leading the Pelicans against the Orlando Magic, Davis unleashed a performance that encapsulated his multidimensional game. With a stat line of 26 points, 17 rebounds, nine blocks, and three steals, Davis was the epitome of a two-way player, impacting the game offensively and defensively.

His scoring ability, coupled with a relentless effort on the boards, provided the Pelicans with numerous second-chance opportunities, while his shot-blocking and stealing prowess disrupted the Magic's offensive rhythm throughout the contest.

1 Kawhi Leonard - October 25, 2016

The spotlight on the 2016-17 opening night was shared between Kevin Durant’s highly anticipated first game with the Golden State Warriors and the San Antonio Spurs' quest to continue their perennial contention. Amidst this narrative, Kawhi Leonard emerged as the protagonist of the night, leading the Spurs to a resounding victory over the star-studded Warriors. Leonard, with his stoic demeanor, orchestrated a masterful performance, tallying 35 points, five rebounds, and five steals.

His offensive onslaught was matched by his defensive tenacity, a hallmark of Leonard’s game that has often placed him in the elite echelon of two-way players in the league. This performance was a profound statement of Leonard's capacity to lead the Spurs in the post-Tim Duncan era, showcasing his evolved offensive game while maintaining his defensive pedigree.

*All stats retrieved from Basketball Reference and NBA.com

Read more: Ranking all 30 NBA teams based on their starting shooting guard